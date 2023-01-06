ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

wdrb.com

Police arrest suspects for the murder of 19-year-old in Louisville's St. Denis neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have arrested two men they say are responsible for gunning down a 19-year-old in Louisville's St. Denis neighborhood last month. According to Aaron Ellis, a spokesman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, 19-year-old Justyn Walls and 20-year-old Tevin D. Smyzer were arrested on Tuesday morning. They are facing several charges, including murder.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Weekend hit-and-run victim dies of his injuries

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man injured on Dixie Highway after being struck by a vehicle over the weekend has died from his injuries. Louisville Metro police say the man was found just before 2 a.m. Saturday in the southbound lanes of Dixie Highway near Paramount Drive. The victim was...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD: Man expected to survive after shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Metro Police Department investigating a shooting that took place Tuesday morning. Officers were called to the 4400 block of Woodgate Lane at about 7:15 a.m. and found an adult male who had been shot. He was taken University of Louisville Hospital with what appear to be non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Metrosafe: LMPD responding to reports of a pedestrian struck by a train

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police are responding to a report of a pedestrian struck by a train at the intersection of three Louisville neighborhoods on Tuesday afternoon. Louisville Metrosafe said calls came in at 4:11 p.m. on South Shelby Street at Ash Street. The intersection falls between Shelby Park, Schnitzelberg...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Man hospitalized after shooting near Breckenridge Lane

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was hospitalized early Tuesday after he was shot in the Klondike neighborhood. It happened about 7:15 a.m. in the 4400 block of Woodgate Lane, according to a news release. That's not far from Breckenridge Lane and Six Mile Lane. When officers arrived at the...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

JCPS bus involved in crash; police investigating

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a crash involving a Jefferson County Public Schools bus in south Louisville on Monday afternoon. Calls came in around 3 p.m. to the intersection of Mt. Washington Road and Waycross Avenue on reports of a crash, according to LMPD spokesman Aaron Ellis.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Man in critical condition after being hit by train near Schnitzelburg

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man is in critical condition after being hit by a train Tuesday afternoon near Schnitzelburg. Louisville Metro Police spokesman Aaron Ellis said officers were called to South Shelby and Ash streets just after 4 p.m. They arrived on scene to find a man who'd been hit while on the tracks.
LOUISVILLE, KY

