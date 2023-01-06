Dee Brown Inc. (DBI) recently completed stone and masonry work on the Veterans Tribute Memorial in the Midlothian Community Park, just south of Dallas. Dedicated on Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day, December 7, 2022, the Memorial combines colored concrete walks with four large black cubic granite benches that are set within the landscape leading up to the memorial. At the end of the walkway is a large black granite star set in the foundation of a single flagpole. An outer rim of granite contains a quote from U.S. Army General John J. Pershing, “Time will not dim the glory of their deeds,” spoken in remembrance of American soldiers who died in World War 1.

