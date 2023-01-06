Read full article on original website
BASE Bootcamp Provides Career Insights
Analytics, sales and supply chain are among the fastest-growing fields in business, and the University of Mississippi School of Business Administration is partnering with the business community to provide experiential learning needed to prepare students for these opportunities. The Core for Business Analytics, Sales and Supply Chain – referred to...
Invitation to Submit Project Ideas for 2023 Leadership Lafayette Class
Leadership Lafayette is an eight-month leadership program offered by the LOU Chamber of Commerce that provides business, non-profit, educators, community, and University leaders with a deeper understanding of our community. Leadership Lafayette is accepting ideas from the local community for the class to consider for 2023. The class is divided...
New Oxford Restaurant Donates Passes to Grand Opening to Arts Council
A new restaurant soon to be opening on the downtown Square in Oxford is doing its part to celebrate local arts before its doors are even open to the public. Quacks, a gourmet hot dog restaurant and bar will be holding its grand opening in February. To help support the Yoknapatawpha Arts Council and the Powerhouse renovation project, Quack’s owner has donated four VIP passes to the restaurant’s grand opening celebration.
Pre-K Registration for Oxford Students Opens Jan. 30
The Oxford School District will soon open the enrollment application for its Pre-K program at the Oxford Early Childhood Center, located in the old Oxford Elementary building. The free, full-day program is available to students who reside in the Oxford School District and will be 4 years old on or before Sept. 1, 2023.
Opinion: To me, one college in the SEC just means more
Colleges in the SEC are known for superb athletic teams, long-standing traditions and breathtaking campuses. One of the colleges is particularly special. Born and raised in South Alabama, I grew up an Auburn fan through and through. Now, I’m a proud Ole Miss Rebel. Although my granddad, parents, sister,...
Chick-fil-A in Oxford to Reopen Thursday
After more than four months, Chick-fil-A fans in Oxford will once again be able to grab their favorite chicken sandwiches and waffle fries. The Oxford Chick-fil-A will reopen at 10:30 a.m. On Thursday. Owner/Operator Lance Reed announced the restaurant’s re-opening on the Oxford Chick-fil-A’s social media sites on Monday. After...
UM Gift Supports Student-Athletes’ Mental Health
University of Mississippi graduate and former Rebel basketball player Keith Shelly’s gift to Ole Miss athletics will help student-athletes keep their heads in the game. Oxford residents Shelly and his wife, Lori, have given $125,000 to the Ole Miss Athletics Foundation’s CHAMPIONS. NOW.campaign. To honor their gift, the Shelly name will adorn a counseling room within the Olivia and Archie Manning Athletics Performance Center, which is expected to complete a $45 million renovation by July 2023.
Madisyn Pezzino Named Rebel Soccer Volunteer Assistant Coach
Ole Miss soccer and head coach Matt Mott have announced that former Rebel forward Madisyn Pezzino has joined the coaching staff as a volunteer assistant coach. “Very excited to add Madisyn to our coaching staff. She has been a fantastic player, a great captain, and an excellent student assistant for us over the last five seasons,” Mott said. “Her positive energy and enthusiasm make her a perfect fit to continue her coaching journey with us.”
Lafayette County’s D.A.R.E. Progam Graduates 225 Students
The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department announced the competition of this school year’s drug abuse resistance education program, D.A.R.E. The program graduated 225 students. “I’m so proud of all the work these students put in,” said Sheriff Joey East. “We’ve got some great kids in Lafayette County and hopefully,...
Ole Miss Picks up Former Memphis Tight End Out of Transfer Portal
Ole Miss head football coach Lane Kiffin and his staff picked up tight end Caden Prieskorn out of the transfer portal on Monday. Prieskorn made decision public on Twitter with “New Beginnings” tweet. Prieskorn comes to the Rebels from the University of Memphis. This past 2022 season, he...
Oxford Women Arrested for Allegedly Stealing Scratch-Off Lotto Tickets
Two local women were arrested and charged with stealing scratch-off Lottery tickets. According to the Oxford Police Department, on Jan. 5, officers were dispatched to a business in the 100 block of Thacker Road for a report of embezzlement. After an investigation, Preshaye Hearn, 20, and Sincere Swims, 20, both...
Ole Miss Baseball Announces Full Slate of Home Game Times for 2023 Season
Ole Miss Baseball has announced their full slate of home game times ahead of the upcoming 2023 season. The full schedule with times and locations can be found here. Fans can still purchase season tickets before the start of the 2023 season as a limited number of packages are still available. Tickets can be purchased online at olemisstix.com or by calling the ticket office at (662) 915-7167.
Ole Miss Men’s Basketball Plays Host to the Auburn Tigers
Ole Miss men’s basketball team returns home to the SJB Pavilion as they welcome in the Auburn Tigers. Tipoff is set for 8 p.m. and can be watched on ESPNU. Ole Miss (8-7, 0-3 SEC) looks to rebound after a 64-54 loss to in-state rival Mississippi State on the road Saturday. The Rebels were led in scoring by Mathew Murrrel with 19 points against the Bulldogs.
UM Political Science Professor Advises UN Security Council Members
A University of Mississippi professor’s new book is catching the attention of international peacekeepers. Susan Allen, associate professor of political science, recently co-authored “Bargaining in the UN Security Council: Setting the Global Agenda.” The book (Oxford University Press, 2022) examines the factors that play into whether the Security Council responds to an international peace and security threat.
Ole Miss Women’s Basketball Battles Past Texas A&M, 57-38
Ole Miss’ hot start to open SEC play continues, with the Rebels pushing past Texas A&M, 57-38 on Sunday from Reed Arena to begin conference play 4-0. A 21-point second quarter provided Ole Miss (15-2, 4-0 SEC) with enough momentum to pick up its third-straight series win against Texas A&M (5-8, 0-3 SEC). Three Rebels led the pack withSnudda Collins, Marquesha Davis and Madison Scott finishing with 11 points each. Collins was electric in the first half, hitting three triples. The hot streak for Scott hasn’t stopped, as the junior pieced together her seventh-straight game in double-figures. Angel Baker was dishing it out this afternoon, dropping a season-high eight assists.
Warmer Temps Expected for First Half of the Week; Cold Front Arrives Mid-Week
For the next three days in Lafayette County, it will feel a bit like spring is on the way. On Wednesday night, another cold front will be headed into north Mississippi, dropping temps back down and bringing the possibility of some strong storms and gusty winds. According to the National...
