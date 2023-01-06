Read full article on original website
Tragedy Strikes: City Attorney Arrested for Killing Father and Son in High-Speed Hit-and-RunLarry LeaseFerris, TX
“Most Haunted Road In Dallas”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re AloneLIFE_HACKSDallas, TX
Monday Night Playoff Games Could Put Dallas Cowboys at DisadvantageLarry LeaseDallas, TX
New Buc-ee's south of Dallas to commence construction this monthAsh JurbergHillsboro, TX
Texas Supreme Court ruling gives life to proposed $30 billion dollar Dallas-to-Houston bullet trainJalyn SmootDallas, TX
5 Cool Things to Do in Dallas-Fort Worth This Weekend
From a legendary stock show and rodeo to Lunar New Year festivities, these are the best things to do in Dallas-Fort Worth this weekend. Beginning on Friday, January 13, the annual Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo takes place at Will Rogers Memorial Center and Dickies Arena. The event lasts for 23 days and features the Best of the West Ranch Rodeo, Best of Mexico Celebración, Cowboys of Color Rodeo, Bulls Night Out Extreme Bull Riding, and more. Find tickets here.
Ariat Announces New Partnership with Dickies Arena and FWSSR
FORT WORTH, TEXAS, (Jan. 10, 2023) –Texans are no stranger to the Ariat brand, chances are you already own a pair of Ariat boots or jeans. Building on their shared commitment to the western lifestyle, the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo and Dickies Arena are proud to announce a new partnership with Ariat International.
Plano Resident Claims $1 Million Prize Weeks Before Ticket Expires
AUSTIN – A Plano resident claimed a second-tier Mega Millions® prize worth $1 million for the drawing held on July 29, 2022, before the ticket was set to expire on Jan. 25. The ticket was purchased at RaceTrac #099, located at 1100 W. Park Blvd., in Plano. The claimant elected to remain anonymous.
Dee Brown Inc. (DBI), Local Company, Built Midlothian Veterans Tribute Memorial
Dee Brown Inc. (DBI) recently completed stone and masonry work on the Veterans Tribute Memorial in the Midlothian Community Park, just south of Dallas. Dedicated on Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, December 7, 2022, the Memorial combines colored concrete walks with four large black cubic granite benches that are set within the landscape leading up to the memorial. At the end of the walkway is a large black granite star set in the foundation of a single flagpole. An outer rim of granite contains a quote from U.S. Army General John J. Pershing, “Time will not dim the glory of their deeds,” spoken in remembrance of American soldiers who died in World War 1.
Lady Longhorns Senior, Jadyn Atchison, Excited About Coach Sanders Joining Colorado
When Cedar Hill Lady Longhorns basketball player Jadyn Atchison heard the news that Deion Sanders would be joining her in Boulder, Colorado next year, she was excited. While Atchison will be playing college basketball for the Lady Buffaloes, she believes the hiring of Sanders as the school’s next football coach will impact the entire sports scene at the University of Colorado.
Southlake Texas Murder Suspect & Texas 10 Most Wanted Captured
Jose Rodolfo Villarreal-Hernandez was arrested Saturday, January 7, 2023, by Mexican authorities. Jose Rodolfo Villarreal-Hernandez, wanted for allegedly directing his associates to track and murder a man in Southlake, Texas, has been added to the FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list. The Department of State’s Transnational Organized Crime Rewards Program is offering a reward of up to $1 million for information leading directly to his arrest.
Glenn Heights Resident Kenneth Berta Begins 2023 Thanks to a Miracle – And Four Firefighter Paramedics
Life Saving Actions By Glenn Heights First Responders Give Kenneth Berta A 2nd Chance At Life. Few people can say they’ve died and come back to life, and in Kenneth Berta’s case, he was “brought back to life” a dozen times. It happened last year in...
Yellow Rose Gala Goes to the Rodeo
Put on your best Western attire and head on over to Cowtown for a special Yellow Rose Gala event at the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo on Jan. 22. For starters, enjoy a delicious private brunch buffet plus entertainment and drinks at the National Cowgirl Hall of Fame and Museum from 11:30-1 p.m.
Cedar Hill ISD Introduces 24/7 Free Tutoring Program
(CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) The Cedar Hill Independent School District is introducing a new 24/7 Free Tutoring Program for its scholars. The program is part of CHISD’s partnership with Paper, a secure, online tutoring service that provides learners with unlimited, 24/7 academic support. Whether scholars are stuck on homework, studying for a test or need someone to read and make suggestions to their essays, there will always be experts available online to assist scholars in more than 200 subjects and in more than four languages.
