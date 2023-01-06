Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WSFA
2 more charged after 2 minors critically wounded in Montgomery shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Court documents are releasing more details in a Montgomery shooting that left two minors injured. Police have charged 20-year-old Jadarius Woods, 18-year-old Jakari Craig and 17-year-old Dequandray Savage each with three counts each of attempted murder. The shooting took place on Jan. 5 in the 1000...
WSFA
2nd arrest made after 2 minors wounded in Montgomery shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have made a second arrest in a shooting that left two minors with critical injuries last week. Police have charged Jadarius Woods, 20, with three counts of attempted murder for the Jan. 5 shooting that happened in the 1000 block of David Drive. Authorities said Woods was arrested Monday and taken to the Montgomery County Detention Facility with a $180,000 bond.
wvasfm.org
Second suspect arrested in shooting
A local news outlet is reporting a second suspect has been charged in a shooting involving two teenagers in Montgomery. Montgomery police charged 20-year-old Jadarius Woods with three counts of attempted murder. 18-year-old Jakari Craig was arrested Monday in connection with the shooting. Reports say the shooting took place on...
WSFA
1 dead, 1 in custody after Tuesday shooting in Selma
SELMA, Ala. (WSFA) - Selma police are investigating a deadly shooting. According to Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson, it happened at the package store at the corner of Highway 80 and old Montgomery Highway. Authorities are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting. Jackson said Stevie Williams has been...
WSFA
Off-duty Montgomery corrections officer arrested; investigation underway
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A longtime Montgomery corrections officer has been relieved of her duties and placed on administrative leave after being arrested, according to the Montgomery Police Department. MPD initiated disciplinary proceedings against the officer, Reba Foulks, 36, after charging her with third-degree assault. The department’s investigation started Monday...
Montgomery corrections officer charged in off-duty assault
A Montgomery corrections officer has been arrested on an assault charge. Reba Foulks, 36, is charged with third-degree assault, the Montgomery Police Department announced Tuesday. Few details have been released. Montgomery police Capt. Saba Coleman said the department initiated an investigation Monday after receiving a notice from the Municipal Court...
alabamanews.net
Second suspect charged with attempted murder in David Drive shooting
Montgomery police have charged a second suspect in the shooting that injured two juveniles last week. 20-year-old Jadarius Woods was arrested and charged with three counts of attempted murder in the shooting in the 1000 block of David Drive on January 5. Police have also charged 18-year-old Jakari Craig with three counts of attempted murder related to that incident.
YAHOO!
Two Montgomery men charged in Tuscaloosa County double homicide
Two Montgomery area men have been charged with capital murder in connection with a double homicide in rural Tuscaloosa County over the weekend. Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit investigators on Monday arrested and charged Keondre Jazel McCall, 19 and Mance Quinnell McCall Jr., 19 with capital murder after two bodies were found Sunday in Fosters, said Capt. Jack Kennedy of the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit.
wvtm13.com
Military veteran among victims in Tuscaloosa County double homicide
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. — Two cousins from Lowndes County are in the Tuscaloosa County Jail, charged in a double homicide that left Interstate 59-20 closed for hours on Sunday. The family one of the victims, Justin Whitfield, says he was a military veteran and raised in Remington, Indiana, but...
wvtm13.com
Two cousins arrested in Tuscaloosa County double homicide
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. — Two cousins from the Montgomery/Lowndes County area were arrested in a Tuscaloosa County double homicide Monday morning. Cousins Keondre Jazel McCall and Mance Quinnell McCall Jr., both 19, are charged with capital murder in the deaths of Justin Michael Whitfield, 23, and Destin Rashard Holley, 23. Both suspects and victims are from the Montgomery/Lowndes County area.
Two cousins charged with double murders along Alabama interstate
Two cousins have been charged with killing two people whose bodies were found a few miles apart along a stretch of Interstate in Alabama. Keondre Jazel McCall and Mance Quinnell McCall Jr., both 19, were arrested and charged with capital murder. Both men are from the Montgomery and Lowndes County area. They were arrested in Lowndes County.
selmasun.com
Missing Selma woman's body found in Orrville; Law enforcement investigating as a homicide
The body of missing Selma woman has been found in Orrville and law enforcement is investigating her death as a homicide. Patricia Effinger, who was reported missing to the Selma Police Dec. 31, was found a week later in the woods near an old well on County Road 813 in Orrville, Dallas County Sheriff Mike Granthum said told the Selma Sun.
WSFA
Arrest made in Montgomery shooting that left 2 minors critically injured
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An arrest has been made after two minors were injured in a Montgomery shooting earlier this week. Montgomery police have charged Jakari Craig, 18, with attempted murder. According to the Montgomery Police Department, at around 3:25 p.m. on Thursday, MPD and fire medics responded to a...
Greenville Advocate
Car abandoned in Hayneville linked to Tuscaloosa murders
Multiple law enforcement agencies are investigating an abandoned car found Sunday afternoon on Lowndes County Road 26 in Hayneville that officers believe is linked to the bodies of two murdered men in Tuscaloosa County. Lowndes County Sheriff Chris West confirmed the vehicle is related to the Tuscaloosa murders, but despite...
Alabama woman last seen on New Year’s Eve found dead Sunday
An Alabama woman who was reported missing on New Year’s Eve was found dead on Sunday. Selma police and the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office deputies found the body of Patricia Effinger, 64 on Sunday in the Beloit area of Dallas County. The SPD and DCSO are both calling it a death investigation.
wvtm13.com
Man dies after apparent assault at Limestone prison
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — A man at Limestone Correctional Facility was killed in an apparent inmate-on-inmate assault. The Alabama Department of Corrections said 35-year-old Ariene Kimbrough was discovered deceased inside his cell Wednesday at the north Alabama prison. The prison system did not say how Kimbrough died. The agency said...
WSFA
Suspect arrested in Montgomery bank robbery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect has been identified after a Montgomery robbery on Friday. Montgomery police have charged Dwight Long, 59, with third-degree robbery. According to police, officers were called to the 2900 block of McGehee around 9:25 a.m. Friday after a report of a robbery. At the scene, officers were told the suspect came into the business demanding money and fled.
WSFA
Montgomery man held hostage, beaten before being found dead in Lapine
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Court documents are revealing new details in the death of a missing Montgomery man who was found dead in Lapine. Montgomery police have arrested Jonathan Antonio Hoover, also of Montgomery, and charged him with capital murder and kidnapping first-degree in the death of Nakel Johnson, 42.
WSFA
2 minors injured in Montgomery shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two juveniles are in life-threatening condition after a shooting Thursday, Montgomery police have confirmed. According to the Montgomery Police Department, at around 3:25 p.m., MPD and Fire Medics responded to a call regarding a shooting on the 1000 block of David Drive near Wares Ferry Road.
wvtm13.com
2 bodies found along interstate in Tuscaloosa County
FOSTERS, Ala. — UPDATE: Police in Hayneville say an abandoned vehicle was found which they believe is connected to the two deaths in Tuscaloosa County. The vehicle was discovered around 10 a.m. on County Road 26 near the Dollar General store on Highway 21 in Lowndes County. ----- Tuscaloosa...
