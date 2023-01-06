Read full article on original website
Bills make shocking Damar Hamlin financial decision
On Monday night, Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin suffered a terrifying injury that left him in desperate need of life-saving CPR on the field and ambulance transport to the nearest hospital. Though he’s made a remarkable recovery, he will obviously be unable to play for the Bills for quite some time. And based on his contract, that normally would have cost him financially – but it looks like Buffalo is doing the right thing.
Browns fire legendary QB for shocking reason
The Cleveland Browns fired legendary former quarterback Bernie Koser hours before the team played the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2022-20223 season finale for both teams. The Browns told Kosar this his services were “no longer needed.”. An NFL source, however, told Cleveland.com that the bet was connected to a...
NFL world reacts to terrible Tom Brady news
There’s no debate that Tom Brady is one of the greatest, if not the single greatest quarterback in NFL history. He has seven Super Bowl wins, has been named the league MVP three different times, and had never missed the playoffs as a full-time starter – until this season.
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Michael Strahan's Announcement
Michael Strahan and Skip Bayless both work for the same network, covering the NFL. However, that didn't stop Strahan from making a pretty notable announcement on Sunday afternoon: he 100 percent disagrees with Bayless' "inhumane" comments. “There were things done here, by somebody at this network, that were inhumane,” he...
4 NFL Coaches Most Likely to be Fired on Black Monday 2023
The most likely NFL coaches fired on Black Monday 2023 include an interim headman, two first-year coaches, and a coach with a long contract. The post 4 NFL Coaches Most Likely to be Fired on Black Monday 2023 appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Tom Brady Reportedly Ignored The Bucs' Request On Sunday
The Buccaneers' had one request for Tom Brady on Sunday and he flat-out ignored it. Tampa Bay has already cemented its spot in the postseason. That means Sunday's game against the Falcons means absolutely nothing to the Bucs. The Buccaneers, as a result, reportedly requested that Brady ...
NFL World Reacts To The Erin Andrews Sideline Photo
Being an NFL sideline reporter has its perks. Erin Andrews got to experience one of them on Sunday, when she was on the call of the Dallas Cowboys at Washington Commanders game. A photo of Andrews and an adorable dog has gone viral on social media. "Love meeting this sweet...
NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady 'Package Deal' Rumor
Are Tom Brady and a retired NFL head coach a "package deal" for the 2023 season?. There's now talk that Brady and former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton could team up somewhere else for the 2023 season and beyond. Payton has already begun interviewing for other NFL head...
Russell Wilson sends clear message on Broncos interviewee
The Denver Broncos are looking for a new head coach, and they may have found their man. NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday that the Broncos are set to interview Dallas Cowboys coach Dan Quinn for their vacancy. The #Broncos have requested permission to speak with #Cowboys DC Dan Quinn, source said. One of their Read more... The post Russell Wilson sends clear message on Broncos interviewee appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NFL World Reacts To Joe Buck, Troy Aikman's Decision
Joe Buck and Troy Aikman were on the call of ABC's game between the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Tennessee Titans on Sunday evening. Prior to the game, Buck and Aikman appeared on the air, though their microphones appeared to be upside down. However, there was a reason for that. Buck...
NFL Team Reportedly Makes Decision On Jim Harbaugh
If Jim Harbaugh is going to be coaching in the National Football League next year, it'll reportedly be somewhere other than Carolina. While the Michigan Wolverines head coach reportedly made a push to speak with the Panthers, the team has reportedly decided to focus its coaching search efforts in other places.
Cowboys Dan Quinn Request; Kliff Kingsbury Fired by Cardinals
The Dallas Cowboys will be moving and shaking when it comes to Mike McCarthy and the coaching staff, as will the rest of the NFL. Follow all the Coaching Carousel action here!
Report: Jets have 3 quarterbacks on their wish list this offseason
The New York Jets are looking for an upgrade at the quarterback position for 2023, and they reportedly have three players on their wish list. SNY’s Connor Hughes reported on Sunday that the Jets will pursue Jimmy Garoppolo, Derek Carr and Lamar Jackson (if he is made available). Jackson probably isn’t going anywhere. Even though... The post Report: Jets have 3 quarterbacks on their wish list this offseason appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Rumor: True reason Sean McVay could step down as Rams’ head coach
After a rocky season, rumors have begun to float about Sean McVay stepping down as head coach of the Los Angeles Rams. Those rumors are starting to get some more substance, and a potential reason for McVay‘s departure from Los Angeles has been revealed. With a 19-16 loss to...
Breaking: Longtime NFL Coach Informs Team He's Retiring
One of the most experienced coaches in the NFL is calling it a career. Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees has informed the team that he's retiring. Pees, 73 years old, has been considering the decision for multiple weeks now, per a report. His mind is now made up. ...
Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Ciara Among Top Donors to Damar Hamlin's Foundation
A GoFundMe set up by the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player, who collapsed on the field Monday night, is up to more than $7 million, with $10,000 donations from stars like Brady and Wilson Damar Hamlin is still making a difference, even while intubated in a hospital. As of Thursday afternoon, a GoFundMe campaign set up by Hamlin to raise funds for a community toy drive has surpassed the $7.25 million mark thanks to over 224,000 donations from fans and supporters, including stars like Tom Brady and Ciara and...
NFL World Furious With Packers Player's Despicable Act
Green Bay Packers rookie Quay Walker was ejected from Sunday night's game against the Detroit Lions. Most of the NFL world thinks Walker should be facing an even stiffer penalty. Walker appeared to pushing a Detroit Lions training staff member. He was promptly ejected from the game. Yeah, that's blatant.
What Bears can expect in potential draft trade for No. 1 pick
The Bears ended their season Sunday with a 29-13 loss to the Minnesota Vikings to finish the season at 3-14 and on a 10-game losing streak. Despite all of that, the future looks bright in Chicago because of what transpired during the season and in Indianapolis on Sunday. Quarterback Justin...
Sean Payton Admits There’s a 7/10 Chance He’ll be With This Team Next Season: ‘I’m Kind of Picky’
Super Bowl-winning head coach Sean Payton has interest from teams like the Panthers and Broncos but says he'll probably stay where he is. The post Sean Payton Admits There’s a 7/10 Chance He’ll be With This Team Next Season: ‘I’m Kind of Picky’ appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
