WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Tuesday, we will have southwest winds that will allow temps to continue rising. We will have a high of 82° with mostly sunny skies. Tuesday night, we will have temps falling to about 44° with partly cloudy skies. Wednesday, southwest winds will continue to have a high of 80° with overcast skies. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 40°, with the winds changing to the northwest. A cold front will move through the area Wednesday night going into Thursday. Temperatures will fall into the mid-50s for the high of Thursday.

WICHITA FALLS, TX ・ 17 HOURS AGO