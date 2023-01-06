ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Copperas Cove, TX

News Channel 25

'Now hiring': Killeen ISD investing 17.5M to expand school bus facility

CENTRAL TEXAS — By 2045, the Killeen-Temple Metropolitan Planning Organization found that within Killeen, Temple, Belton and Copperas Cove... more than 206,000 people and 105,000 jobs will be added. This in itself naturally calls for the expansion of resources like schools, bus stations and other resources. After an audit...
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

Milam County drug raid yields four arrests

Rockdale, Tx (FOX44) – Milam County Sheriff Mike Clore reports four people were arrested following a search warrant service near Rockdale on Friday. Sheriff Clore said the raid was conducted at an address in the 100 block of Milam County Road 311, west of Rockdale. The search warrant was the result of an ongoing joint investigation between the Sheriff’s Office and the Rockdale Police Department following a shooting last year – and reported drug related activity at this location.
MILAM COUNTY, TX
fox7austin.com

Police searching for robbery suspect in North Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a robbery suspect in North Austin. Police said on Jan. 4 and 8, the suspect was involved in two robberies at the Austin Food Mart convenience store located at 812 Thurmond Street. The suspect pointed...
AUSTIN, TX
KCEN

Mugshots released of suspects in Waco's first 2023 murder investigation

WACO, Texas — The mugshots of two suspects believed to be involved in Waco's first murder investigation of 2023 were released on Saturday. On Friday, the Waco Police Department arrested 18-year-old James Keylan Willis and 19-year-old Brandon Xavier Stephens for their alleged role in 59-year-old Stanley Wilcox's murder. A...
WACO, TX
KXAN

APD investigating homicide on East Stassney Lane

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Austin Police Department says that they are investigating a homicide on East Stassney Lane, according to a tweet from the agency’s Twitter account. The tweet states that the investigation is happening in the 500 block of E. Stassney Lane. APD held a media briefing, where an APD sergeant said that the […]
AUSTIN, TX
fox44news.com

Man wounded in Waco Sunday morning shooting

Waco, Tx (FOX44) – Waco Police report one man was shot in a Sunday morning incident. Police spokesperson Cierra Shipley said officers were called to the 7500 block of Bosque Boulevard at 2:15 a.m. Sunday on a reported assault. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from what appeared to be a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
WACO, TX
fox44news.com

Man crashes vehicle in pursuit, causes power outage

KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – A police pursuit in Killeen ends with the suspect crashing into a utility pole and causing a power outage. Killeen Police officers were dispatched to the 4600 block of Frontier Trail at approximately 8:45 p.m. Monday in reference to a robbery. The victim told officers a man approached him at gunpoint and demanded his wallet, phone and vehicle. The suspect then fled the area in the victim’s vehicle – a Honda Civic.
KILLEEN, TX
fox44news.com

Drugs, weapons found in vehicle in Woodway, driver passed out

Woodway, Tx (FOX44) – A 19-year-old Hewitt man was taken first to the hospital, then to the McLennan County Jail after being found unresponsive in a pickup with guns and various drugs on a Woodway residential street Wednesday. Ty Douglas Allen remained in the McLennan County Jail Thursday on...
WOODWAY, TX
B106

Time to Celebrate Marcus Simmons Day in Killeen, Texas

(Killeen, Texas) We all need a party to pick us up out of the post-holidays slump, so you’re all invited to come out and celebrate the wonderful life of Marcus Simmons. Marcus was an amazing individual who unfortunately passed away in May 2009 from sickle cell complications. Since then, his family has endeavored to keep his spirit of positivity and love of his community alive and share it with the good people of Central Texas.
KILLEEN, TX
fox7austin.com

Pflugerville man dead, 2 injured in wreck in Taylor

TAYLOR, Texas - Taylor police are investigating a wreck that left a Pflugerville man dead on Saturday night. Investigators say it happened just after 11 p.m. on Jan. 7 in the 4300 block of North Main Street. Police say Daniel Garcia, 42, was driving a 2016 Chevorlet pickup south when...
TAYLOR, TX
KTBS

A new Texas bill could extend gun-carrying privileges to public schools

TEXARKANA, Texas – Texas Senate Bill 354 allowing gun-carrying privileges onto public school campuses was filed at the state capital in Austin this week, causing some controversy. The bill offers an expansion from the original 2015 Bill 354 which was passed as the “Campus Carry” law introduced by Sen....
TEXAS STATE

