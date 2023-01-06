Read full article on original website
Wichita Falls ISD high schools to offer online classes
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Juniors and seniors attending Wichita Falls ISD high schools will have the option of taking some of their classes online in the 2023-2024 school year. Under this new program, students will be able to take some of their English, Math and History classes online as...
Program to help families make healthy choices
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - As the new year gets underway, most people will make a resolution to get into shape and eat healthier. There is a new program that begins on Tuesday, Jan. 10, in Wichita Falls to help people do just that. It is run by the Texas A&M AgriLife extension to help Texas families that are on a budget. The course is called, “Fresh Start to a Healthier You.”
Arts Council holds drawing contest for inmates
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Arts Council Wichita Falls partnered with the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office for their Art in Transition program, which provides art lessons to inmates who meet good behavior requirements. Over 100 inmates participated and submitted drawings under the theme “Winter Holidays.”. “People who...
Farmers keeping close eye on drought
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - An industry keeping a close eye on the drought is agriculture. News Channel 6 has been looking into the economic impacts as Wichita Falls enters Stage 1 Drought Watch. These next few weeks could be make or break for area farmers. While residents can begin...
Wichita County Annex construction to begin in two weeks
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Phase one of the courthouse annex project, better known as the Wichita County Tax Office, is set to begin in two weeks. Construction on the outside of the building will be the first thing underway. Scaffolding will be put up around the building two weeks from Jan. 9, which may cause some inconveniences for taxpayers.
KFDX mourns loss of news director
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - News Channel 6 wanted to take a moment to send our condolences to our friends and colleagues at KFDX and KJTL on the passing of their news director, Adam Bradshaw. Bradshaw was 62 years old. He started his career in news back in 1982 in...
Iowa Park VFD extinguishes vehicle fire on Peterson Road S
IOWA PARK, Texas (KAUZ) - The Iowa Park Volunteer Fire Department extinguished a vehicle fire in the 1900 block of Peterson Road S on Tuesday. Officials on scene said the fire started after plastic in a truck caught fire due to a man cutting metal nearby. The entire truck reportedly burned, along with a shed.
Ashlyn Lewis signs with Bethel College
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - WFHS volleyball player Ashlyn Lewis is heading to Bethel College in the fall. Lewis holds the WFHS all-time record for most aces in a season with 76. She finishes her career with 346 digs, 299 kills, 21 block assists and 63 digs.
WFPD: Man makes threat with knife, assaults officers
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The Wichita Falls Police Department arrested a man early Monday morning after he allegedly threatened someone with a knife and assaulted officers during his arrest. Officers were called out to the 1600 block of Hawes Avenue around 11:33 p.m. on Sunday. The victim reportedly said...
High fire danger conditions Wednesday
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Tuesday, we will have southwest winds that will allow temps to continue rising. We will have a high of 82° with mostly sunny skies. Tuesday night, we will have temps falling to about 44° with partly cloudy skies. Wednesday, southwest winds will continue to have a high of 80° with overcast skies. Wednesday night, we will have a low of 40°, with the winds changing to the northwest. A cold front will move through the area Wednesday night going into Thursday. Temperatures will fall into the mid-50s for the high of Thursday.
Cotton Co. Commissioner faces embezzlement charges for misuse of county employees
COTTON CO., Okla. (KSWO) - On Monday, the Oklahoma Bureau of Investigation completed an investigation into alleged misuse of county employees, which lead to embezzlement charges being filed against County Commissioner Micah “Mike” Woods. Woods is accused of unlawfully using Cotton County District 1 employees to build campaign...
Warmer weather sticks around before a cold front Thursday
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Monday, we will have a high of 71° with sunny skies. Monday night, we will have a low of 38° with clear skies. Tuesday, we will have southwest winds that will allow temps to continue rising. We will have a high of 78° with mostly sunny skies. Tuesday night, we will have temps falling to about 47° with partly cloudy skies.
