Springfield, MA

AR-15s, fentanyl, cocaine seized in Parker Street home in Springfield

By Nick DeGray
 4 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man was arrested Thursday following a several month investigation into the sale of fentanyl at his Parker Street home.

According to Hampden County District Attorney Spokesperson Jim Leydon, members of the DA’s SAFE Unit have been investigating 43-year-old Michael Brown of Springfield in recent months for allegedly selling fentanyl from his home. On Wednesday, officers were granted a search warrant for Brown’s vehicle and home.

On Thursday, officers executed the search warrant and seized two AR-15 type rifles with ammunition, three magazines, approximately 1,048 grams of fentanyl, several hundred fentanyl pills, approximately 534 grams of cocaine, and approximately $14,000.

    Credit: Hampden District Attorney’s Office
    Credit: Hampden District Attorney’s Office

Brown was arrested and will be charged with the following:

  • Trafficking class A drug (Fentanyl) over 200 grams
  • Trafficking class B drug (Cocaine) over 200 grams
  • Possession of class C drug (Psilocybin Mushrooms) with intent to distribute
  • Possession of a firearm without a license to carry (2 counts)
  • Possession of a loaded firearm
  • Possession of a large capacity weapon/feeding device (4 counts)
  • Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony (2 counts)
  • Possession of ammunition without an license to carry
  • Possession of a firearm with two prior violent/drug crimes

“I thank the detectives assigned of my office’s S.A.F.E Unit and the prosecutors assigned to my office’s Drug and Gun Unit for their hard work and excellent investigation in arresting this suspect and taking another drug trafficker into custody. A large amount of fentanyl and two AR-15 style rifles were taken off the streets, which are the tools of this lethal and destructive trade. The amount of fentanyl seized in this investigation suggests that the suspect is a significant trafficker of this potent opioid, which kills thousands of people a year throughout the Commonwealth. We will not relent in our efforts of arresting, disrupting, and dismantling highly dangerous and lethal drug traffickers and their organizations, who drive fear, violence, and death in our community,” stated DA Anthony Gulluni.

Brown will be arraigned in Springfield District Court on Friday. The SAFE Unit received assistance from the Hampden County Narcotics Taskforce and the Massachusetts State Police’s Commonwealth Interstate Narcotics Reduction Enforcement Team.

Billy Washington Sr.
4d ago

What else is New in the world. Crime isn't Nothing New In the world 'Which includes The City of Springfield Massachusetts and every where else in the world. But I Must admit that the drugs that are out in the Streets now are much more dangerous than what they use to be. And I also concur with You Heather L. Welcome to Felonhood.

Wlisa
3d ago

Key word, Two PRIOR Violent/ Drug crimes. Plus the six felonies, Can't wait to see what he gets. Thank you Springfield PD, and all involved. stay safe, keep up the great work;

