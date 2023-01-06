CULTA, a Maryland craft producer of cannabis and extracts, announced a partnership with Blissiva. “It's always been important for CULTA to not only offer medical cannabis products for the general population, but also for specific segments," stated Allison Siegel, CEO of CULTA. "Partnering with Blissiva to bring products to our female patients was a no-brainer; they're from Maryland, provide doctor designed and developed products, and are two women who create products for women, so it felt like a natural choice."

MARYLAND STATE ・ 12 HOURS AGO