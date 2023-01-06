ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seahawks' Quandre Diggs Focused on Rams, But Has Favor to Ask Lions

By Connor Zimmerlee
 4 days ago

With one game left in the regular season, the Seattle Seahawks can clinch a playoff spot with some help from the Detroit Lions. Luckily, Seattle has safety Quandre Diggs asking his former team to do him and the Seahawks a solid.

The Seattle Seahawks enter their Week 18 home matchup against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday with playoff hopes still alive.

However, they'll need some help to secure a playoff berth.

A Seahawks' win along with a Detroit Lions win or tie in Sunday's meeting against the Green Bay Packers gets Seattle into the playoffs. With a Lions' victory a necessity, Seahawks' safety Quandre Diggs, who played five seasons in Detroit, reached out to his old teammates to jokingly ask for some help.

“I am like, ‘Hey, I wouldn’t mind taking y’all on vacation if you go ahead and get a W. I will pay for your vacation,’” Diggs said.

Of course, a Detroit win over the Packers doesn't help the Seahawks if they don't beat the Rams , which Diggs also acknowledged.

“You just try to handle your business, first of all," Diggs said. "We are going to have a hard test just like they are going to have a hard test. For us, we need to handle our business and let it all play out.

“I would be lying if I told you guys that I didn’t hit up some of my friends over there already and told them, ‘Y’all handle business and get it done.’”

While making the playoffs this season, when no one expected them to, would be huge for the Seahawks, it isn't a setback if they don't. However, with Diggs' extra motivation for his former teammates, they might just find themselves playing postseason football after all.

