ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
WECT

Bills safety Hamlin back in Buffalo to continue recovery

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bills safety Damar Hamlin said he returned to Buffalo on Monday “with a lot of love on my heart” to continue his recovery in a hospital there, a week after going into cardiac arrest and having to be resuscitated on the field during a game in Cincinnati.
BUFFALO, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy