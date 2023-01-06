ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sportico

Former NBA Star Allen Iverson Signs Deal With Authentic Brands Group

Authentic Brands Group has made a deal with basketball great Allen Iverson to develop opportunities in the entertainment, endorsement and strategic partnership space, per Deadline. Iverson’s outspoken nature earned him the nickname The Answer, which became the theme of his longstanding relationship with Reebok, which Authentic acquired a year ago. Iverson is in the 26th year of his lifetime partnership with the brand, and they want to step it up. Spanning 14 seasons and seven All-NBA teams, Iverson had a long-term tenure with the NBA. He is regarded as one of the best scorers in NBA history, is an 11-time NBA all-star, won Most Valuable...
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Bucks star Giannis won’t like Khris Middleton’s supposed offseason plan amid looming free agency

Khris Middleton has played in only seven games this season for the Milwaukee Bucks. It wasn’t until December that he was able to make his season debut after undergoing surgery on his wrist during the summer. It wasn’t long until he was out again, this team dealing with a lingering knee problem. Middleton currently has […] The post RUMOR: Bucks star Giannis won’t like Khris Middleton’s supposed offseason plan amid looming free agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Nets star Kevin Durant gets MCL injury diagnosis

When Kevin Durant went down with an apparent knee injury against the Miami Heat, Brooklyn Nets fans feared the worst. Durant has been mostly healthy this season, and is a big part of their resurgence. Now, the worst fears for Brooklyn might be coming true: Kevin Durant has been diagnosed with an MCL injury, per […] The post Nets star Kevin Durant gets MCL injury diagnosis appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Nuggets star Nikola Jokic bolsters MVP case with never-before-done triple-double feat vs. Lakers

The Denver Nuggets appear to have all the makings of a championship contender, and it’s thanks in large part to Nikola Jokic’s dominance that stretches well beyond his ability to put the ball into the hoop. Jokic may not be the most athletically-gifted player, but he still impacts the game at such an MVP-level by […] The post Nuggets star Nikola Jokic bolsters MVP case with never-before-done triple-double feat vs. Lakers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Lakers icon Magic Johnson all-in on Warriors star Stephen Curry hype train amid return from 11-game absence

The basketball world had its eyes fixed on Tuesday’s matchup between the Golden State Warriors and the Phoenix Suns for one main reason. This matchup marked the return of Stephen Curry to action after sitting out 11 games due to a shoulder injury. Los Angeles Lakers icon Magic Johnson himself could not help but jump on the Steph Curry hype train as he shared just how excited he is to see the GOAT shooter back in action.
ClutchPoints

Luka Doncic gets major injury update vs. Clippers

Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic missed Sunday’s game against the Thunder with ankle soreness. Sans their best player, the Mavs lost to the Thunder 120-109, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander dropped 33 points, five rebounds, and five assists. Additionally, only three Mavericks finished the game with double-digit points, highlighting the team’s lack of scorers when Doncic is not out there.
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

