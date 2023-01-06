Read full article on original website
selmasun.com
Selma police investigate shooting death at music store on Highway 80
Selma Police responded to a shooting in the parking lot of the Last Stop Entertainment store at the corner of Highway 80 and Old Montgomery Highway east of the Edmund Pettus Bridge on Tuesday. One person, Otis Carter, is dead from a gunshot wound. Selma Police Chief Kenta Fulford said...
selmasun.com
Missing Selma woman's body found in Orrville; Law enforcement investigating as a homicide
The body of missing Selma woman has been found in Orrville and law enforcement is investigating her death as a homicide. Patricia Effinger, who was reported missing to the Selma Police Dec. 31, was found a week later in the woods near an old well on County Road 813 in Orrville, Dallas County Sheriff Mike Granthum said told the Selma Sun.
selmasun.com
Convict who escaped work release job in Montgomery captured in Georgia
A convict who escaped from his work release job in Montgomery has been captured in Georgia, announced Central Alabama CrimeStoppers. Linwood Harris, 53, reportedly left his job at Maaco Paint and Body in Montgomery without permission and stole a car before leaving the area on Jan. 3. Harris was recently...
selmasun.com
Sheriff shoots straight on new gun law allowing conceal carry without a permit
You no longer need a permit to carry a concealed weapon in Alabama. . A new law making Alabama what is commonly called a “constitutional carry” state took effect Jan. 1. Dallas County Sheriff Mike Granthum, who said he has some concerns about the new law, said three scenarios could happen with the new law.
selmasun.com
Selma man dies in ATV accident in Dallas County on Sunday
A Selma man died in an ATV accident on Roosevelt Avenue four miles east of Selma in Dallas County on Sunday. Antonio Martin, 33, was fatally injured when the 2013 Yamaha Raptor 700R ATV he was operating left the roadway, struck a fence and overturned at about 6 a.m. Sunday, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
selmasun.com
12-year-old hosts second annual Rudy’s Toy Drive
A Selma seventh grader with a big heart and a big idea helped make Christmas brighter for some less fortunate kids. Twelve-year-old Aydan “Rudy” Evans, son of Antonio and Marquita Thomas, hosted Rudy’s Second Annual Toy Drive at his father’s car wash on Franklin Street just before Christmas. He and his family reached out to the community to collect toys and cash all year, taking in lots of gifts and enough money that he was able to buy lots of bikes and scooters to add to the toy drive. His big sister even held a cupcake raffle where she gave 50% of the donations to his drive.
selmasun.com
Jean Marie Macomb
Jean Marie Macomb, age 87, of Selma, passed away on Dec. 31 at Park Place Nursing Home. The family will hold a private service at a later date.
selmasun.com
NACA to hold four-day affordable mortgage event Jan. 13-16
NACA will host a four-day event at Ebenezer Baptist Church where homeowners may receive counseling sessions on qualifying for an affordable mortgage program. The event will offer one on one counselling for those interested in qualifying for NACA's Best in America Mortgage. "We are excited about our partnership with NACA...
selmasun.com
Selma Historic Tour of Homes date set for March 17-18
The Selma-Dallas County Historical Society announced the dates for the 2023 Historic Tour of Homes. The tour is set for March 17 and 18. It starts with an evening tour of Sturdivant Hall and speaker. Saturday will showcase many of Dallas County’s historic homes, museums, a church, a business, and...
selmasun.com
Clarence William King
Clarence William King, age 63, of Selma, passed away Dec. 30. Miller Funeral Services said services are incomplete at this time.
selmasun.com
Ernest L. McWilliams
Ernest L. McWilliams, age 70, of Selma, passed away Dec. 29. Miller Funeral Services said services are incomplete at this time.
selmasun.com
Craig Field project will set the stage for growth in 2023 and beyond
Good things are on the radar for Selma and Dallas County going into 2023 and beyond. . Economic Development Authority Executive Director Wayne Vardaman said the biggest thing to happen for Selma and Dallas County in 2022 was landing Advanced ATC’s Virtual Air Traffic Control Center and school at Craig Field. He said the groundwork to bring the project to Dallas County started in 2017 and was finalized thanks to a partnership between him and Jim Corrigan, executive director of Craig Airport and Industrial Authority.
selmasun.com
Selma Gym Brawl: Battle of the Bands to be hosted at Selma High School on Jan. 28
Selma High School Band of Blue will host Selma Gym Brawl: Battle of the Bands on Jan. 28 at 3 p.m. Participating bands are Southside High School Marching Band, Jefferson Davis High School Marching Band, Carver High School Marching Band, and the Selma High School Marching Band of Blue. The...
selmasun.com
Montgomery Library inviting students for Voices in Black History Speech Competition
Montgomery City-County Public Library is inviting Montgomery students in grades 3-12 to take part in the Annual Voices in Black History Speech Competition. The competition will have students research an influential figure of Black history and then dress up as them and present a monologue. The first place winner will...
selmasun.com
Selma chapter of The Links to host 30th annual MLK Unity Breakfast on Monday
The Selma Chapter of The Links, Inc. is commemorating Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day in Selma on Jan. 16 with their 30th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Unity Breakfast at Selma University. The event will be held at 9 a.m. at the Jemison-Owens Auditorium 1501 Lapsley Street in Selma...
