Hunterdon County, NJ

Mosaic on Main in Bound Brook Sells for Record Sale Price of $22M

Mosaic on Main, a new luxury multifamily property located in Bound Brook, New Jersey recently sold for $22 million. The Kislak Company, Inc. marketed the building, which offers 63 units and one retail space. The record sale price represents the highest price achieved for a multifamily property in Somerset County,...
BOUND BROOK, NJ
Listing for $18M, Architectural Masterpiece in Milford, NJ Designed with Unsurpassed Elements of Stone and Repurposed Post and Beam

The Estate in Milford is strategically perched on the land- optimizing the breathtaking valley views, serene mountain ridge, and awe-inspiring sunsets, now available for sale. This home located at 191 Miller Park Rd, Milford, New Jersey; offering 7 bedrooms and 10 bathrooms with 25,714 square feet of living spaces. Call Jackie Hillgrube – Coldwell Banker Hearthside – (Phone: 267-716-2814) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Milford.
MILFORD, NJ
Stock Up This Winter at these New Jersey Winter Farmers Markets 2023

Who says you can’t have Farmer’s Markets in New Jersey? While this time of the year is very cold, there are still events that celebrate New Jersey produce, fresh meat and seafood, artisanal cheese, chocolate, wine, and more! You can support these local vendors this Winter by stopping by and purchasing something directly from the people who made it!
NEW JERSEY STATE
Beloved Brick, NJ Deli For Sale And Seeking New Owners

So if you're looking to start a new venture, and have always wanted to own your own business, this is a unique opportunity for you to do just that!. Real estate is always something fun to look at around the Jersey Shore, personally, I love checking out some of the multi-million dollar beach properties I'll never actually live in.
BRICK, NJ
New hot dog specialty shop opening soon

New Jersey continues it love affair with the simple good ole American hot dog. If you google hot dogs near Hackensack, you'll come up with well over a dozen that boast to have the best hot dogs. This corner in the northeastern part of New Jersey is really big hot...
HACKENSACK, NJ
Study Claims Newark, Jersey City Have Some of the Worst Green Space in U.S.

The two largest cities in New Jersey are apparently not big destinations for park seekers if a recent report is to be believed. San Diego-based Lawn Love, a landscape services company, has published their 2023 list of the cities with the most green space. The study considered a weighted criteria from the 97 biggest cities in the country, including factors like the number of public and private green areas per capita, total number of parks, total park acreage, the share of land used for parks, and average square footage of yards.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
2 of the Oldest 5 & 10’s in the Country Are Right Here at the Jersey Shore

Five and dimes or 5&10's were hopping fifty years ago. Now they're hard to find. I grew up with one of the oldest and still running 5 & 10's in Quakertown, Pennsylvania. I still go to this place when I go home to visit family. The memories rush back to when I was younger. From the smells to the food counter and the thick milkshakes I used to get well over 40 years ago, they still taste the same. This five-and-dime store is well over 100 years old and different generations have owned and managed it. It is such a place of nostalgia, my Nana, and so many warm feelings.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
Winning Mega Millions Ticket Worth $1M Sold in NJ

As Mega Millions Lottery jackpot fever rages on with a jackpot of over $1 billion, one ticket sold in New Jersey this past Friday is worth $1 million. One of the five Mega Millions winning tickets sold on Friday matching all of the white balls 3,20,46.59, and 63, but failing to match the Mega Ball of 13 was sold at a New Jersey deli.
NEW JERSEY STATE
Solar Landscape Connects First N.J. Community Solar Project to Grid

Extra Space Storage and Solar Landscape, a New Jersey community solar owner and operator, has connected the first of its community solar projects to the grid in Neptune, N.J. It marks the second of 46 projects in the state approved by the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities (NJBPU) in Year 2 of the Community Solar Energy Pilot Program.
NEPTUNE TOWNSHIP, NJ

