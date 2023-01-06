ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tarpon Springs, FL

stpetecatalyst.com

This weekend: John’s Pass Seafood Festival

The 41st annual John’s Pass Seafood Festival takes place this weekend – Friday through Sunday – at John’s Pass Village, on the southern tip of Madeira Beach. It’s a full-bodied, full-service event with locally-caught seafood, locally-made art and crafts, performances on five stages by local musicians and bands, and activities for kids and families.
MADEIRA BEACH, FL
thatssotampa.com

Tampa Riverwalk nominated for Best Riverwalk in America

Voting is now open for Best Riverwalk in the US, and of course the Tampa Riverwalk is in the running. Our beautiful Riverwalk is set to expand over the next three years, so its notoriety is only going to grow. Other nominees include Louisville’s Waterfront Park, Smale Riverfront Park in Ohio, The Canal Walk in Indiana, the San Antonio River Walk, among other prestigious pedestrian havens.
TAMPA, FL
Bay News 9

Video: Manatee released in Apollo Beach after being rehabilitated

APOLLO BEACH, Fla. — After a successful recovery, Corduroy the manatee was released in Apollo Beach on Tuesday morning. ZooTampa, a member of the Manatee Rescue & Rehabilitation Partnership (MRP), released Corduroy at the TECO Manatee Viewing Center. Corduroy had head trauma and a propeller wound across his face,...
APOLLO BEACH, FL
995qyk.com

The Always Smiling Jimmy Is Ready For His Fur-ever Home

The always smiling Jimmy is ready for his fur-ever home. Jimmy is out Mutt Monday dog this week. His looks are only outdone by his fabulous personality! Always smiling, Jimmy loves people and is very playful. He will make a great running partner. Due to his breed, you must own your home to adopt this two year old, 53 pound husky mix.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Bay News 9

County fair is Super Bowl for Manatee 4-H student

PALMETTO, Fla. — Maverick the steer likes a clean coat and the cool off that comes with a wash down. Steer Sale Jan. 14, 1 p.m. 4-H students spend months raising animals for fair competitions; it's their Super Bowl. Manatee County 4-H'er Mason Huttinger shampoos and blow-dries his steet...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Parrish community slated to bring over 4,600 residences

New homes will become available in north Manatee County by the end of the year in a newly announced master-planned community. The Parrish community, Oakfield, was announced by Tampa-based real estate firm Eisenhower Property Group. The firm has about 17,000 residential units currently under development across Florida. “Our vision of...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
wfla.com

Tampa Based Murder Mysteries

Lawyer, a mom, and a writer Jen Murphy joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom about how she followed her passion to write books during the pandemic and opened her own publishing company to help others do the same. Murphy talked about her two...
TAMPA, FL
LkldNow

Girl Who Loved Christmas Succumbs to Cancer

Mackenzie Orth, an 8 ½-year-old cancer patient who was celebrated with a special Christmas gathering at her Lake Morton-area home in mid-December, died early Sunday morning with her parents, Brittany Henderson and Joe Orth, by her side. “She is the most beautiful soul in this entire world and we...
LAKELAND, FL
Mysuncoast.com

New features coming to SRQ

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - There are big changes coming to Sarasota Bradenton International Airport. According to the CEO and President, Rick Piccolo, SRQ is adding a feature enhancing employee safety, and another for aviation enthuisasts. The fast-growing airport announced it has purchased a lightning detection system. This system warns the...
SARASOTA, FL
mor-tv.com

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Announces Event Lineup for 2023

From family-friendly offerings like Sesame Street Kids’ Weekends and Spooktacular to seasonal events such as Bier Fest and Christmas Town, Busch Gardens is brimming with options for guests to return all year. Headlining artists at the Food & Wine Festival include 38 Special, Dustin Lynch, El Gran Combo, Flo...
TAMPA, FL
Bay News 9

Tampa saw record-breaking warmth and above normal rainfall in 2022

Tampa broke a record for the warmest average annual temperature in 2022. It was also in the top 15 wettest years on record. Ian and Nicole brought tropical impacts in the fall. The year ended with the coldest Christmas in over 30 years. We saw an average annual temperature of...
TAMPA, FL
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Florida

If you live in Florida or you like traveling there often and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Florida that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
FLORIDA STATE

