Fort Worth, TX

Jon Smith Subs Opening in North Texas

By Amber D. Browne
What Now Dallas
 4 days ago
A Florida-based sandwich shop is making its way into North Texas. Jon Smith Subs , which offers overstuffed sandwiches, has two locations planned for the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.

The Jon Smith Subs website states one location is coming soon to The Neil P. Anderson Building at 411 West 7th St., #100 in Fort Worth . A recent project filing lists a second location at 5001 Panther Creek Pkwy., Ste. 400 in Frisco with entrepreneur Rama Mullapudi as the tenant. The filing states construction on the 1,400-square-foot shop in Frisco could wrap up sometime this spring.

The fast casual sandwich shop offers marinated grilled sirloin steak and chicken breast, plus other favorites as six or 12-inch subs. Everything is prepared in house daily including farm-fresh veggies and Italian-style and whole wheat sub rolls.

Some menu items include Hot Pastrami, Cheeseburger, Meatball, Maple Bacon, and Grilled Veggie. Deli classics such as The Italian, Roast Beef, Tuna, Turkey Breast, and Ham N’ Cheese are available. You can add chips or fries, plus a drink to any order. Any sandwich can also be turned into a salad. Fresh baked cookies are available for dessert.

Jon Smith Subs first opened in 1988 in Palm Beach County , Florida. The brand now has just over 20 locations across several states including one in Cypress near Houston.



What Now Dallas

