Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kgns.tv
Laredo mayor discusses possible return of the Tecolotes
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The possible return of the Los dos Laredos’ baseball team could be gaining momentum in the Gateway City. It’s been several months of uncertainty for the status of the Tecolotes in Laredo. This past November, City Council accepted the team’s proposal to lease their...
kgns.tv
Laredo schools equipped to respond to athletes experiencing a medical emergency
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - NFL player Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital after he suffered a cardiac arrest on the field last week. Since then, athletic programs from colleges to high schools have spoken about their player safety protocol. The impact of Damar Hamlin’s cardiac arrest has been...
kgns.tv
Laredo Skaters take part in Derek Trevino Skate Jam
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Skaters showed off their skills during an annual skateboarding competition over the weekend. Laredoans Against Drunk Driving, (LADD) held its tenth annual Derek R. Trevino Memorial Skate Jam at North Central Park over the weekend. Elizabeth Alonso Villarreal, the mother of Derek Trevino, organized the event...
kgns.tv
Lozano Leads the Way as KGNS MVP
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - MVP- Ya’aqob Lozano (CIGARROA) OFFENSIVE MVP- Atzel Chavez Jr. (UNITED) DEFENSIVE MVP- Jorge Alvarado (ALEXANDER) QB- Lethan Solis (CIGARROA) RB- Brandon Benavides (SOUTH), Julio Garcia (CIG), Rene Ramos (LBJ), Gael Rodriguez (ALEX), James Villarreal (MARTIN) WR- Alexis Aldana (NIX), Seb Dancause (ALEX), Andres Gutierrez (ZAP),...
kgns.tv
Longhorn Teammates Share MVP Honors
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It was another big year for Laredo in volleyball and we wanted to take a few minutes to honor the best of the best from this past fall. MVP- Mia Molina (United) & Krizia Perez (United) Offensive MVP- Eunice Cervantes (Cigarroa) Defensive MVP- Mariana Gamboa (LBJ)
kgns.tv
City of Laredo to install speed tables along J.B. Alexander Parkway
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A construction project in north Laredo could affect daily commute for the next couple of weeks. The City of Laredo Engineering Department will conducting temporary construction along John B. Alexander Parkway. On Tuesday, Jan 10, crews will be constructing six concrete speed tables at three locations...
kgns.tv
Laredo Police continue to search for North Central Park vandals
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It’s been almost two weeks since North Central Park was hit by an appalling case of vandalism. The incident happened on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022, during the early morning hours. Laredo Police are continuing to investigate the case and bring those responsible for the damages...
kgns.tv
WBCA festivities back in full force this year!
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - The public is officially invited to the 125th Washington’s Birthday Celebration. Officials with the WBCA were at Commissioners Court on Monday to make the announcement about this year’s festivities. After having been scaled down recently due to Covid-19, the festivities are back in full...
kgns.tv
Very Warm Wednesday, Rocky Mountain Air Follows
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Very warm air from the Mexican Plateau will influence our weather during Wednesday. After any morning clouds or patches of fog, the desert air will stir in, bringing sunny skies and very warm afternoon temperatures. A Rocky Mountain airmass will arrive before dawn Thursday. This will be a dry cooler airmass. With bright sunshine and low humidity, temperatures will still reach above 70.
kgns.tv
Webb County Veterans Services office offering transpiration for vets
WEBB COUNTY, TX (KGNS) - Local veterans who are in need of transportation will be able to take advantage of a program provided by the Webb County Veterans Service Office. The Webb County Veterans Transportation Assistance Program provides veterans with free transportation to medical appointments within Laredo and up to a 200 mile radius, such as McAllen, Harlingen, Corpus Christi and San Antonio.
kgns.tv
Tractor trailer breaks in half; stalls traffic in central Laredo
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Traffic is stalled near a central Laredo overpass after a tractor trailer broke in half. According to Laredo Police, the incident happened at overpass near Mann Road and San Dario. All eastbound traffic headed to San Dario is closed. Laredo Police are advising drivers to avoid...
kgns.tv
El Cenizo experiencing trash problems along riverbanks
EL CENIZO, TX (KGNS) - The City of El Cenizo is dealing with a messy situation along the Rio Grande riverbanks. According to City of El Cenizo officials, trash such as old tires and furniture are being left along the river. Mayor Carina Hernandez said the previous city administration did...
kgns.tv
Diocese of Laredo confirms incident between student and employee occurred
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An employee at Blessed Sacrament has been placed on administrative leave following an incident involving a student. It happened back in December when school officials were notified about it. On Monday, Jan. 9, the Diocese of Laredo sent out a press release confirming that an alleged...
kgns.tv
Man wanted in San Antonio arrested in Webb County
WEBB COUNTY, TX. (KGNS) -A man wanted in San Antonio is caught in Webb County. DPS along with the help of Border Patrol were able to arrest Matthew Joshua Laureano, 35, for felon in possession of a firearm. Laureano was previously arrested and charged for aggravated assault with deadly weapon...
kgns.tv
Warmer Tuesday and Wednesday, No Cold Air in Sight
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A shallow layer of moist air will likely be sufficient for low cloud or fog by dawn and into Tuesday morning. Drier air aloft will stir in with daytime heating, and mix the cloud away midday. Warm air from northern Mexico aloft will allow for a warm afternoon with the clearing skies. Wednesday will be especially warm before mild air from the Rockies arrives Thursday.
kgns.tv
Sames Auto Arena to hold job fair
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Jobseekers looking for a new place of employment will have an opportunity to take part in a job fair. The Sames Auto Arena is set to host the fair from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Organizers say applicants must be at least 18-years old and must...
kgns.tv
Laredo Police identify woman in fatal auto-pedestrian accident
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Police Department is revealing the identity of a woman who lost her life after allegedly being hit by an SUV. Police report that 79-year-old Virginia Villanueva was walking across Taylor Street and McPherson Road on Tuesday night, January 9, when a white SUV struck her. The incident was reported to the police shortly after 8 p.m.
kgns.tv
Elderly woman killed after being struck by Bronco in Central Laredo
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An elderly woman loses her life after she was allegedly hit by a vehicle in central laredo Monday night. The accident happened before 8 p.m. at the corner of East Taylor and McPherson. According to preliminary reports, the victim, identified as Virginia Villanueva, 79, had reportedly...
kgns.tv
Diocese of Laredo files report to Texas Dept. of Family and Protective Services
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - An employee at Blessed Sacrament has been placed on administrative leave following an incident involving a student. It happened back in December when school officials were notified about it. On Monday, Jan. 9, the Diocese of Laredo sent out a press release about an investigation. KGNS...
Longstanding Whataburger Restaurant Closing
The entity will be replaced with a new nearby location. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and LMTOnline.com.
Comments / 0