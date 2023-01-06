Read full article on original website
I Interviewed 3 Tampa Residents About DeSantis Banning China From Buying Florida LandMalinda FuscoTampa, FL
Florida's Smaller Cities are Becoming More Attractive to Relocators, Study ShowsL. CaneFlorida State
Monday Night Playoff Games Could Put Dallas Cowboys at DisadvantageLarry LeaseDallas, TX
2 Florida Cities Named as Places Where You Can Feel Like You're Traveling Internationally Without Leaving AmericaL. CaneFlorida State
USF Helps Reduce Non-Emergency Ambulance Calls By Over 50%Modern GlobeTampa, FL
stpetecatalyst.com
This weekend: John’s Pass Seafood Festival
The 41st annual John’s Pass Seafood Festival takes place this weekend – Friday through Sunday – at John’s Pass Village, on the southern tip of Madeira Beach. It’s a full-bodied, full-service event with locally-caught seafood, locally-made art and crafts, performances on five stages by local musicians and bands, and activities for kids and families.
thatssotampa.com
Tampa Riverwalk nominated for Best Riverwalk in America
Voting is now open for Best Riverwalk in the US, and of course the Tampa Riverwalk is in the running. Our beautiful Riverwalk is set to expand over the next three years, so its notoriety is only going to grow. Other nominees include Louisville’s Waterfront Park, Smale Riverfront Park in Ohio, The Canal Walk in Indiana, the San Antonio River Walk, among other prestigious pedestrian havens.
Bay News 9
Video: Manatee released in Apollo Beach after being rehabilitated
APOLLO BEACH, Fla. — After a successful recovery, Corduroy the manatee was released in Apollo Beach on Tuesday morning. ZooTampa, a member of the Manatee Rescue & Rehabilitation Partnership (MRP), released Corduroy at the TECO Manatee Viewing Center. Corduroy had head trauma and a propeller wound across his face,...
995qyk.com
The Always Smiling Jimmy Is Ready For His Fur-ever Home
The always smiling Jimmy is ready for his fur-ever home. Jimmy is out Mutt Monday dog this week. His looks are only outdone by his fabulous personality! Always smiling, Jimmy loves people and is very playful. He will make a great running partner. Due to his breed, you must own your home to adopt this two year old, 53 pound husky mix.
Bay News 9
County fair is Super Bowl for Manatee 4-H student
PALMETTO, Fla. — Maverick the steer likes a clean coat and the cool off that comes with a wash down. Steer Sale Jan. 14, 1 p.m. 4-H students spend months raising animals for fair competitions; it's their Super Bowl. Manatee County 4-H'er Mason Huttinger shampoos and blow-dries his steet...
businessobserverfl.com
Parrish community slated to bring over 4,600 residences
New homes will become available in north Manatee County by the end of the year in a newly announced master-planned community. The Parrish community, Oakfield, was announced by Tampa-based real estate firm Eisenhower Property Group. The firm has about 17,000 residential units currently under development across Florida. “Our vision of...
wfla.com
Tampa Based Murder Mysteries
Lawyer, a mom, and a writer Jen Murphy joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom about how she followed her passion to write books during the pandemic and opened her own publishing company to help others do the same. Murphy talked about her two...
Tarpon Springs teen carries on family tradition
Elena Gonatos is a junior at East Lake High school and says being the dove bearer is something she always dreamed about.
Girl Who Loved Christmas Succumbs to Cancer
Mackenzie Orth, an 8 ½-year-old cancer patient who was celebrated with a special Christmas gathering at her Lake Morton-area home in mid-December, died early Sunday morning with her parents, Brittany Henderson and Joe Orth, by her side. “She is the most beautiful soul in this entire world and we...
Mysuncoast.com
New features coming to SRQ
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - There are big changes coming to Sarasota Bradenton International Airport. According to the CEO and President, Rick Piccolo, SRQ is adding a feature enhancing employee safety, and another for aviation enthuisasts. The fast-growing airport announced it has purchased a lightning detection system. This system warns the...
2 Florida Cities Named as Places Where You Can Feel Like You're Traveling Internationally Without Leaving America
Many people have felt the itch to travel after the lifting of pandemic restrictions. It's arguably nice to have the option to visit other places again. However, recently, some new traveling obstacles have become apparent.
Pinellas County teacher places first in ‘Strongman’ competition
Boca Ciega High School Teacher Andee Goode has been named one of the strongest women in the country.
Best Boutique Hotels Across Tampa Bay for a Romantic Valentine’s Day
Tampa Bay Date Night Guide is a free guide to the best of the Tampa Bay area!
mor-tv.com
Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Announces Event Lineup for 2023
From family-friendly offerings like Sesame Street Kids’ Weekends and Spooktacular to seasonal events such as Bier Fest and Christmas Town, Busch Gardens is brimming with options for guests to return all year. Headlining artists at the Food & Wine Festival include 38 Special, Dustin Lynch, El Gran Combo, Flo...
Tampa family forced to live in filthy conditions after sewage floods apartment
A mother and her three young children were forced to live in filthy conditions for much of the last year. They made a call for action to Jackie Callaway after raw sewage flooded their apartment.
Bay News 9
Tampa saw record-breaking warmth and above normal rainfall in 2022
Tampa broke a record for the warmest average annual temperature in 2022. It was also in the top 15 wettest years on record. Ian and Nicole brought tropical impacts in the fall. The year ended with the coldest Christmas in over 30 years. We saw an average annual temperature of...
This Tiny House Village in Florida Will Make Your Next Getaway Unique
Could you live tiny?
21-year-old dies at Treasure Island Beach, police say
Police are investigating after a 21-year-old man was pronounced dead on Treasure Island Beach early Monday morning.
stpeterising.com
With renovations underway, The Vinoy will drop Renaissance flag, rebrand as Marriott Autograph Collection Hotel
The Vinoy St. Petersburg Resort & Golf Club last month unveiled its completely redesigned Palm Court Ballroom and Vinoy Grand Ballroom. The upgrades are part of an ambitious renovation plan, announced last fall, that also includes the downtown resort’s veranda, porte cochère, main lobby, guest rooms, spa, and restaurants.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Florida
If you live in Florida or you like traveling there often and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
