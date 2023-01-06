Read full article on original website
In 2020, a 20-year-old soldier went missing after going to the gym. Her body was later discoveredIngram AtkinsonFort Hood, TX
Killeen man sentenced to 7 years for sexual assault of ex-girlfriendEdy ZooKilleen, TX
Apartment complex fire in Killeen causes extensive damageEdy ZooKilleen, TX
Texas Cold Cases: How Long Will These Mysteries Remain Unsolved?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedTexas State
Texas Activists Gathered More Than 600 Signatures to Place a Measure on Harker Heights BallotWilliam DavisHarker Heights, TX
News Channel 25
'Now hiring': Killeen ISD investing 17.5M to expand school bus facility
CENTRAL TEXAS — By 2045, the Killeen-Temple Metropolitan Planning Organization found that within Killeen, Temple, Belton and Copperas Cove... more than 206,000 people and 105,000 jobs will be added. This in itself naturally calls for the expansion of resources like schools, bus stations and other resources. After an audit...
KWTX
Temple Police need help identifying suspects in Academy Sports robbery, assault of employee
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - Police are asking the public for help identifying a trio of suspects in a robbery at Academy Sports on New Year’s Day. “They were seen attempting to leave with a shopping cart full of unpaid merchandise,” police wrote in a Facebook post. “When confronted...
fox44news.com
Milam County drug raid yields four arrests
Rockdale, Tx (FOX44) – Milam County Sheriff Mike Clore reports four people were arrested following a search warrant service near Rockdale on Friday. Sheriff Clore said the raid was conducted at an address in the 100 block of Milam County Road 311, west of Rockdale. The search warrant was the result of an ongoing joint investigation between the Sheriff’s Office and the Rockdale Police Department following a shooting last year – and reported drug related activity at this location.
KWTX
Killeen robbery suspect arrested following crash into a utility pole in speed chase against police
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department is investigating an aggravated robbery that occurred Monday evening. Officers were dispatched at approximately 8:45 p.m. Jan. 9 to the 4600 block of Frontier Trail in reference to a robbery. According to the victim, a black suspect approached him at gunpoint and...
fox7austin.com
Police searching for robbery suspect in North Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a robbery suspect in North Austin. Police said on Jan. 4 and 8, the suspect was involved in two robberies at the Austin Food Mart convenience store located at 812 Thurmond Street. The suspect pointed...
Police: Texas murder suspects wanted to put their victim ‘out of his misery’
Waco (FOX 44) — Arrest affidavits show the people suspected of killing 59-year-old Stanley Wilcox lived in the home he purchased. Waco Police received a missing person report for Wilcox on December 29th, 2022. The next day, a homeless woman found his cell phone and turned it in at a convenience store. Detectives also learned […]
KVUE
Former Williamson County sheriff Robert Chody in court Monday
A former Williamson County sheriff is back in court Monday. Robert Chody is facing charges in connection with the 2019 death of Javier Ambler.
APD requests help to find 2 suspects connected to an October armed robbery
APD said the robbery occurred at approximately 5:45 a.m. Oct. 18 in the 1700 block of Rutland Drive.
Mugshots released of suspects in Waco's first 2023 murder investigation
WACO, Texas — The mugshots of two suspects believed to be involved in Waco's first murder investigation of 2023 were released on Saturday. On Friday, the Waco Police Department arrested 18-year-old James Keylan Willis and 19-year-old Brandon Xavier Stephens for their alleged role in 59-year-old Stanley Wilcox's murder. A...
APD investigating homicide on East Stassney Lane
AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department says that they are investigating a homicide on East Stassney Lane, according to a tweet from the agency’s Twitter account. The tweet states that the investigation is happening in the 500 block of E. Stassney Lane. APD held a media briefing, where an APD sergeant said that the […]
fox44news.com
Man wounded in Waco Sunday morning shooting
Waco, Tx (FOX44) – Waco Police report one man was shot in a Sunday morning incident. Police spokesperson Cierra Shipley said officers were called to the 7500 block of Bosque Boulevard at 2:15 a.m. Sunday on a reported assault. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from what appeared to be a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
News Channel 25
Murder or Self-Defense? Killeen man accused of shooting police officer
KILLEEN, Texas — Marvin Guy, a Bell county resident, has spent the last eight years in the county jail on a $4 million bond, waiting for his day in court. He's accused of shooting Det. Charles D. Dinwiddie, the SWAT leader who directed the raid on Guy’s apartment in 2014.
fox44news.com
Man crashes vehicle in pursuit, causes power outage
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – A police pursuit in Killeen ends with the suspect crashing into a utility pole and causing a power outage. Killeen Police officers were dispatched to the 4600 block of Frontier Trail at approximately 8:45 p.m. Monday in reference to a robbery. The victim told officers a man approached him at gunpoint and demanded his wallet, phone and vehicle. The suspect then fled the area in the victim’s vehicle – a Honda Civic.
KWTX
10 Waco labor and delivery healthcare workers are expecting special deliveries of their own
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Whether it’s a holiday miracle or serendipity, the baby fever is real at Baylor Scott and White Hillcrest Women and Children’s Center. At least nine of the nurses and one physician who deliver the little bundles of joy for a living are now all expecting mothers themselves, too!
fox44news.com
Drugs, weapons found in vehicle in Woodway, driver passed out
Woodway, Tx (FOX44) – A 19-year-old Hewitt man was taken first to the hospital, then to the McLennan County Jail after being found unresponsive in a pickup with guns and various drugs on a Woodway residential street Wednesday. Ty Douglas Allen remained in the McLennan County Jail Thursday on...
Man sentenced to 2 years for 2020 ‘sudden passion’ murder in Austin
A man was sentenced to two years in a Texas prison Friday in connection to an August 2020 fatal shooting in southeast Austin.
Time to Celebrate Marcus Simmons Day in Killeen, Texas
(Killeen, Texas) We all need a party to pick us up out of the post-holidays slump, so you’re all invited to come out and celebrate the wonderful life of Marcus Simmons. Marcus was an amazing individual who unfortunately passed away in May 2009 from sickle cell complications. Since then, his family has endeavored to keep his spirit of positivity and love of his community alive and share it with the good people of Central Texas.
fox7austin.com
Pflugerville man dead, 2 injured in wreck in Taylor
TAYLOR, Texas - Taylor police are investigating a wreck that left a Pflugerville man dead on Saturday night. Investigators say it happened just after 11 p.m. on Jan. 7 in the 4300 block of North Main Street. Police say Daniel Garcia, 42, was driving a 2016 Chevorlet pickup south when...
KTBS
A new Texas bill could extend gun-carrying privileges to public schools
TEXARKANA, Texas – Texas Senate Bill 354 allowing gun-carrying privileges onto public school campuses was filed at the state capital in Austin this week, causing some controversy. The bill offers an expansion from the original 2015 Bill 354 which was passed as the “Campus Carry” law introduced by Sen....
Boil water notice issued to residents in the Middle Pressure Plane
KILLEEN, Texas — The City of Killeen has issued a boil water notice for the Middle Pressure Plane in Killeen on Monday, Jan. 9. According to the notice, a private boring contractor damaged a main line and water crews will have to isolate and repair it. Following the repair,...
