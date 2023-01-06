ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Netflix cancels another highly rated series after just eight episodes

At this point it's become something of a meme that Netflix cancels shows after just one season. Over the last several years, Netflix has cancelled the following shows after their first season: I Am Not Okay With This, The Society, Everything Sucks!, First Kill, Resident Evil, Daybreak, Cursed, Teenage Bounty Hunters, The Irregulars. That, my friends, is just a very small sample.
BGR.com

One of Netflix’s biggest movies of the year starts streaming this weekend

Director Rian Johnson’s long-awaited follow-up to his 2019 whodunnit Knives Out finally lands on Netflix this weekend, with the streaming debut of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery a result of Netflix having paid a staggering sum of $450 million for not one but two sequels to the original movie. Moreover, Johnson’s movie (one of Netflix’s biggest feature film releases of the year) also took an unusual path to get here — well, unusual for Netflix at least.
Popculture

Johnny Depp Movies Being Pulled From Netflix This Weekend

Johnny Depp has two movies that are being pulled from Netflix this weekend, giving fans just days to stream them once more before they disappear from the streamer. Come the new year, Chocolat (2000) and Blow (2001) will not be available to watch on Netflix. However, fans will still be able to watch Depp's Oscar-nominated crime drama, Donnie Brasco, which co-stars Al Pacino and the late Anne Heche.
disneyfanatic.com

Disney Ride Leaves Guests “Traumatized,” Fans Say Should Be Shut Down

Guests at Disney’s Hollywood Studios had a terrifying experience on a ride and were compensated for their trouble with Lightning Lane passes. The Walt Disney World Resort is known as “The Most Magical Place on Earth,” and the Disney Resort and each Disney Parks—think Magic Kingdom, Disney’s Animal Kingdom—earn that moniker in spades. Guests flock to the Disney Theme Parks to get their fill of the Disney magic. Occasionally though, things do go awry at the Parks, though Disney Cast Members are known to be highly trained to help mitigate the situation when that happens.
Elle

The Best Shows on Amazon Prime Video for Your Next Binge Session

Amazon Prime Video isn't just a place for renting that new movie that isn't streaming anywhere yet; the platform also has a very powerful development arm that's been creating some of the most interesting original series out there. You just might not have heard of them. For every famous Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power type of title, there's seemingly another dozen amazing shows with standout casts just begging to be binged. Below are some of the best Prime Video has to offer, including sci-fi tales, mysteries, thrillers, procedurals, comedies, and some shows that are kind of a mix of all of the above.
Variety

Kate Hudson Says She Fought Studio and Insisted on Casting Matthew McConaughey in ‘How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days’

Kate Hudson has opened up about her insistence on casting Matthew McConaughey in “How To Lose A Guy in 10 Days.” The actor reflected on her life and career during a Life In Pictures talk at BAFTA in London on Friday. Hudson, who acknowledged her strength in rom-coms during the 2000s, revealed that she and the studio executives at the time initially disagreed on the direction for “How To Lose A Guy in 10 Days.” “I’m such a cheerleader for actors in our industry, but for rom-coms you need that guy to have chemistry with,” Hudson told moderator Briony Hanson, director of...
Tyla

People are just discovering what AM and PM means

I was today year's old when I found out what AM and PM mean. Prepare to be relieved someone else didn't know either:. The likelihood is, you probably didn't pay much attention in your year one lessons and haven't given much thought to what AM and PM mean since. It...
Elle

Jake Gyllenhaal Said His Crush Made It Hard to Film Love Scenes With Jennifer Aniston

In 2002, Jake Gyllenhaal starred across from Jennifer Aniston in The Good Girl, a movie about two lovers, with Aniston playing an unhappily married woman having an affair with her younger co-worker. There are quite a few intimate scenes in the film, and in an interview on The Howard Stern Show, Gyllenhaal was asked about what it was like filming them with Aniston.
BGR.com

The 3 biggest Netflix series in the US today

Noah Centineo has gone from romantic leading man to quasi-action star. The heartthrob from Netflix’s To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before movie franchise plays the lead in The Recruit, a new 8-episode Netflix series about a CIA lawyer’s first days on the job which turn chaotic in short order — a series that also rocketed straight to #1 on the streaming giant upon its release Friday.

