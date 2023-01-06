SOUTH BRUNSWICK, NJ - Police have located a South Brunswick woman who was reported missing in November 2022. Veronica McLean, age 22, was located by the New York Police Department, according to South Brunswick Police. More information has not been made public at this time. McLean had been missing since October 2022. Her last known whereabouts were in the area of Hancock Street in Brooklyn, New York. Friends of hers had reported her disappearance to the police, telling authorities they were concerned about her mental state. Prior to her disappearance, McLean had been living at a local group home in South Brunswick Township. She had signed herself out and given up all assistance from the state earlier that year. South Brunswick Police had been working with New York and Federal authorities to locate McLean. The news of her being found was announced on the South Brunswick Twitter Page this morning.

