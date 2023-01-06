A Selma seventh grader with a big heart and a big idea helped make Christmas brighter for some less fortunate kids. Twelve-year-old Aydan “Rudy” Evans, son of Antonio and Marquita Thomas, hosted Rudy’s Second Annual Toy Drive at his father’s car wash on Franklin Street just before Christmas. He and his family reached out to the community to collect toys and cash all year, taking in lots of gifts and enough money that he was able to buy lots of bikes and scooters to add to the toy drive. His big sister even held a cupcake raffle where she gave 50% of the donations to his drive.

