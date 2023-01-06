ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York State

CULTA Teams Up With Blissiva, A Female-Focused Cannabis Brand In Maryland

CULTA, a Maryland craft producer of cannabis and extracts, announced a partnership with Blissiva. “It's always been important for CULTA to not only offer medical cannabis products for the general population, but also for specific segments," stated Allison Siegel, CEO of CULTA. "Partnering with Blissiva to bring products to our female patients was a no-brainer; they're from Maryland, provide doctor designed and developed products, and are two women who create products for women, so it felt like a natural choice."
These Two Pot Companies Among First To Roll Out Adult-Use Sales In CT, Sen. Cathy Osten And Mayor Ronald McDaniel Expected At The Opening

Adult-use cannabis sales in Connecticut launched today, and some of the biggest multi-state marijuana operators prepared for it on time. Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. CURLF CURA has received its hybrid producer license from Connecticut's Department of Consumer Protection to supply cannabis to the state's adult-use market. Beginning at 10:00 a.m. ET...
