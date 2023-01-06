ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

40 Years Ago: Reba McEntire Earns Her First No. 1 Hit

Forty years ago today, on Jan. 8, 1983, Reba McEntire earned her first No. 1 hit with "Can't Even Get the Blues." The song, McEntire's 14th single, was from her fifth studio album, Unlimited, which was released on Mercury Records. "Can't Even Get the Blues," which was written by Tom...
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Rascal Flatts’ Joe Don Rooney Reportedly Divorcing Wife Tiffany Fallon

Rascal Flatts guitarist Joe Don Rooney is calling it quits with his wife of almost 17 years, model Tiffany Fallon, according to a report from TMZ. Citing court documents, the publication reports that Rooney is claiming Fallon had an affair with her personal trainer. He alleges that the extramarital relationship began in 2020. Fallon doesn't deny the affair, but claims that their breakup stems instead from Rooney's "habitual alcoholism and substance abuse," and that he's cheated on her, too.
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Justin Tipton and the Troublemakers Share Fiery Southern Rock Gem ‘Burn These Bridges’ [EXCLUSIVE PREMIERE]

Today (Jan. 10), The Boot is excited to reveal "Burn These Bridges," the title track from Justin Tipton and the Troublemakers' upcoming record, set for release on March 10. The Texas-based talents have made a name for themselves in recent years with their gripping, organic mix of Southern rock, country, blues, folk and pop influences. After selling out shows and performing in some of their home state's most respected venues, they're ready to take things to the next level with their latest project.
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

A Star-Studded Tribute Concert Will Celebrate the Life and Music of Leslie Jordan

An all-star roster of talent will come together to celebrate the life and music of actor, comedian and musician Leslie Jordan next month. On Feb. 18, Reportin' For Duty: A Tribute to Leslie Jordan will be held at Nashville's Grand Ole Opry House. The one-night-only event will feature songs and stories from musicians who had admired and forged personal ties with the multi-talented star. Maren Morris, Brothers Osborne, Brittney Spencer, Billy Strings, Lukas Nelson, Eddie Vedder, Ashley McBryde, Jelly Roll, Fancy Hagood, Jake Wesley Rogers, Danny Myrick and Travis Howard are among the acts set to perform.
NASHVILLE, TN
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Poughkeepsie, NY
12K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy