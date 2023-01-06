Read full article on original website
TCU Quarterback Is Transferring Following National Championship
Following Monday's 65-7 loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship, TCU will look to regroup behind a new quarterback next season. Sam Jackson won't be in the running to replace the NFL-bound Max Duggan. Per On3's Matt Zenitz, Jackson has entered the transfer ...
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Kirk Herbstreit's Reaction To National Title Blowout Is Going Viral
ESPN pays Kirk Herbstreit to speak, but Georgia's first half beatdown of TCU tonight left the veteran analyst speechless. The undefeated Bulldogs outgained the Horned Frogs 354-121 in the opening 30 minutes, scoring five touchdowns while forcing three turnovers on their way to a 38-7 lead at intermission. After Georgia...
Rasul Douglas explains why he pulled stunt that infuriated Lions
Green Bay Packers cornerback Rasul Douglas angered the Detroit Lions with a bizarre move during Sunday night’s game, but he insists there was a method to what some interpreted as total madness. The Lions were trailing 9-3 just before the half when they lined up for what would have been a 48-yard field goal. Green... The post Rasul Douglas explains why he pulled stunt that infuriated Lions appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game
The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
TCU Coach Sonny Dykes Is Getting Crushed For His Decision
A conservative decision by Sonny Dykes dug TCU a deeper hole in Monday's College Football Playoff National Championship. Georgia has easily moved the ball, but the Horned Frogs elected to punt on 4th-and-6 at the 47-yard line. Although TCU punter Jordy Sandy forced the Bulldogs to start at the eight, the defending champions quickly mitigated the change in field position.
Football World Stunned By TCU Player's Postgame Quote
Many expected the Georgia Bulldogs to win impressively in Monday's national championship. But the extent to which they demolished the TCU Horned Frogs was a sight to be seen. Tallying 589 total yards to TCU's 188, Georgia unleashed the sort of one-sided beatdown that had analysts already ...
Stetson Bennett’s drunk interview is still one of his greatest achievements
I’ve got to admit, I’ve been furiously refreshing the Good Morning America Twitter feed since I woke up in hopes they would have Stetson Bennett back on to give a morning interview after a night full of partying. Alas, it wasn’t to be. The powers that be decided against putting Stetson on TV, but that doesn’t mean we can’t remember how great it was.
Seahawks NFC West Watch: Cardinals Fire Coach Kliff Kingsbury
As the Seattle Seahawks march into the playoffs, they get to watch as most of the rest of the league begins offseason preparations. This includes the Arizona Cardinals, as Seattle's NFC West rival wasted no time getting down to business on "Black Monday," as the team fired coach Kliff Kingsbury after a disappointing 4-13 season.
Notre Dame Ranked 14th In ESPN Way-Too-Early Top 25 For The 2023 Season
The way-too-early stories are already coming out and Notre Dame is outside of the Top 10 in the breakdowns released so far. ESPN has the Fighting Irish ranked 14th in their first installment of their Way-Too-Early Top 25 for the 2023 season. Here's what the "world wide leader" had to...
IB Nation Sports Talk: Grading Marcus Freeman’s First Season
What grade does Marcus Freeman get for his first season as Notre Dame football coach? We discuss it on tonight's show with various categories:. *We also discuss the mistakes Freeman cannot make again. We finished up with Rapid Fire topics as well. See topics below. Tuesday is Marcus Freeman's birthday,...
LeBron Mum on Possible Lakers Trades, But Patience Might Be Waning
The Lakers are suddenly one of the hottest teams in the league, having won five in a row and six of their last seven, and are now tied for what would be the final spot in the NBA’s play-in tournament. That turnaround, combined with the play of LeBron James and eventual return of Anthony Davis, means Los Angeles could go all in at the trade deadline.
Browns Request to Interview Seattle Seahawks Assistant for Open Defensive Coordinator job
Cleveland Browns have requested to interview their third defensive coordinator candidate. According to a report, the Browns requested to interview Seattle Seahawks associate head coach on defense Sean Desai. Desai now brings the list to three, as Cleveland has already requested to interview Brian Flores and Jerod Mayo. The Browns...
AFC South Title Provides Redemption Arc for Jaguars’ GM Trent Baalke
After a whirlwind 12 months, Jacksonville Jaguars general manager can do two things. First, enjoy his first AFC South title as general manager of the Jaguars, giving him a chance to enter the offseason safely without his job in question. Secondly, he can have the last laugh. Almost exactly year...
Giants Open as Slight Underdogs in NFC Wild Card Round
Although the New York Giants have been playing some of their better ball down the stretch--including in their losses to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 16 and to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 18--the Giants open up this week as a 2.5-point underdogin Sunday's Wild Card game against the Vikings, according to SI Betting.
Bills vs. Patriots Ratings Success Sparked by Damar Hamlin Recovery, Hines’ TDs
In addition to being one of the NFL’s most potent and well-balanced teams, the Buffalo Bills are also quite a hit with viewers. With a capacity crowd on hand at Highmark Stadium, legions of Bills Mafia members tuned-in to watch their beloved Bills secure the No. 2 seed in the AFC playoff standings, as they dispatched their division-rival New England Patriots 35-23 on Sunday afternoon.
Cleveland Browns Wearing Shirts in Support of Bills Damar Hamlin Pregame
Support continues to pour in for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin following the cardiac arrest he suffered on Monday Night Football recently. Cleveland Browns are joining other teams in the league by wearing shirts for Hamlin in the pregame. Cleveland will daunt these shirts out there today that say "Love...
Holmes: Jameson Williams Must Be ‘Dedicated’ in Offseason Approach
Jameson Williams was able to learn a significant amount from participating in team meetings, being around the healthy wideouts on the roster and eventually suiting up for the Detroit Lions. While the statistical numbers did not jump off the stat sheets in 2022, the lessons learned will certainly pave the...
Colts Submit Requests for 4 Coordinators in Head Coaching Search
The first order of business for the Indianapolis Colts in the 2023 offseason is to hire a new head coach. While it is expected the Colts will undergo an extensive search for the next leader of their team, general manager Chris Ballard is not wasting any time submitting requests to interview candidates for the position.
Commanders Fire Offensive Coordinator Scott Turner
The Commanders will be looking for a new offensive play caller. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday that Commanders fired offensive coordinator Scott Turner, who has been calling plays for the franchise in the last two seasons. Washington later announced the news with a statement from coach Ron Rivera.
