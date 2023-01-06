ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
10 Tampa Bay

Tensions high during HART board meeting amid investigation into work environment

TAMPA, Fla. — Sparks were flying during the Hillsborough Area Regional Transit board meeting on Monday. HART’s CEO is under investigation for what some have called mismanagement and creating a toxic work environment. Although that ongoing outside probe was not specifically mentioned specifically, the tension between some board...
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Former Sarasota Police Chief Gordon Jolly dies

SARASOTA, Fla. — The Sarasota Police Department is mourning the loss of one of its former chiefs. "It’s with heavy hearts we share the sad news of the passing of former Sarasota Police Chief Gordon Jolly," the department wrote in a post on Monday. Jolly first held the...
SARASOTA, FL
fox13news.com

Man accused of killing neighbor near New Tampa community lake ordered to provide DNA to prosecutors

TAMPA, Fla. - A man accused of killing his next-door neighbor in New Tampa will now have to provide his DNA to prosecutors. Kristopher Chandler, 22, is facing murder charges after youth softball coach Tony Finley, 47, was shot and killed near a quiet community lake on Hampton Lake Drive in New Tampa. Prosecutors said Finley was found on the lake's dock shot three times.
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Heads up, drivers: Nearly $3M construction project to improve pedestrian safety begins in St. Petersburg

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Florida Department of Transportation crews on Monday started a $2.7 million project aimed at improving pedestrian safety in St. Petersburg. Kris Carson, a spokesperson with FDOT, says the project will begin with drainage work. While that is being done, 4th Avenue South will be closed just West of 4th Street South (U.S. 41).
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Clearwater City Council votes 3-2 to fire city manager

CLEARWATER, Fla. — The city of Clearwater will soon have a new city manager after City Council members voted to fire Jon Jennings. During a City Council meeting Thursday night, a vote of 3-2 set in stone Jennings being relieved of his duties as city manager. More than a...
CLEARWATER, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Thousands of Hillsborough students could be affected by proposed boundary changes

TAMPA, Fla. — As Hillsborough County students head back to school following winter break, many will be in overcrowded classrooms and under-utilized buildings. Hillsborough County Public Schools is currently considering changing boundary lines in an effort to address those issues, but a change could impact up to 24,000 students and where they attend school next year.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
fox13news.com

Weekend gun violence: 3 dead after 5 shootings around Tampa Bay

TAMPA, Fla. - At least five people were injured, including several children, and three lost their lives during five separate shootings around the Bay Area over the weekend. A domestic dispute in Clearwater, a disagreement on a basketball court in St. Petersburg and a fight between relatives in Riverview all escalated due to the presence of firearms.
TAMPA, FL
10 Tampa Bay

St. Pete PD awards 13 local businesses checks at annual forfeiture grant disbursement

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — As the season of giving is now in our rearview mirror, the St. Petersburg Police Department continued the festivities by giving back to the community. During the 30th annual St. Petersburg Police Forfeiture Grant Disbursement award ceremony Monday morning, Police Chief Anthony Holloway presented a total of $58,000 in checks to 13 community-based programs that "seek to improve neighborhood safety, promote crime prevention and drug abuse prevention."
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy