The Independent

Texas governor confronts Biden at airport after complaining he wasn’t invited to border visit

Joe Biden was confronted by the governor of Texas on the tarmac on Sunday after the latter complained hours earlier that he had only been extended an invitation to meet him as an afterthought.The moment occurred as Mr Biden touched down in the Lone Star State for a trip to the US-Mexico border, where he met with agents from US Customs and Border Protection as well as local elected leaders.The trip comes as the president has long faced criticism from conservatives for not viewing the situation at the US-Mexico border firsthand, as well as for rolling back controversial Trump-era...
TEXAS STATE
The Pueblo Chieftain

Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert reflects on tumultuous House speaker vote

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Silt) is ready to continue to work with her GOP colleagues after making national headlines last week while holding up the confirmation of House speaker Kevin McCarthy, the second-term congresswoman told the Chieftain on Monday.   McCarthy, a California Republican, was eventually elected to House speaker after a historic 15 rounds of voting concluded late Friday evening. ...
COLORADO STATE
Tennessee Lookout

Metro council reduction bill called act of retribution

A day before the 113th General Assembly convenes for the year, two lawmakers filed legislation that would cut the Metro Council in half, a move critics say is retribution for the refusal to go after the Republican presidential convention of 2024. State Sen. Bo Watson, chairman of the Finance, Ways and Means Committee, and House […] The post Metro council reduction bill called act of retribution appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
NASHVILLE, TN

