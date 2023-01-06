Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Zoom meeting for USD 313 patrons on new bond issue
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Buhler USD 313 patrons are invited to learn about the bond resolution that was passed Monday night. Officials will go over the scope of the project, what it will cost to complete, the cost to taxpayers, and you can also learn a little about school financing.
Branscom reflects on half-century in firefighting
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — After 50 years of service with Reno County Fire District #4, Chief Kent Branscom has left a legacy with his dedication to his community. Branscom officially retired Dec. 13, 2022. Branscom began his career as a volunteer firefighter in Jan. 1973, when he joined Reno County...
Millers of Claflin ready to open store in Great Bend
For going on 120 years, Millers of Claflin has sold high-quality furniture around Barton County and Kansas. But not with a store in Great Bend. That will change this week as Mattress Solutions is set to open on 10th Street near Walmart. Braden Miller, one of the owners, said Millers...
Main entrance at courthouse closed as part of construction
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Access to the main entrance of the Reno County Courthouse will be closed on Wednesday and Friday, Jan. 11 and 13 because of construction. Please use the Law Enforcement Center's entrance to gain access to the courthouse on those two days this week.
KAKE TV
How Scheels is hiring hundreds in tight labor market ahead of opening Wichita store July 1
Wichita Kan. (KAKE) - A mega-retailer with one of the most die-hard customer bases is coming to Wichita this summer. This is the Scheels in Overland Park, and minus the Ferris wheel, the company says the Wichita store will be very similar. On July 1, all of this will be a reality.
Stream Advisory Issued for a Slate Creek and the confluence of Sand Creek located near Newton
TOPEKA, Kan. — The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has issued a stream advisory for Slate Creek and the confluence of Sand Creek located near Newton, Kansas. The stream advisory results from operation problems at the city of Newton’s wastewater plant. The city of Newton is working...
Restaurant inspections: Bed bugs, rodent feces, grimy wok, insect in liquor in Wichita KS
Inspectors found problems significant enough to push these businesses out of compliance with state food safety and lodging rules.
Documentary explores how 1965 Wichita plane crash left families (like mine) locked in a moment
Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Mark McCormick is the former executive director of The Kansas African American Museum, a member of the Kansas African American Affairs Commission and deputy executive director at […] The post Documentary explores how 1965 Wichita plane crash left families (like mine) locked in a moment appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Peel Center remodel bid correction on Thursday HutchCC agenda
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The price tag for the remodel of the 2nd floor of the Peel Center at Hutchinson Community College is going up. On the agenda for Thursday's Board of Trustees meeting is a revision to the bid for that project. The administration recommends that the board overturn...
USD 448 board to hold special meeting Tuesday in Supt. search
INMAN, Kan. —The Inman USD 448 Board of Education is partnering with the Kansas Association of School Boards as the board searches for the district’s next superintendent. The Board of Education will have a special meeting Tuesday night, Jan. 10 at 7:30 p.m. at the Inman High School library for the board and KASB to go over focus group information related to the superintendent search.
Who represents me in the 2023 Kansas Legislature?
Wichita and the surrounding area account for only a fifth of the state’s population, but the region’s representatives in the 2023 Kansas Legislature include some of the most powerful politicians in Topeka, including House Speaker Dan Hawkins and Senate President Ty Masterson. Both men have the power to set the agenda of the entire legislature, holding outsized authority in determining what becomes law.
Johnson gives outline of Facility Steering Committee schedule
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson USD 308 Superintendent Dr. Dawn Johnson talked to the Board of Education at their meeting Monday night about attempting to put the meetings for the Facility Steering Committee on the nights of the first board meetings in the month, normally the second Mondays of the month.
Burn resolution approved by commissioners Monday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — As one of their final actions as a three-person board, the Reno County Commission on Monday approved the burn resolution that had been worked on for much of 2022. "This took away the 50 feet away from a structure for that recreational burning," said commissioner Ron...
Chimney to blame for northeast Wichita house fire
A chimney caused a house fire in northeast Wichita Sunday night.
kfdi.com
WPD looking for runaway teen
Wichita police are asking for help finding a runaway teen. 16-year-old Brianna DeLeon has not been seen since 7:50 Monday evening. No last known location was given. Brianna is described as being 5-feet-2-inches tall. She was last known to be wearing a gray hoodie, gray sweats, and a pink backpack.
Police and Fire to hold basketball game for BBBS
The Hutchinson FOP Lodge 7, and officers of the Hutchinson Police Department have challenged the Hutchinson Fire Department to a benefit basketball game for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Reno County on February 25th at 1 p.m. at the Hutch High North Gym. Everyone from the community is invited. Entry...
wichitabyeb.com
The 13th street Riverside Cafe, closed since 2021, will reopen this week
It’s been closed since June of 2021, but starting this Thursday, Jan. 12, Riverside Cafe will reopen at 739 W. 13th Street. It was almost a year and a half ago when an early morning fire damaged the restaurant, causing them to close for an extended amount of time. Since then, construction and renovations in and around the building have caused delays in the re-opening.
Mayor says more info needed on roller rink incident
Mayor says more info needed on roller rink incident
butlercountytimesgazette.com
Hawaii wish granted
Savannah Souder made the trip from McPherson to Newton on Jan. 7 for tacos – finding a meal and so much more at her favorite taco shop. Saturday was a special day at Taco Tico, as Make-A-Wish revealed the organization’s plans to send the 16-year-old, her parents and a cousin to Hawaii.
McPherson Crimestoppers looking for help to find vandals
MCPHERSON, Kan. — On Saturday, January 7, 2023, the McPherson Police Department were dispatched to 1601 Cemetery Drive (McPherson Cemetery) in McPherson. Officers arrived on scene and were showed several gravestones that had been damaged. If anyone has any information as to who was involved in this incident, contact...
