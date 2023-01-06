It’s been closed since June of 2021, but starting this Thursday, Jan. 12, Riverside Cafe will reopen at 739 W. 13th Street. It was almost a year and a half ago when an early morning fire damaged the restaurant, causing them to close for an extended amount of time. Since then, construction and renovations in and around the building have caused delays in the re-opening.

WICHITA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO