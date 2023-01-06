Read full article on original website
A Look Back at George Strait’s Legendary Career [PICTURES]
With over 100 million records sold worldwide, 60 No. 1 hits and three CMA Entertainer of the Year awards to his name, George Strait has certainly earned his "King of Country" nickname. Even at 69 years old, his influence on country music remains strong, and he himself remains relevant to the genre.
Luke Bryan’s Wife Joins Viral ‘Your Man’ Trend on TikTok [Watch]
If there's a trend on social media that involves poking fun at your spouse, there's a good chance Carolina Bryan is going to jump on it. Luke Bryan's wife recently participated in the "Your Man" trend on TikTok and offered up some goofy clips of her country-singing husband. Fans of...
Morgan Wallen Tips His Hat to Keith Whitley in an Unreleased Song [Listen]
Morgan Wallen had a little extra time during a hunting excursion on Sunday morning (Jan. 8), and so he hopped on social media to offer fans a snippet of an unreleased song with a traditional twist. "Sitting here waiting on the sun in a deer blind..here's a new one," Wallen...
Tim McGraw Dancing to Olivia Rodrigo in the Car Is the Best Mood for 2023 [Watch]
Fans know and love Tim McGraw as a country music superstar, but he's also a goofball behind the scenes -- and the singer's wife, fellow star Faith Hill recently took to social media to prove it. "This is a rare, very rare, look into a side of my husband that...
Peek Inside Jon + Summer Pardi’s Ski-Themed Baby Shower, Thrown by Kane Brown’s Wife [Pictures]
Jon Pardi and his wife summer celebrated the upcoming arrival of their baby girl with a gorgeous, "ski lodge"-themed baby shower recently, an event that doubled as an announcement party for their unborn daughter's name. The couple have decided to name their little girl Presley Fawn, and they customized their...
Garth Brooks Says Pictures of His New, Never-Before-Shown Tattoos Are Out There Somewhere
Garth Brooks hasn't officially shown off his new tattoos yet, but he says that eagle-eyed fans should be able to hunt down a picture or two of the new ink. Apparently, part of one tattoo was visible during a surprise early January performance Brooks gave at Nashville's Bluebird Cafe to help raise money for Alive Hospice of Middle Tennessee.
Dolly Parton Tributes The Late Leslie Jordan During the Winter Premiere of ‘Call Me Kat’
Fox sitcom Call Me Kit aired its winter premiere on Thursday (Jan. 5), but one cast member was notably absent from the series: Leslie Jordan, who played the role of Phil, died in October at the age of 67. As Jordan's character was written out of the series with a...
40 Years Ago: Reba McEntire Earns Her First No. 1 Hit
Forty years ago today, on Jan. 8, 1983, Reba McEntire earned her first No. 1 hit with "Can't Even Get the Blues." The song, McEntire's 14th single, was from her fifth studio album, Unlimited, which was released on Mercury Records. "Can't Even Get the Blues," which was written by Tom...
Rascal Flatts’ Joe Don Rooney Reportedly Divorcing Wife Tiffany Fallon
Rascal Flatts guitarist Joe Don Rooney is calling it quits with his wife of almost 17 years, model Tiffany Fallon, according to a report from TMZ. Citing court documents, the publication reports that Rooney is claiming Fallon had an affair with her personal trainer. He alleges that the extramarital relationship began in 2020. Fallon doesn't deny the affair, but claims that their breakup stems instead from Rooney's "habitual alcoholism and substance abuse," and that he's cheated on her, too.
Luke Bryan and the ‘American Idol’ Judges Star in a Vegas-Themed Teaser for Season 21 [Watch]
Gang's all here: Luke Bryan and the rest of the American Idol judges are gearing up for the launch of the show's 21st season, and they're celebrating another round of Idol with a glitzy, high-stakes teaser video inspired by the bright lights of Las Vegas. In a short teaser video...
Song Secrets: Brantley Gilbert Says ‘Heaven by Then’ Captures His Essence
Brantley Gilbert says society may have walked off and left him, and he's okay with that. You hear that entrenched, throwback sentiment in the lyrics of his new song "Heaven by Then," a collaboration with Blake Shelton, Vince Gill and van full of the best songwriters in Nashville. "I'm a...
25 Years Ago: Martina McBride Hits No. 1 With ‘A Broken Wing’
Twenty-four years ago today (Jan. 10, 1998), Martina McBride soared to No. 1 with her single "A Broken Wing." The song comes from McBride's multi-platinum-selling album Evolution. "A Broken Wing," which was McBride's second career No. 1 hit, is an honest look at an emotionally abusive relationship. McBride's powerful delivery...
Justin Tipton and the Troublemakers Share Fiery Southern Rock Gem ‘Burn These Bridges’ [EXCLUSIVE PREMIERE]
Today (Jan. 10), The Boot is excited to reveal "Burn These Bridges," the title track from Justin Tipton and the Troublemakers' upcoming record, set for release on March 10. The Texas-based talents have made a name for themselves in recent years with their gripping, organic mix of Southern rock, country, blues, folk and pop influences. After selling out shows and performing in some of their home state's most respected venues, they're ready to take things to the next level with their latest project.
A Star-Studded Tribute Concert Will Celebrate the Life and Music of Leslie Jordan
An all-star roster of talent will come together to celebrate the life and music of actor, comedian and musician Leslie Jordan next month. On Feb. 18, Reportin' For Duty: A Tribute to Leslie Jordan will be held at Nashville's Grand Ole Opry House. The one-night-only event will feature songs and stories from musicians who had admired and forged personal ties with the multi-talented star. Maren Morris, Brothers Osborne, Brittney Spencer, Billy Strings, Lukas Nelson, Eddie Vedder, Ashley McBryde, Jelly Roll, Fancy Hagood, Jake Wesley Rogers, Danny Myrick and Travis Howard are among the acts set to perform.
