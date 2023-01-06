Read full article on original website
'Real Housewives of Orange County' Personality Divorcing Husband of 18 Years
The Real Housewives of Orange County newbie Jennifer Pedranti is getting a divorce. Radar Online reports that her husband of 18 years, William Pedranti, filed divorce paperwork in March 2022. He did not hire a lawyer and filled out the paperwork himself and listed their date of separation as Jan. 3, 2021. The former pair married in 2002, and the pair share three children: Dawson, 15, Greyson, 13, Everleigh, 11, and Dominic, 8. He cited the typical "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split and requested joint legal and physical custody of their children. William didn't ask the judge to deny Jennifer spousal support, instead noting she should be paid, but that his property be listed as his own.
Kristen Doute Says She And Jax Taylor “Fought The Entire Weekend” During Scheana Shay’s Wedding Because Of The Vanderpump Rules Cameras
Former Vanderpump Rules star Kristen Doute made a shocking revelation about some behind-the-scenes drama that took place at Scheana Shay’s wedding in Mexico. Fans may remember Kristen appeared as a main cast member on VPR for the show’s first eight seasons. She was integral to the series’ success and drama. Cheating with her best friend’s boyfriend, […] The post Kristen Doute Says She And Jax Taylor “Fought The Entire Weekend” During Scheana Shay’s Wedding Because Of The Vanderpump Rules Cameras appeared first on Reality Tea.
Teen Mom’s Farrah Abraham Shares She’s Found “Peace” on Anniversary of Derek Underwood’s Death
Watch: "Teen Mom" Farrah Abraham Reveals Plans for the Future. Farrah Abraham is reflecting on her healing journey. The Teen Mom alum paid tribute to her late partner Derek Underwood, who is the father to her daughter Sophia, on the 14th anniversary of his death, getting candid about her grief and her path to finding peace.
'Southern Charm' Star Shep Rose Allegedly Tried To Kiss Southern Hospitality's Mia Alario Before Taylor Ann Green Split: Source
The woman who Shep Rose drunkingly tried to make out with before officially splitting from Taylor Ann Green has been revealed. A source close to "The Bravo Bottoms" podcast exclusively tells OK! the employee of Leva Bonaparte's — who the Southern Charm O.G. was all over while still being in a relationship with the clinical assistant — was reportedly none other than Mia Alario.
'Can You Say Red Flag?': Fans Express Concern After Teresa Giudice's Husband Luis Ruelas Gifts 4 Stepdaughters $12,500 Cartier Bracelets
Teresa Giudice's husband, Luis Ruelas, gifted his four stepdaughters — Gia, Gabriella, Milania and Audriana, 12, whom she shares with ex Joe Giudice — a $12,500 Cartier bracelet, but fans are concerned about her new man's financial situation. On Sunday, December 25, Milania, 16, revealed the exciting present she received from her stepfather. “Luis always goes big, and last year he also got us a Cartier bracelet,” she said while showing off the Cartier Love Bracelet she received the year before. “This year he, again, got us — me and my three sisters — this one,” she continued while debuting...
Bethenny Frankel Says Daughter Felt She Was “Ambushed” By Andy Cohen and Jeff Lewis During Watch What Happens Live
If you’re going to mention it, then mention it all. In classic fashion, Bethenny Frankel is not holding back her opinion about her time on a recent Watch What Happens Live episode. Aside from the usual host, Andy Cohen, she appeared on the episode with equally shady Jeff Lewis. When asked if she felt “ambushed” […] The post Bethenny Frankel Says Daughter Felt She Was “Ambushed” By Andy Cohen and Jeff Lewis During Watch What Happens Live appeared first on Reality Tea.
iheart.com
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death
The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
NeNe Leakes Shares Tweet About Deserving 'Grace' — and Returning to Housewives
Earlier this year, The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum filed a lawsuit against Bravo and Andy Cohen — which was ultimately dismissed in August — that alleged a racially insensitive work environment NeNe Leakes apparently has thoughts on a Real Housewives return — though she's letting others do the talking... for now. The Real Housewive of Atlanta alum reposted a tweet questioning Bravo's sense of "grace" on Tuesday after Brandi Glanville sparked speculation about her own possible return to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Leakes, 55, retweeted a...
Teddi Mellencamp Says She Knew That Kyle Richards and Crystal Kung-Minkoff Wouldn’t Get Along
Ever since Teddi Mellencamp was fired from the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, it seems like this girl has become the MVP of reality television. She sits on her podcast with Tamra Judge and talks about who’s a good fit for the Real Housewives and who isn’t. She went on Celebrity Big Brother (and was […] The post Teddi Mellencamp Says She Knew That Kyle Richards and Crystal Kung-Minkoff Wouldn’t Get Along appeared first on Reality Tea.
Todd Chrisley Reacts To Rumors He's Gay, Had Affair With Former Business Associate
Todd Chrisley is clearing the air following rumors that he's gay and that he had a passionate affair with former business associate Mark Braddock.As OK! reported, Mark testified in Todd and Julie Chrisley's federal fraud trial that he and the patriarch were intimate for about a year in the early 2000s. After their alleged affair ended, Mark and Todd apparently continued a friendship until 2012 that the former likened to a "brotherhood."However, according to Mark — who worked for Todd’s foreclosure management company, Chrisley Asset Management — they began to receive anonymous threats exposing them for fraud and their alleged...
