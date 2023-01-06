Read full article on original website
A man in the Bronx was shot and the Agent who answered the 911 call was his wife.Newsing the StatesBronx, NY
Brooklyn's greatest indoor amusement center opens.Raj guleriaBrooklyn, NY
New York Judge Makes Ruling, Denying Dismissal of 250 Million Lawsuit which has been brought against Donald TrumpPhilosophy BloggerNew York City, NY
Fast-growing local restaurant chain opens new location in New YorkKristen WaltersNew York City, NY
New Jersey Teacher Overdoses In Front of StudentsAron SolomonWestfield, NJ
Here are the top spellers in the 2023 Staten Island District 31 Spelling Bee
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- One of Staten Island’s top spellers has a special technique to help her -- she uses her index finger to draw each word in the air before spelling it. Using that strategy, sixth-grader Ella Ehrlich of Morris Intermediate School (I.S. 61) in Brighton Heights recently earned a first-place spot in Staten Island’s District 31 Spelling Bee, when she correctly spelled the word carnivore.
NYC school custodian arrested for public lewdness
NEW YORK, NY – A New York City Public Schools custodian has been arrested by officers from the 107th Precinct in Queens. Officials have charged 37-year-old Alan Fung with public lewdness and acting in a manner injurious to a child less than 17-years-old. The details of Fung’s actions and charges were not released by the NYPD at this time. The post NYC school custodian arrested for public lewdness appeared first on Shore News Network.
Retired NYC workers rally to keep their health care intact
A public hearing was held at City Hall on Monday to hear testimony on both sides of the NYC retired workers health benefits amendment.
What is MyCity? And when will NYC Mayor Adams roll it out?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The “get stuff done” mayor has yet to make one of his key campaign promises a reality — a one-stop shop for all city services. Almost a year ago, Mayor Eric Adams announced a new Office of Technology and Innovation that would lead a variety of efforts to make the city more efficient. The creation of MyCity — a system where New Yorkers could access services and benefits the city offers — was one of the key efforts the new office would lead.
Art teacher in Westfield, N.J. classroom overdoses on fentanyl in front of students, police say
WESTFIELD, N.J. — A New Jersey middle school art teacher has been arrested more than a month after overdosing on fentanyl in front of his students, authorities announced Friday. The Westfield Police Department (N.J.) said 57-year-old Frank Thompson, an educator at Roosevelt Intermediate School, has been charged with “drug-related...
norwoodnews.org
Off-Duty NYC Department of Homeless Services Employee Arrested for Menacing
An off-duty City employee was arrested in The Bronx on Monday, police said. According to the NYPD, Tonya Simmons, 47, an off-duty employee with NYC Department of Homeless Services was arrested on Monday, Jan. 9, at 9.24 p.m. within the boundaries of the 48th Precinct, which covers the neighborhoods of Belmont, East Tremont, and West Farms, while Fordham University’s Bronx campus is nestled in the precinct’s northern corner.
Staten Island obituaries for Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y.-- In remembrance of those who have died, here is a collection of obituaries posted on SILive.com. Viewing times and guestbooks can be found here. Great grandfather, Charles Donald Dietsch, 87, passed away on Jan. 6, 2023, at Willow Springs Long Term Care Facility, Brick, N.J. He was raised on Staten Island before moving to Manalapan, N.J., in 2009 and settling in Brick, N.J., in 2017. Charles served in the United States Army from 1958-1960. From there, he worked at Sedutto Ice Cream Parlor before spending the next 30 years as a legal secretary for the law firm, Kaye Scholer, in New York, N.Y. Charles was also a legal stenographer and for many years taught classes in West Brighton. Charles enjoyed vacationing at Long Beach Island and Daytona Beach. Read the full obituary on SILive.com.
Struggling NYPD officer assigned to Staten Island dies in jump from Queens building
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A police officer assigned to Staten Island’s 121st Precinct jumped to his death from an apartment building in Elmhurst, Queens, on Tuesday, according to law-enforcement sources. The officer, a male with five years on the job, was discovered just before 12:30 p.m. at the...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle
NYC nurses strike: Brooklyn Hospital Center reaches tentative agreement
Several major Brooklyn hospitals came to agreements or tentative agreements with the nurses’ union over the weekend, avoiding a possible strike set to start Monday at two other New York City hospitals. After midnight on Friday, The Brooklyn Hospital Center reached a tentative agreement with the nurses’ union, New...
What are the green lanterns outside NYPD precincts?
