Activity at Spooky Nook Sports mega-complex to begin ramping up
The anticipated MLK Champion Mill Classic volleyball tournament is postponed one year ‘to focus on other events we have scheduled.’. As the new year is underway, North B Street in Hamilton will see a lot more activity. Over the next several weeks, there will be a handful of sporting...
Biggby Coffee names Brandience agency of record for Tri-State locations
Biggby Coffee’s 16-store Greater Cincinnati footprint is now utilizing Cincinnati-based marketing agency Brandience for agency-of-record status. Brandience will oversee all paid advertising and marketing aspects, including media buying, planning, placement, sponsorships, and digital and brand creative for Biggby Coffee’s Cincinnati co-op. The company has expanded into Northern Kentucky,...
Northern Kentucky real estate developments to keep an eye on in 2023
Northern Kentucky saw several real estate trends throughout 2022 from the revitalization of Newport and Covington’s urban cores to the suburban expansion in rural Boone, Kenton and Campbell Counties, to large logistics companies nailing down prime office space along the Ohio River. Northern Kentucky has been a prime spot...
Expect lane closures on I-471 for Daniel Carter Beard Bridge maintenance in Campbell County
NEWPORT, Ky. — Engineers will conduct a maintenance project on the Daniel Carter Beard Bridge this week, according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District Six. Crews will be on the bridge from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11. The left, northbound lane along Interstate 471 over...
Crews close lanes in both directions of I-275 in Clermont and Hamilton counties
MOUNT CARMEL, Ohio — The Ohio Department of Transportation announced various lane closures will take effect on the interstate in Clermont and Hamilton counties this week. Various single-lane closures will be implemented on east and westbound Interstate 275 at approximately 3 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 11. Click the video...
Reports of a structure fire on Redbud Drive in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Redbud Drive in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
Ohio Renaissance Festival officials announce intention to ‘detach’ from Village of Harveysburg
WARREN COUNTY — The threat of a new tax has lead the Ohio Renaissance Festival to move to detach from the Village of Harveysburg. In a statement on their website, festival officials announced they had filed a complaint to detach from the village in Warren County. “This basically means...
Crews are responding to a structure fire on U.S. 27 in Falmouth
FALMOUTH, Ky. — Emergency crews are responding to a structure fire in the 4000 block of US 27 in Falmouth. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk.
Major Motion Picture To Be Filmed At Ohio Restaurant
'A certain famous rabbit’s employers' rented out the building.
Archives: In January of 1977, the Ohio River froze over
It was January of 1977. The entire city knew you could get from Cincinnati to Covington without using a bridge. Record cold swept the region that winter. From Jan. 4 through Feb. 11, Cincinnati had 39 consecutive days of 1 or more inches of snow on the ground. With just...
Turkeys aplenty at Tewes Farm, where the family-owned Erlanger enterprise has flourished for 80 years
First – it’s Tewes – pronounced like Louis with a T. And that came from the President of Tewes Poultry Farm – Dan Tewes. “But,” he quickly added, “we’ve been called a lot worse.”. Not this week. Tewes Farm on Crescent Springs Pike,...
Ohio Renaissance Festival seeks to leave Harveysburg over ticket tax
A proposed tax by the village of Harveysburg on tickets to the Ohio Renaissance Festival is causing festival owners to consider detaching the festival property from the village.
Who will police the city of Falmouth?
Residents overflow city hall to find out during special meeting. The first 2023 meeting of Falmouth City Council drew a standing-room-only crowd consisting of city residents, business owners, and a few interested county residents as the new council discussed the city police department in a one-hour long special meeting. Audience comments were welcomed during the meeting.
Crews evacuate Cincinnati Eye Institute for reported smell of gas
CINCINNATI — Crews evacuate Cincinnati Eye Institute for reported smell of gas. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
KYTC: Rolling roadblocks planned for I-75 in Grant County
DRY RIDGE, Ky. — A rolling roadblock is planned Monday morning for a section of I-75 in Grant County according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. Officials state that traffic will be temporarily slowed down or...
Multiple people detained in Northern Kentucky early Monday morning
ERLANGER, Ky. — Police have detained multiple people after a reported car chase in Northern Kentucky early Monday morning. Boone County dispatch told WLWT that there was a chase that started in Ft. Wright and ended in Erlanger, where police took people into custody. It is unknown at this time how or if those two incidents are related.
Air Care responds with teen driver hurt in Brown County rollover crash
GEORGETOWN, Ohio (WXIX) - Air Care responded to a rollover crash that hurt a teen driver in southern Ohio Tuesday morning, according to Brown County dispatchers. It happened at Day Hill-Arnheim Road and Baker Hanselman Road around 7:15 a.m., a dispatcher said. A single vehicle was involved. The medical helicopter...
1 flown to the hospital after Brown County crash
BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (WKRC) - A teenager was flown to the hospital after a crash in Brown County Tuesday morning. Emergency crews were called to Day Hill-Arnheim Road and Baker Hanselman Road in Franklin Township at about 7:15 a.m. Only one vehicle was involved in the crash and the teen...
Garage destroyed by fire in northern Dearborn County
— Firefighters from several Dearborn County departments responded to a blaze on Sawdon Ridge Road Friday evening. Crews arriving on the scene found a garage that was fully engulfed. They were able to quickly knock down the fire and keep it from spreading to a nearby home. The garage and...
Police Investigating Shooting Incident at Fast Food Restaurant in NKY
The incident took place on Friday evening in Florence. (Florence, Ky.) – Police are investigating a shooting incident in Florence. Reports of shots fired was reported Friday evening at Taco Bell on U.S. 42. Upon arrival, officers located witnesses that stated an unknown male had fired a handgun at...
