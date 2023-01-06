Dr Kate Darling argues that AI designers should take more responsibility for the content their creations produce. In December 2022, the Internet was abuzz with a new app. For £1.79, Lensa AI would generate 50 artistic portraits based on uploaded headshots, quickly topping the download charts as users shared the pictures on social media. When some people complained of sexualised and disturbing body modifications, the app creators put up a note that they couldn’t guarantee non-offensive content. But when artificial intelligence (AI) makes blunders, this type of disclaimer isn’t enough.

1 DAY AGO