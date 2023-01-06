Davante Adams on Playing With Jarrett Stidham Against 49ers

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jarrett Stidham earned his first NFL start in Sunday's loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

After a whole 2022 off-season centered around the anticipation of star wide receiver Davante Adams and quarterback Derek Carr reuniting in Las Vegas, Adams now finds himself ending the season with a different man behind center.

Quarterback Jarrett Stidham made his first start in Sunday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers.

The young quarterback displayed his mobility and ability to maneuver outside the pocket throughout the contest.

"I mean, it's fun," Adams said. "It's obviously something I've got a lot of experience playing with Aaron [Rodgers] for such a long time. You get used to some of the off-schedule stuff, and that's what the really good quarterbacks do is they extend plays and they find a way, whether it's with their legs -- (Stidham) did that a couple of times -- or if it's just buying a little bit more time and holding on until the last second. That's not easy to do, you've got to be a pretty tough guy to sit in there and take a hit like that just to make sure you've given it everything you got as far as exhausting all your options.

"So I've got a lot of respect for just the way he sees the game in that aspect, because you saw that in preseason. And then you never know if it's going to pan out like that when it's real live bullets when season starts. But to see that, I was definitely impressed to know that he has that in his bag and that he's tough enough to hold on to make any play work."

Stidham and Adams will have one last chance to put on a show this season when they take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday.

Watch the Silver and Black live when you get your Raiders tickets from SI Tickets HERE .

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.