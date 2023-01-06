Read full article on original website
Grandpa, Hold Off On The Weed: New Study Finds Alarming Trend Among Elderly
There has been an increase in the rate of cannabis-related visits to the emergency department among adults in California, a new study shows. According to the findings, published in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society, cannabis-related emergency department visits went from a total of 366 in 2005 to 12,167 in 2019.
Benzinga
CULTA Teams Up With Blissiva, A Female-Focused Cannabis Brand In Maryland
CULTA, a Maryland craft producer of cannabis and extracts, announced a partnership with Blissiva. “It's always been important for CULTA to not only offer medical cannabis products for the general population, but also for specific segments," stated Allison Siegel, CEO of CULTA. "Partnering with Blissiva to bring products to our female patients was a no-brainer; they're from Maryland, provide doctor designed and developed products, and are two women who create products for women, so it felt like a natural choice."
Benzinga
These Two Pot Companies Among First To Roll Out Adult-Use Sales In CT, Sen. Cathy Osten And Mayor Ronald McDaniel Expected At The Opening
Adult-use cannabis sales in Connecticut launched today, and some of the biggest multi-state marijuana operators prepared for it on time. Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. CURLF CURA has received its hybrid producer license from Connecticut's Department of Consumer Protection to supply cannabis to the state's adult-use market. Beginning at 10:00 a.m. ET...