Tamra Judge Claims Jen Shah Stole Alcohol From Her Hotel Room At BravoCon
Jen Shah is undoubtedly having her darkest season of Real Housewives of Salt Lake City to date. And that’s saying something considering she got arrested on camera during Season 2. The fallout from her arrest and legal battles is taking its toll in more ways than one. It’s likely going to be her last too […] The post Tamra Judge Claims Jen Shah Stole Alcohol From Her Hotel Room At BravoCon appeared first on Reality Tea.
Former Real Housewives Of Orange County Star Braunwyn Windham-Burke Claims She Cannot Provide For Her Children Amid Divorce From Sean Burke
Let me be fully transparent and confess I’m writing this article with my eyeballs rolling so far back I can see my brain. Sometimes we have toxic Real Housewives and sometimes we have problematic Real Housewives and then we have former Real Housewives of Orange County star, Braunwyn Windham-Burke. Braunwyn spent Seasons 14 and 15 […] The post Former Real Housewives Of Orange County Star Braunwyn Windham-Burke Claims She Cannot Provide For Her Children Amid Divorce From Sean Burke appeared first on Reality Tea.
RHOBH’s Diana Jenkins Is Pregnant at 49, Expecting Baby With Asher Monroe: ‘Long Way to Go’
Rainbow baby on the way! Diana Jenkins confirmed she's pregnant after previously suffering a devastating miscarriage. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 49, replied to an Instagram user who wished her well after Page Six reported the pregnancy news on Friday, December 9. "🙏🙏🙏🙏 long way to go but thank you," Jenkins wrote in […]
Lisa Rinna’s new haircut divides ‘Housewives’ fans: ‘It’s giving Seed of Chucky’
Lisa Rinna is slowly changing her signature style. The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star — who is known for having the same haircut for decades — has recently been trying out wigs, but took her experimentation to the next level by getting a unique cut courtesy of renowned celeb stylist Sally Hershberger. “Chop chop,” Rinna, 59, captioned a new selfie featuring the Hershberger-like shag ‘do. Some fans were feeling the look, comparing it to Julia Roberts as Tinkerbell in “Hook” and “The Legend of Billie Jean.” However, others weren’t wowed by the spiked style, joking that her stylist must be “team Kathy” Hilton,...
Kate Gosselin Suffers a "Suspected Broken Neck" Injury on Fox's 'Special Forces: World's Toughest Test'
[Warning: This article contains spoilers for Special Forces: World's Toughest Test]. Unfortunately, Selection has claimed its first victim. Fox's new reality competition series Special Forces: World's Toughest Test follows 16 celebrities who have decided to leave behind their status and cushy lifestyles for a chance to challenge their mental and physical fortitude in the Jordan desert.
Amy Robach Steps Out Of T.J. Holmes’ Apartment After His Estranged Wife Breaks Silence: Photos
New year, same fling! Good Morning America anchor Amy Robach, 49, was seen leaving T.J. Holmes’ apartment in New York City on Jan. 4, just hours after his estranged wife broke her silence on their ongoing divorce. The blonde beauty rocked a blue puffer coat and black jeans for her while exiting the 45-year-old’s home on Wednesday. Amy accessorized her look with a black backpack, oversized sunglasses, and black sneakers. In addition, she opted to wear her blonde tresses in a messy updo for her commute in the Big Apple.
Teen Mom’s Catelynn Lowell Reveals How Carly’s Adoptive Parents Brandon and Teresa Davis Helped the Teen Connect With Nova
Keeping the lines of communication open. Teen Mom OG stars Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra have long had a rocky relationship with their biological daughter Carly’s adoptive parents. However, when it comes to explaining the decision to Carly's sister Nova, the two couples have become a team. “When I saw her struggling, I reached out […]
Bustle
Lenny Hochstein's New Girlfriend Has A Lot To Say About Lisa
One of the hottest topics on The Real Housewives of Miami isn’t even a Housewife. Season 5 of the Peacock series is heavily focused on Lisa and Lenny Hochstein’s messy divorce, which is eerily foreshadowed in the first four episodes with a shocking hot mic moment before their marriage falls apart for good. In the sixth episode of the season, Lisa reveals to her fellow Housewives that Lenny had already started dating another woman, naturally making fans wonder who she was.
See Lisa Rinna Bust a Move to Cheer Up Harry Hamlin After Surgery
Sometimes laughter is the best medicine. Lisa Rinna and her husband Harry Hamlin weren't going to let his recent shoulder surgery stop them from getting into the holiday spirit. "Day 12 after My...
Kelly Osbourne Shades Mom Sharon For Revealing Details About Newborn Son: 'It’s No One’s Place But Mine'
It looks like Sharon Osbourne was a little too eager about welcoming her newest grandchild! On the Tuesday, January 3, episode of the U.K.'s The Talk, the TV icon shared some details about daughter Kelly Osbourne secretly giving birth to a baby boy — but it turns out the Fashion Police alum didn't want her under-the-radar milestone to go public just yet."I am not ready to share him with the world," the new mom, 38, wrote in a Wednesday, January 4, Instagram Story. "It’s no one’s place but mine to share any information on my baby."Sharon, 70, declared she was...
