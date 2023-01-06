Ole Miss’ hot start to open SEC play continues, with the Rebels pushing past Texas A&M, 57-38 on Sunday from Reed Arena to begin conference play 4-0. A 21-point second quarter provided Ole Miss (15-2, 4-0 SEC) with enough momentum to pick up its third-straight series win against Texas A&M (5-8, 0-3 SEC). Three Rebels led the pack withSnudda Collins, Marquesha Davis and Madison Scott finishing with 11 points each. Collins was electric in the first half, hitting three triples. The hot streak for Scott hasn’t stopped, as the junior pieced together her seventh-straight game in double-figures. Angel Baker was dishing it out this afternoon, dropping a season-high eight assists.

OXFORD, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO