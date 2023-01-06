Read full article on original website
Related
Science Focus
CES 2023: The 10 gadgets that will change the future
CES 2023 is here, unveiling what the future of technology will look like. Every year, tech companies flock to Las Vegas to show off their latest and weirdest inventions, unveiling the next year of ground-breaking products. CES 2023 is now over, with all of the latest and best tech now...
Science Focus
Big tech's race to control the metaverse: Who will own the future of virtual reality?
Is the metaverse really the future? Or has Mark Zuckerberg missed a crucial flaw?. The metaverse is 30 this year! The idea first appeared in Neal Stephenson’s 1992 cyberpunk novel Snow Crash. Stephenson imagined a future in which everyone took up residence in an online virtual world where they worked, played, lived, and, in this dystopian novel, also suffered from a mysterious physical and digital virus.
Science Focus
New year, new you: What are the best deals to kickstart 2023?
With a new year comes a fresh start. Here's our rundown of the best deals to invest in yourself. There’s something about the beginning of a new year that makes us self-reflective. We often look back over the year and evaluate how it went; many of us create resolutions...
Science Focus
Stop blaming Avatar-generating AI for needlessly sexualised images – fault the creators instead
Dr Kate Darling argues that AI designers should take more responsibility for the content their creations produce. In December 2022, the Internet was abuzz with a new app. For £1.79, Lensa AI would generate 50 artistic portraits based on uploaded headshots, quickly topping the download charts as users shared the pictures on social media. When some people complained of sexualised and disturbing body modifications, the app creators put up a note that they couldn’t guarantee non-offensive content. But when artificial intelligence (AI) makes blunders, this type of disclaimer isn’t enough.
Comments / 0