City of DeSoto Request for Bid
The City of DeSoto (City) invites participation in the Request for Bid (RFB) for experienced and qualified contractor(s) to provide all machinery, equipment, tools, superintendence, labor, insurance and other accessories and services necessary for the turnkey demolition and removal of all construction debris materials associated with the City’s 2022 Building Demolition Project. This demolition project will consist of demolishing the following seven (7) City-owned buildings:
DeSoto Music Teacher Finalist for Music Educator Award
DESOTO – There was a total of 10 music teachers from 10 cities in eight different states who were chosen as finalists for the Music Educator Award™ presented by the Recording Academy® and GRAMMY Museum®. Pamela Dawson was one of those teachers. Dawson is representing Texas,...
NOTICE TO CONTRACTORS RED OAK 7 PHASE I SANITARY SEWER INTERCEPTOR PW18-0015
Sealed bids for furnishing all necessary materials, machinery, equipment, project supervision, and performing all work required for the construction of the RED OAK 7 PHASE 1 SANITARY SEWER INTERCEPTOR PW18-0015, will be received by the City of Cedar Hill until 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 26, 2023 (the “DEADLINE”). All bids must be addressed and delivered to Greg Pervis, Purchasing Agent, Cedar Hill Government Center, 285 Uptown Blvd., Cedar Hill, Texas 75104, on or before the DEADLINE. The sealed bids will be publicly opened and read at the front door of Cedar Hill Government Center immediately after the DEADLINE. SOCIAL DISTANCING COMPLIANCE WILL BE REQUIRED AT TIME OF BID OPENING AND READING.
Discover Exciting Mocktails on the Margarita Mile
DALLAS, December 28, 2022 – Exciting news for the many Dallasites who have made New Year’s resolutions or health goals that include fewer alcoholic drinks – you don’t have to give up fun with friends on Dallas’ famous Margarita Mile. More restaurants than ever are offering colorful and delicious mocktails so everyone at your table can enjoy!
Theatre Three Brings Back Beloved Musical, “I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change!”
Theatre Three is bringing back one of their best loved musicals, “I Love You, You’re Perfect, Now Change!” to celebrate the grand reopening of Theatre Too. The intimate downstairs space has been closed since 2020, but will reopen Dec. 29 with the return of Joe DiPietro and Jimmy Robert’s hilarious musical.
Cedar Hill Graduate Set To Begin Nursing Career
(CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) Harrieyah Scott graduated Magna Cum Laude from Prairie View A&M University with a Nursing Degree on December 10 and is ready to begin her career. “I love the flexibility of nursing – there are so many different options,” Scott said. “I love the interaction with patients and the skills part of nursing. It is meaningful to help people with a very difficult part of their lives.”
Mayor’s 2022 W.I.S.H. Program impacted 250 children
WILMER, TEXAS – The City of Wilmer began accepting applications in early November for its annual “Wilmer’s Initiative to Spread Hope” program. Also known as the Mayor’s W.I.S.H. All parents/legal guardians had to submit an application, with provide Proof of Residency, with their child’s top three wishes, under $25.00. The City distributed the gifts into two sessions during the morning and afternoon on Monday, December 19 at the Community Center.
The Day the Christmas Lights Went On in Dallas
The Mountain Creek area is a beautiful part of the Oak Cliff neighborhood in Dallas, Texas. Homes are modern and well-maintained, and streets are lined with stately trees. There are large areas of green space allowing for wildlife indigenous in North Texas to flourish. The weekend after Thanksgiving, my neighborhood...
Methodist Mansfield and City Honored for Outstanding Real Estate Project
Medical Project Bridges the Gap for Nurses in North Texas. MANSFIELD, TX, Methodist Mansfield Medical Center and the City of Mansfield were honored by D CEO Magazine for helping build a satellite campus for the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Nursing. The magazine awarded the satellite nursing...
CITY OF HUTCHINS NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING – Amendment to Ordinance No. 2016-0994
The City Council of the City of Hutchins will hold a public hearing on Monday, January 17, 2023, at 6:30 p.m. in the Council Chambers located in City Hall at 321 N Main, Hutchins, Texas. All interested citizens of the city and interested parties are invited to attend this public hearing and participate in same. The meeting will be for consideration of the following.
Patients in Dallas and N.Y. receive New Kidneys in Lifesaving Gift Swap
DALLAS — While so many of us are exchanging presents this weekend, one North Texas family will be celebrating a lifesaving gift swap between one kidney transplant patient at Methodist Dallas Medical Center and another 1,600 miles away in New York. When Rogelio Aguilar Correa needed a new kidney,...
