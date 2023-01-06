Read full article on original website
Related
jerseydigs.com
Mosaic on Main in Bound Brook Sells for Record Sale Price of $22M
Mosaic on Main, a new luxury multifamily property located in Bound Brook, New Jersey recently sold for $22 million. The Kislak Company, Inc. marketed the building, which offers 63 units and one retail space. The record sale price represents the highest price achieved for a multifamily property in Somerset County,...
luxury-houses.net
Listing for $18M, Architectural Masterpiece in Milford, NJ Designed with Unsurpassed Elements of Stone and Repurposed Post and Beam
The Estate in Milford is strategically perched on the land- optimizing the breathtaking valley views, serene mountain ridge, and awe-inspiring sunsets, now available for sale. This home located at 191 Miller Park Rd, Milford, New Jersey; offering 7 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with 25,714 square feet of living spaces. Call Jackie Hillgrube – Coldwell Banker Hearthside – (Phone: 267-716-2814) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Milford.
Just Over the Bridge from Bucks County, This Small Town is a Great Place to Visit
A town very close to Bucks County has become a regular stop for both locals and visitors to the area, considered a companion to a popular town. Staff reporters for NJ.com wrote about the nearby town.
newjerseyisntboring.com
Stock Up This Winter at these New Jersey Winter Farmers Markets 2023
Who says you can’t have Farmer’s Markets in New Jersey? While this time of the year is very cold, there are still events that celebrate New Jersey produce, fresh meat and seafood, artisanal cheese, chocolate, wine, and more! You can support these local vendors this Winter by stopping by and purchasing something directly from the people who made it!
Another Big Chain Store is Closing Another One of its NJ Locations
It's been a rough go for businesses of all shapes and sizes in New Jersey over the past couple of years. In 2022, shoppers here in the Garden State saw one of the last Kmart stores in existence close, a few supermarkets shut down, and countless mom-and-pop stores and restaurants ended their runs.
wobm.com
Beloved Brick, NJ Deli For Sale And Seeking New Owners
So if you're looking to start a new venture, and have always wanted to own your own business, this is a unique opportunity for you to do just that!. Real estate is always something fun to look at around the Jersey Shore, personally, I love checking out some of the multi-million dollar beach properties I'll never actually live in.
Longstanding Bucks County Bookshop Temporarily Closes Its Doors For Renovations, Updates to Store
The longstanding store is undergoing renovations before their full reopening. One of Bucks County’s most popular bookshops has announced their temporary closure so they can update their long-standing store. Farley’s Bookshop, located at 44 South Main Street in New Hope, has been one of the most popular shops in...
A Charming Barnegat Restaurant Was Named One of New Jersey’s Hidden Gems
Have you heard of this charming Barnegat restaurant?. Deep in the back roads of route 539 lies the most adorable restaurant you'll ever see. When you step inside, you'll be wondering if you're still in New Jersey, or if you've been transported into a quaint town somewhere in the countryside. And of course, the food looks incredible too.
New hot dog specialty shop opening soon
New Jersey continues it love affair with the simple good ole American hot dog. If you google hot dogs near Hackensack, you'll come up with well over a dozen that boast to have the best hot dogs. This corner in the northeastern part of New Jersey is really big hot...
jerseydigs.com
Study Claims Newark, Jersey City Have Some of the Worst Green Space in U.S.
The two largest cities in New Jersey are apparently not big destinations for park seekers if a recent report is to be believed. San Diego-based Lawn Love, a landscape services company, has published their 2023 list of the cities with the most green space. The study considered a weighted criteria from the 97 biggest cities in the country, including factors like the number of public and private green areas per capita, total number of parks, total park acreage, the share of land used for parks, and average square footage of yards.
2 of the Oldest 5 & 10’s in the Country Are Right Here at the Jersey Shore
Five and dimes or 5&10's were hopping fifty years ago. Now they're hard to find. I grew up with one of the oldest and still running 5 & 10's in Quakertown, Pennsylvania. I still go to this place when I go home to visit family. The memories rush back to when I was younger. From the smells to the food counter and the thick milkshakes I used to get well over 40 years ago, they still taste the same. This five-and-dime store is well over 100 years old and different generations have owned and managed it. It is such a place of nostalgia, my Nana, and so many warm feelings.
This is The Best Small Town in Pennsylvania, According to Travel Website
The keystone state is filled with charming, quaint small towns. That, I think we all can agree on. As one living in Lancaster, PA, I may be somewhat biased when it comes to small towns (the best one is Lititz, in my opinion). However, Touropia, a popular travel website, recently ranked New Hope, Pennsylvania as the best small town in the state.
Monmouth County, New Jersey Restaurant Named Best Soup In The State
As much as the summer lover in all of us in New Jersey has been fighting it, the bitter cold time of year when we all yearn for a hot cup or bowl of delicious comforting soup. And now the experts are weighing in on where you can find the best soup in the Garden State.
Delaware River One of Many Nearby Bodies of Water Being Cleaned by National Nonprofit
One of Bucks County’s biggest and most well-known rivers may soon see itself cleaned up by a nonprofit working to help the environment. Katherine Rapin wrote about the local river in Yes Magazine.
Winning Mega Millions Ticket Worth $1M Sold in NJ
As Mega Millions Lottery jackpot fever rages on with a jackpot of over $1 billion, one ticket sold in New Jersey this past Friday is worth $1 million. One of the five Mega Millions winning tickets sold on Friday matching all of the white balls 3,20,46.59, and 63, but failing to match the Mega Ball of 13 was sold at a New Jersey deli.
solarindustrymag.com
Solar Landscape Connects First N.J. Community Solar Project to Grid
Extra Space Storage and Solar Landscape, a New Jersey community solar owner and operator, has connected the first of its community solar projects to the grid in Neptune, N.J. It marks the second of 46 projects in the state approved by the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities (NJBPU) in Year 2 of the Community Solar Energy Pilot Program.
Tour New Jersey’s Legendary Breweries, Wineries, & Distilleries
Get ready to sip and savor the flavors of over 200 breweries, distilleries, and wineries throughout New Jersey!. New Jersey’s craft beer scene is foaming over with more than 130 breweries currently open and more coming soon.
Mega Millions ticket worth $1M was sold at N.J. deli. Jackpot hits $1.1B
The $1 million Mega Millions ticket bought in New Jersey for Friday’s drawing was sold at a deli in Morris County. The lucky winner purchased the ticket at In & Out Deli on Route 46 in Ledgewood, New Jersey Lottery officials said Monday. The ticket matched five numbers but not the Mega Ball.
A Big Supermarket Chain in NJ Announces Another Store is Closing
It's been a rough go for businesses of all shapes and sizes in the Garden State over the past couple of years and supermarkets are certainly no exception. In 2022, at least four major food stores closed in New Jersey. The calendar had just barely flipped over to January when...
wrnjradio.com
Mega Millions ticket worth $1M sold in Morris County as jackpot surges to $1.1 billion
NEW JERSEY– There was one second-tier prizewinning ticket sold for the Friday, January 6, drawing that matched five of the five white balls drawn winning the $1,000,000 prize. That ticket was purchased at In & Out Deli, 1007 Route 46, Ledgewood in Morris County. There were three third-tier prizewinning...
Comments / 0