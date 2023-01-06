Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A man in the Bronx was shot and the Agent who answered the 911 call was his wife.Newsing the StatesBronx, NY
Brooklyn's greatest indoor amusement center opens.Raj guleriaBrooklyn, NY
New York Judge Makes Ruling, Denying Dismissal of 250 Million Lawsuit which has been brought against Donald TrumpPhilosophy BloggerNew York City, NY
Fast-growing local restaurant chain opens new location in New YorkKristen WaltersNew York City, NY
New Jersey Teacher Overdoses In Front of StudentsAron SolomonWestfield, NJ
Related
Lakers news: LeBron James’ unfiltered warning, Patrick Beverley’s next team, Thomas Bryant’s history
The Los Angeles Lakers are riding high in 2023. Things got ugly for the Lake Show but have since turned around in the new year as the team is on a five-game win streak that has not only kept them afloat without Anthony Davis but has put them right back in the mix.
Brooklyn Nets Give Injury Update on Kevin Durant
The Brooklyn Nets have specified Durant's injury vs. the Heat
Lakers And Bucks Have Reportedly "Inquired" About This Knicks Player
According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Lakers are among the teams that have "inquired" about New York Knicks forward Cam Reddish.
Former NBA Star Allen Iverson Signs Deal With Authentic Brands Group
Authentic Brands Group has made a deal with basketball great Allen Iverson to develop opportunities in the entertainment, endorsement and strategic partnership space, per Deadline. Iverson’s outspoken nature earned him the nickname The Answer, which became the theme of his longstanding relationship with Reebok, which Authentic acquired a year ago. Iverson is in the 26th year of his lifetime partnership with the brand, and they want to step it up. Spanning 14 seasons and seven All-NBA teams, Iverson had a long-term tenure with the NBA. He is regarded as one of the best scorers in NBA history, is an 11-time NBA all-star, won Most Valuable...
RUMOR: Bucks star Giannis won’t like Khris Middleton’s supposed offseason plan amid looming free agency
Khris Middleton has played in only seven games this season for the Milwaukee Bucks. It wasn’t until December that he was able to make his season debut after undergoing surgery on his wrist during the summer. It wasn’t long until he was out again, this team dealing with a lingering knee problem. Middleton currently has […] The post RUMOR: Bucks star Giannis won’t like Khris Middleton’s supposed offseason plan amid looming free agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Nets star Kevin Durant gets MCL injury diagnosis
When Kevin Durant went down with an apparent knee injury against the Miami Heat, Brooklyn Nets fans feared the worst. Durant has been mostly healthy this season, and is a big part of their resurgence. Now, the worst fears for Brooklyn might be coming true: Kevin Durant has been diagnosed with an MCL injury, per […] The post Nets star Kevin Durant gets MCL injury diagnosis appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BREAKING: The Sacramento Kings Are Signing A 5-Year Veteran
According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Sacramento Kings are signing PJ Dozier.
Jacque Vaughn Provides Injury Update On Kevin Durant
After the Brooklyn Nets beat the Miami Heat, Jacque Vaughn provided an injury update on Kevin Durant.
Gregg Popovich Opens Up On The Current State Of His Relationship With Ime Udoka
“He’s a very good friend. He always will be," Popovich said.
NBA trade rumors: A home run Patrick Beverley trade for Lakers, Wolves
With the trade deadline a month away the NBA rumors have started to heat up. One of the most prominent teams in the rumor mill is the Los Angeles Lakers, especially with the team’s hot play as of late that has sparked new hope in the franchise. Patrick Beverley...
"In a lot of ways, me, Sam and Kevin were our big three." - Paul Pierce opens up about Ray Allen and Rajon Rondo's rocky relationship during their time together
In the recent episode “KG Certified: Ticket & The Truth”, both Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett walked down memory lane and talked about their playing years with the green and white
Bulls star DeMar DeRozan gets injury update amid Javonte Green surgery revelation
DeMar DeRozan played just 23 minutes in Tuesday’s 107-99 loss to the league-best Boston Celtics. DeRozan was forced to make an early exit from the marquee matchup due to a quad injury. The good news for the Bulls is that the quad strain does not appear to be serious, and he should be back in the lineup sooner rather than later.
Lakers rumors: Knicks lower asking price for Cam Reddish trade
The Los Angeles Lakers are bound to make some kind of move at the NBA trade deadline — at least that is what fans are hoping for. This team has too much potential when everything is right to not make some kind of move to try and improve the roster.
Nuggets star Nikola Jokic bolsters MVP case with never-before-done triple-double feat vs. Lakers
The Denver Nuggets appear to have all the makings of a championship contender, and it’s thanks in large part to Nikola Jokic’s dominance that stretches well beyond his ability to put the ball into the hoop. Jokic may not be the most athletically-gifted player, but he still impacts the game at such an MVP-level by […] The post Nuggets star Nikola Jokic bolsters MVP case with never-before-done triple-double feat vs. Lakers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Lakers icon Magic Johnson all-in on Warriors star Stephen Curry hype train amid return from 11-game absence
The basketball world had its eyes fixed on Tuesday’s matchup between the Golden State Warriors and the Phoenix Suns for one main reason. This matchup marked the return of Stephen Curry to action after sitting out 11 games due to a shoulder injury. Los Angeles Lakers icon Magic Johnson himself could not help but jump on the Steph Curry hype train as he shared just how excited he is to see the GOAT shooter back in action.
Tobias Harris reveals ‘aggressive’ mindset for Sixers’ fully healthy starting lineup
PHILADELPHIA — You won’t see many easier wins than the one the Philadelphia 76ers just recorded against the Detroit Pistons. The Sixers cruised to a win with their starting lineup to start the season — James Harden, Tyrese Maxey, Tobias Harris, P.J. Tucker and Joel Embiid — playing in just its seventh game.
Red Sox Lost Fireballer To Yankees Despite Reportedly Offering Larger Contract
The Red Sox were close to adding the former Yankee
Luka Doncic gets major injury update vs. Clippers
Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic missed Sunday’s game against the Thunder with ankle soreness. Sans their best player, the Mavs lost to the Thunder 120-109, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander dropped 33 points, five rebounds, and five assists. Additionally, only three Mavericks finished the game with double-digit points, highlighting the team’s lack of scorers when Doncic is not out there.
Draymond Green Makes Golden State Warriors History
Draymond Green made Golden State Warriors history in Tuesday’s game against the Phoenix Suns.
‘I’m a dangerous man’: Knicks big man Mitchell Robinson sends stern warning to NBA amid dominant stretch
Mitchell Robinson is now in his fifth season in the NBA. The New York Knicks center appears to be turning a corner right now as he looks to firmly establish himself as one of the key cogs to his team’s core. Robinson’s strength has always been his elite rebounding...
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
215K+
Followers
130K+
Post
128M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0