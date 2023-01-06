ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Exeter, NH

‘A very unusual case’: Man arrested for alleged Exeter robbery used skateboard to get away

By Bryan Lambert, Boston 25 News Staff
 4 days ago
A New Hampshire man is facing charges after he allegedly robbed an Exeter business and used a motorized skateboard as his getaway transportation.

Ryan Dean, 39, of Hinsdale, N.H. is facing felony charges of burglary and criminal mischief after allegedly taking over $1,500 from the New England Truck Center last September.

According to police, officers responded to the truck center at approximately 10 p.m. on September 18, 2022. A preliminary investigation revealed that a rock was used to break one of the business’ windows. Surveillance video then showed a man entering the property on a motorized long skateboard an hour and a half prior to police arrival. Police say the video showed Dean making a wide loop in the business parking lot before leaving with what appeared to be a large cash box with cash and checks valued at over $1,500.

Police say Dean then entered his silver 2014 Mercedez-Benz located nearby and left the area. Shortly after, the car was involved in a crash on Route 101 and Dean allegedly fled the scene.

Exeter Police issued an arrest warrant for the Hinsdale man but were unable to pin down his location until Dean was arrested following a motor vehicle pursuit in Keene on December 19.

“This was a very unusual case. In my 22 years in law enforcement, this is the first time I’ve seen a suspect using a motorized skateboard to carry out a crime. Fortunately, our detectives were able to piece this together quickly and identify the suspect,” Deputy Police Chief Josh McCain said.

Dean is scheduled to be arraigned in Rockingham Superior Court on January 19.

Boston 25 News WFXT