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Though police in New York City are committed to using the latest technology to fight crime, a feature at the front doors of NYPD precincts dates back centuries. Visitors to precincts may notice lights covered in green glass outside. Their use dates back to the 1650s, before New York City was […]
Staten Island Ferry to run hourly overnight service on Tuesday
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The city Department of Transportation (DOT) has announced that the Staten Island Ferry will provide hourly overnight service from Tuesday, Jan. 10, at 11 p.m., until Wednesday, Jan. 11, at 5 a.m. Boats will depart from the St. George Terminal on the hour and from the...
brownstoner.com
First Brooklyn Smart Compost Bins Appear on Bed Stuy Streets
On a walk down Patchen Avenue late last week, we noticed a welcome addition to some street corners: the city’s bright orange Smart Compost bins for composting. According to the map on the NYC Compost mobile app, Bed Stuy is the first Brooklyn neighborhood to get the public composting bins, which were first rolled out in lower Manhattan and Astoria in 2021. It looks like around 25 containers have been installed in the neighborhood along many of the larger thoroughfares. Along Patchen Avenue, bins were stationed on the corners of Monroe, Hancock, MacDonough and Sumpter streets.
Authentic Puerto Rican Restaurant Expands to Downtown Newark
NEWARK, NJ – Taino's Kitchen has been a mainstay of Puerto Rican and Caribbean cuisine in Newark's North Ward for the last eight years. On Monday, the family-owned eatery opened a second location in the heart of the city's busy downtown business district, between Rutgers University’s Newark campus and the high-rise Prudential Financial Tower. The opening of the restaurant at 85 Halsey Street was marked with a ceremonial ribbon cutting that drew about 100 people eager to sample the mofongo, pernial asado, pollo guisado and sopa de salchihon y jamon. “We are bringing the taste of Puerto Rico here," said Mayttee Cordero, the owner of Taino’s Kitchen. Cordero said...
Cool Spaces: The oldest house on Staten Island is in Dongan Hills
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Thousands of Staten Island residents pass by the oldest house on Staten Island every day without a thought. This humble former Dutch Colonial farmhouse at 1476 Richmond Road in Dongan Hills was built in 1663; it is also one of the oldest houses in New York City.
Police Locate Missing South Brunswick Woman
SOUTH BRUNSWICK, NJ - Police have located a South Brunswick woman who was reported missing in November 2022. Veronica McLean, age 22, was located by the New York Police Department, according to South Brunswick Police. More information has not been made public at this time. McLean had been missing since October 2022. Her last known whereabouts were in the area of Hancock Street in Brooklyn, New York. Friends of hers had reported her disappearance to the police, telling authorities they were concerned about her mental state. Prior to her disappearance, McLean had been living at a local group home in South Brunswick Township. She had signed herself out and given up all assistance from the state earlier that year. South Brunswick Police had been working with New York and Federal authorities to locate McLean. The news of her being found was announced on the South Brunswick Twitter Page this morning.
NYC unveils plan to convert vacant office space; could create 20,000 new homes
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A series of recommendations unveiled Monday could help create housing for New York City residents, according to a new report from Mayor Eric Adams’ office. The report, called the New York City Office Adaptive Reuse Study, makes 11 recommendations in three general areas that...
Speed cameras, more Vision Zero madness to follow us everywhere in New York State? (opinion)
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – One of the better things about leaving the five boroughs and traveling elsewhere in New York State is that we drivers don’t have to worry as much about running afoul of Vision Zero. We can leave behind that constant, haunted feeling that we’re going...
Relief for riders: MTA reopens bathrooms at 9 subway stations
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The MTA on Monday announced the reopening of several subway station bathrooms, to the undoubtable relief of riders. A total of 18 bathrooms at nine stations will be open daily from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., with a one-hour closure for cleaning from 12 to 1 p.m.
bronx.com
NYPD School Safety Agent, Chemise Kane, 37, Arrested
On Saturday, January 07, 2023, at approximately 1442 hours, the following 37-year-old female off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 106th Precinct in Queens. Arrested:. Chemise Kane. NYPD School Safety Agent. Charges:. aggravated harassment: threat by phone. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges...
cbcny.org
Testimony on the New York City Health Insurance for Employees and Retirees
Good morning. I am Ana Champeny, Vice President for Research at the Citizens Budget Commission (CBC), a nonpartisan, nonprofit think tank and watchdog devoted to constructive change in the finances and services of New York State and City governments. Thank you for the opportunity to submit testimony regarding health insurance coverage for City employees, City retirees, and their dependents.
