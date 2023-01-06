ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Big Spring, TX

NewsWest 9

City of Midland restocks trout in park ponds

MIDLAND, Texas — The City of Midland Parks and Recreation Division has partnered up with the Texas Parks and Wildlife to restock trout into the ponds at C.J. Kelly Park and Beal Park. The water in the ponds were both tested, and no algae issues were found. This allowed...
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Wreck closes eastbound I-20 from W Loop 250 to Odessa

MIDLAND, Texas — UPDATE: As of 8:10 p.m. the lanes are reopened. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ A crash has forced the closure of the eastbound lanes of I-20, from West Loop 250 to Odessa. The closure could last for a few hours, according to the City of Midland. Drivers are encourages to...
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

MPD searching for theft suspect

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- The Midland Police Department is asking for help from the community to identify a man and woman accused of theft.  According to MPD, on December 24, the man and woman pictured below stole an employee’s cell phone at the Mainstay Suites hotel located at 2500 S Lamesa. The pair then allegedly transferred […]
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Water, food distribution sites to open in Midland at 2

MIDLAND, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)-The City of Midland, in partnership with volunteers and the West Texas Food Bank, will open several sites across the city at 2:00 p.m. today to distribute bottled water amid a city-wide boil water notice. Because the water issues caused Midland ISD to shut down for the day as well, two sites will […]
MIDLAND, TX
NewsWest 9

Deadly crash on Highway 349 in Midland

MIDLAND, Texas — On Saturday, January 7, 2023 at about 1:36 p.m. officers with the Midland Police Department responded to the intersection of North Highway 349 and Maverick Ln. regarding an accident involving three vehicles. The investigation revealed two cars, a Chevy Crossover traveling in the inside lane and...
MIDLAND, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Woman accused of assaulting sister with tweezers, OPD says

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa woman was arrested earlier this month after investigators said an argument about a sweater escalated into a physical altercation. Joanna Martinez, 33, has been charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.  According to an affidavit, on January 4, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded to a home on […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Odessa man killed in Crane Co crash

CRANE COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man killed Wednesday night in a crash in Crane County has been identified as 21-year-old Ignacio Rangel Zamudio. Zamudio was pronounced dead at the scene.  According to a Texas Department of Public Safety crash report, around 9:27 p.m. on January 4, troopers responded to the scene of a two-vehicle […]
CRANE COUNTY, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Motivation for deadly weekend shooting was robbery, witness says

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- A witness to a deadly shooting last weekend that left one teen dead said the incident stemmed from an attempted robbery.  According to an Ector County Sheriff’s Office report, the witness said he and several other teens went to 17-year-old Omar Matther Gutierrez’s home in the 10000 block of Cielo Alto […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Man accused of assaulting wife on multiple occasions

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested late last week after investigators said he allegedly assaulted his wife after an argument about drinking and driving. Natividad Rodriguez, 46, has been charged with Continuous Violence Against the Family and Possession of Marijuana. According to an affidavit, on January 5, officers with the Odessa Police Department […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Suspected shoplifter accused of stealing meat and beer

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested earlier this week after investigators said he was allegedly caught on camera stealing from a local grocery store. Anthony Williams, 46, has been charged with Theft of Property with Previous Convictions, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Possession of Marijuana.  According to an affidavit, on January 4, […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Teen accused of shoplifting arrested on warrant

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa teen was arrested earlier this month on a warrant after she was accused of stealing from Target over the summer. Alexys Griffith, 17, has been charged with two counts of Theft and one count of Evading Arrest.  According to court documents, on July 18, officers with the Odessa Police Department […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Odessan arrested after alleged ‘violent outburst’

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested last week after an alleged disturbance at a local business. Jonathan Watson, 37, has been charged with two counts of Assault of a Public Servant, Attempt to Take Weapon from an Officer, and Public Intoxication.  According to an affidavit, on January 5, officers with the Odessa Police Department […]
ODESSA, TX
ABC Big 2 News

Man accused of assaulting pregnant girlfriend at local hotel

ODESSA, Texas (KMID/KPEJ)- An Odessa man was arrested Thursday after hotel employees called 911 and said he allegedly assaulted his pregnant girlfriend in the parking lot. Elmo Starling, 39, has been charged with Assault of a Pregnant Woman.  According to court records, around 2:30 a.m. on January 5, officers with the Odessa Police Department responded […]
ODESSA, TX

