Key Reasons to Retain Berry Global (BERY) Stock for Now
Berry Global's Consumer Packaging North America segment is driven by strength in its consumer businesses across the...
Ultra Clean (UCTT) Shares Falter on Lower Q4 Top-Line View
UCTT - Free Report) shares tanked 7.28% to close at $33.10 on Jan 9, after the company revised its fourth-quarter 2022 revenue guidance. This Hayward, CA-based semiconductor component supplier expects revenues between $560 million and $570 million, lower than its prior outlook of $600-$650 million. The company expected 2022 revenues to grow 16% over 2021.
Should You Retain Willis Towers (WTW) in Your Portfolio?
WTW - Free Report) has been benefiting from growing healthcare premiums, improved client retention, higher software sales and solid balance sheet. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 earnings per share is pegged at $15.23, indicating year-over-year increases of 12.6%. The expected long-term earnings growth is pegged at 16%, better than the industry average of 11.3%.
4 Steel Producer Stocks to Buy From a Promising Industry
NUE - Free Report) , Steel Dynamics, Inc. (. ZEUS - Free Report) are well-placed to gain from these trends. The Zacks Steel Producers industry serves a vast spectrum of end-use industries such as automotive, construction, appliance, container, packaging, industrial machinery, mining equipment, transportation, and oil and gas with various steel products. These products include hot-rolled and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and galvanized coils and sheets, reinforcing bars, billets and blooms, wire rods, strip mill plates, standard and line pipe, and mechanical tubing products. Steel is primarily produced using two methods — Blast Furnace and Electric Arc Furnace. It is regarded as the backbone of the manufacturing industry. The automotive and construction markets have historically been the largest consumers of steel. Notably, the housing and construction sector is the biggest consumer of steel, accounting for roughly half of the world’s total consumption.
Should You Invest in the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE)?
Sector ETFs also provide investors access...
Should Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) Be on Your Investing Radar?
Why Large Cap...
Fed's Bostic Stays Hawkish, Tempers Market Rally
Markets across all major indices looked headed for their second straight robust trading session today, but tacked south on comments from Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic, who essentially reiterated what Fed Chair Jerome Powell has been saying for the past year: the U.S. Federal Reserve is prepared to go higher and longer with interest rates, even at the risk of tipping into recession. The Dow and S&P 500 closed lower on the day, -0.34% and -0.08%, respectively. The Nasdaq stayed afloat, +0.63%, as did the Russell 2000, +0.17%.
ETFs to Buy for January
The broader market kicked off 2023 on a moderate note. And why not? Traditionally, January brings with it seasonal tailwinds for the equity world. A consensus carried out from 1950 to 2022 shows that January ended up offering positive stock returns in 43 years and negative returns in 30 years, per moneychimp.com, with an average positive return of 0.85%.
How Will Bank ETFs Perform in Light of Q4 Earnings?
According to our methodology, a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) when combined with...
Best Income Stocks to Buy for January 9th
Conagra Brands Price and Consensus. Conagra Brands price-consensus-chart |...
Should Schwab U.S. SmallCap ETF (SCHA) Be on Your Investing Radar?
It has amassed assets over $14.75 billion, making it one of...
Are Options Traders Betting on a Big Move in Teekay Tankers (TNK) Stock?
What is Implied Volatility?. Implied volatility shows how much...
Here's How to Find 'Strong Buy' Stocks in 2023
The S&P 500 closed lower on Monday after starting the session strongly, while the Nasdaq gave up a much larger gain to finish the day 0.6% higher. The swings on Monday and at the end of last week extend the bout of choppiness and volatility that could remain with the market for a while.
Why Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term
The popular research service can help you become a smarter, more self-assured investor, giving you access...
3 Reasons Why Progressive (PGR) Is a Great Growth Stock
That's because, these stocks usually carry above-average risk and...
3 Value Stocks with Growth In the Cards
This has to be the golden year of value investing. With inflation remaining far from the Fed’s goals, there’s every reason to think that interest rates will continue to climb for a while before stabilizing. From the looks of things, and since employment numbers are still so strong, the painful period is likely to stretch out past 2023 and into 2024. This sentiment is pulling money out of the markets and leading to low valuations.
Is WisdomTree Cloud Computing ETF (WCLD) a Strong ETF Right Now?
WCLD - Free Report) made its debut on 09/06/2019, and is a smart beta exchange traded fund that provides broad exposure to the Technology ETFs category of the market. The ETF industry has traditionally been dominated by products based on market capitalization weighted indexes that are designed to represent the market or a particular segment of the market.
Is Eventide Gilead Fund N (ETGLX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now?
Eventide is based in Willow Grove, PA, and is the manager...
Should WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend ETF (DON) Be on Your Investing Radar?
It has amassed assets over $3.30 billion, making it one of the...
4 Stocks to Buy on November's Construction Spending Rebound
EXP - Free Report) , Dycom Industries, Inc. (. CRH - Free Report) are likely to benefit in the near term. The U.S. Census Bureau said on Jan 3 that spending on construction projects increased 0.2% in November after declining 0.2% in October. Economists had projected an increase of 0.4%. However, the good sign is that spending has finally started rebounding after declining for two consecutive months.
