Search continues for suspect who escaped jail near Kansas City
CASS COUNTY —The search for one of two inmates who escaped Dec. 12 from the jail in Cass County, Missouri south of Kansas City continues. Authorities took 33-year-0ld Trevor Sparks of Kansas City into custody Dec. 30, in the 400 Block of Olive Street, according to the FBI. The...
Police: One dead in weekend Kansas shooting
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a weekend homicide. Just before 9a.m. Sunday, police were dispatched to a shooting in the 1300 Block of SE Madison in Topeka, according to Lt. Donna Eubanks. First responders found one victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced deceased...
Police ID 45-year-old Kan. man who died in weekend shooting
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a weekend homicide have identified the victim as 45-year-old Shawn A. Carter of Topeka. Just before 9a.m. Sunday, police were dispatched to a shooting in the 1300 Block of SE Madison in Topeka, according to Lt. Donna Eubanks. First responders found Carter suffering...
Kansas City man sentenced for murder of 3 family members
KANSAS CITY —A Jackson County judge Thursday ordered Issac Fisher to serve consecutive sentences of life in prison without the possibility of parole after he was convicted of multiple felonies in connection with three fatal shootings and the wounding of a 4-year-old child in 2018, Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced today.
KDOT approves bids for upcoming projects
TOPEKA, Kan. —The Kansas Department of Transportation announced Monday approved bids for state highway construction and maintenance projects. The letting took place Dec. 14, 2022, in Topeka. Some of the bids may include multiple projects that have been bundled based on proximity and type of work. Harvey ‑ 40...
1 dead, 2 hurt after Kansas police pursuit crash in Missouri
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — One person died and two people are injured after an SUV being pursued by police crashed into another vehicle early Sunday. Police said the crash happened around 2 a.m. Sunday after officers from Kansas City, Kansas, pursued a GMC Terrain that had been taken in an armed robbery into Kansas City, Missouri.
Bed Bath & Beyond eyes more layoffs, will close 2 stores in Kansas
NEW YORK (AP) —Bed Bath & Beyond’s fiscal third-quarter sales fell by a third as the home goods company struggles to strike the right balance with its shoppers, a sign of its worsening outlook. The company, which has already been cutting costs, said Tuesday it will slash an...
Police found fentanyl during arrest, booking of Kan. man
ATCHINSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas felon on new drug charges after a weekend arrest. Just before 6:30p.m. Saturday, police arrested 24-year-old Austin L. Lurquin of Atchison, in the 1600 block of Main on District and Municipal Court warrants for failure to appear in court, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson.
Sheriff asks for help to ID New Year's Eve shooting suspect
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting and on Monday, released security camera images asking for help to ID a suspect. Just before 2a.m. Saturday, December 31, 2022, deputies were dispatched to a business inmthe 5300 block of SW Topeka Boulevard for a disturbance, according to deputy Abigail Christian.
Police: Kansas man allegedly sold meth near school
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on Drug allegations. On Friday, the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit and Shawnee County Drug Task Force served a search warrant in the 1900 Block of SE Illinois Avenue in Topeka, according to Lt. Ronnie Connell. While conducting the search warrant,...
Kansas felon accused of attempting to flee from police
ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas felon on new charges after an arrest. Just after 10:30p.m. Friday, police arrested 44-year-old George N. Lewis of Atchison in the 500 block North 9th for fleeing and attempting to elude, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. He is also...
🏀 Dick, Wilson, Adams lead No. 3 Kansas over West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — No. 3 Kansas came out of the gate solidly for once in a Big 12 game. Freshman Gradey Dick scored 16 points, Jalen Wilson had 14 points and 14 rebounds, and the Jayhawks rode a hot start to a 76-62 victory over West Virginia on Saturday night.
🏈 Mahomes sets record; Chiefs beat Raiders for AFC's top seed
LAS VEGAS — Patrick Mahomes set the NFL record for total yards in a season, and the Kansas City Chiefs rolled to a 31-13 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Saturday to lock up the AFC's No. 1 seed. Mahomes passed for 202 yards and rushed for 29...
