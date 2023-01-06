ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

New class of Georgia state lawmakers grows more diverse

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia's population has been growing more diverse for decades. Now its lawmakers are catching up. Georgia swore in 85 lawmakers on Monday who are of Hispanic, Black, Asian or Arab descent, bringing such lawmakers to 36% of the legislature once vacancies are filled in the 236-member General Assembly.
Lawsuit takes aim at blocking Kentucky's charter school law

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky law aimed at allowing charter schools to open on a pilot basis has drawn a legal challenge from public education advocates, who claim that the measure siphons money from school districts in violation of the state constitution. The lawsuit asks that a judge...
Washington lawmakers convene for 105-day session

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Lawmakers in Washington state returned to Olympia on Monday to begin a 105-day legislative session, the first one fully in person since the COVID-19 pandemic forced lawmakers and the public to often meet and vote virtually. “Today we meet in person for the first time...
Editorial Roundup: Michigan

Detroit News. January 7, 2023. Editorial: Dump state school board to start education fix. Education in Michigan is in crisis. Dismal data from the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) shows some Michigan students suffered reading losses more than twice the national average during the pandemic. Fourth grade reading, which had already fallen half a point by 2019, fell an additional 6.5 points by 2022. Those were the lowest reading scores in 30 years.
GOP Gov. Mike DeWine starts 2nd term with Ohio inauguration

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Republican Gov. Mike DeWine said Monday that he enters his second term with more optimism than ever for Ohio and a host of ambitions that could have lasting impact, including to make it the nation's best state for mental health treatment and research. In the...
New Pa. speaker wants 'work group' after slow session start

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A week after he was a surprise choice to become speaker of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, Democratic state Rep. Mark Rozzi on Monday canceled sessions for the rest of the week after failing to reach a deal on his primary legislative priority. Lawmakers were...
Driver carjacked curbside at Florida's busiest airport

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A driver was carjacked curbside at Florida's busiest airport, and authorities said Tuesday that they were still searching for the suspect. The armed suspect approached the driver's car early Monday at the Frontier Airlines' curbside section at Orlando International Airport, the Orlando Police Department said in a news release.
Judge halts New Jersey's stricter gun carry law, for now

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Suggesting that New Jersey's recent concealed carry law infringes on the public's Second Amendment rights, a federal judge on Monday put a temporary hold on the legislation drafted after the U.S. Supreme Court expanded gun rights last year. A legal challenge to the new law...
Editorial Roundup: Nebraska

Lincoln Journal Star. January 3, 2023. Editorial: Pillen takes lead at crucial time for state. The season of wish lists may be behind us, but that doesn’t mean the wishes end. With that in mind, the Journal Star editorial board -- before sharing its 2023 agenda in the Jan. 8 edition -- will offer some hopes, dreams and things to look for from a new governor and Legislature.
Kentucky gas and electric provider to close walk-in offices

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky's primary gas and electric provider announced plans to shutter all 26 of its walk-in business offices over the next two years. Louisville Gas and Electric Company and Kentucky Utilities Company said in a recent news release that the decision comes as more people use their online and telephone services. Walk-in traffic at the offices has declined by 42% since 2014, spokesperson Liz Pratt told the Courier Journal.
Iowa's largest city cancels classes due to cyber attack

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa's largest school district cancelled classes for Tuesday after determining there was a cyber attack on its technology network. Des Moines Public Schools announced Monday that classes would be cancelled for its 33,000 students after being “alerted to a cyber security incident on its technology network."
WV governor selects new leader of School Building Authority

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia's governor has appointed a longtime educator to lead the state's School Building Authority. The office of Gov. Jim Justice said he has named Andy Neptune as executive director of the West Virginia School Building Authority. In a news release Friday, Justice said Neptune...
Massachusetts man pleads guilty in pandemic fraud case

BOSTON (AP) — The owner of a Massachusetts food truck business pleaded guilty Tuesday to filing fraudulent loan applications to obtain $1.5 million in federal pandemic relief funds, federal prosecutors said. Loc Vo, 55, of Boston's Brighton section, who was arrested last summer, pleaded guilty to wire fraud. He...
Dunleavy appoints former aide to Alaska oil, gas commission

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy has appointed a former aide as chair of a commission that oversees oil and gas drilling in the state. Dunleavy's office Monday announced the appointment of Brett Huber Sr. to the Alaska Oil and Gas Conservation Commission. The appointment is subject to legislative confirmation.
Recreational marijuana sales nearly doubled in Maine in 2022

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The sale of recreational cannabis products increased by nearly double in Maine in 2022. Almost $159 million in cannabis products were sold in the state last year, according to the Office of Cannabis Policy. That was an increase from the 2021 total of about $82 million.
