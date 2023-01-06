ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley, CA

Live: Cindy Elias reappointed to SF Police Commission

The Board of Supervisors split 7-4 today on its reappointment of Cindy Elias to the San Francisco Police Commission. Elias has served on the commission since 2018, and her colleagues recently voted for her to serve as the body’s president, but her early reappointment recently became a divisive topic at the Board.
Pedestrian struck by driver at 16th and Valencia

An elderly woman was struck in a crosswalk at 16th and Valencia Streets this evening, according to Officer Gian Tozzini, one of numerous police officers at the scene. Tozzini said he was told that the woman suffered life-threatening injuries, and she was taken to San Francisco General Hospital by an ambulance with the lights on and the sirens blaring.
Man dead in quadruple shooting near Mission Police Station

A late-night shooting of four people left one man dead early Friday morning — on the same block as the Mission police station, according to authorities. Police didn’t have to go far when they received reports of a shooting at 1:53 a.m. on the 600 block of Valencia Street near 17th Street, the site of Mission Station. Two male and two female victims had been shot and were transported to the hospital, according to a statement from the SFPD.
San Francisco continues to fail its teachers

It took Daniel Wagner three years to become a National Board Certified Teacher. This is a grueling process undertaken by particularly adept — and, perhaps, masochistic — teachers involving a battery of tests, multiple presentations and lengthy essays. It can require thousands of dollars and scores of hours. Not quite 3 percent of United States teachers make the cut.
This year, Chinatown put a spotlight on itself for Christmas

The change began with a deal. A month ago, a group of community advocates began offering free “LED energy-saving lights that are easy and safe to install” to businesses in Chinatown that wanted to decorate for the holidays. Responses arrived swiftly. Within three days, 151 small businesses signed up for the Christmas lights.
Judge appears poised to ban SF’s homeless camp sweeps

Update, Dec. 23: Judge Ryu has granted a partial injunction, and restricted the sweeping of homeless encampments off the streets of San Francisco. Dec. 22: A preliminary injunction that could bar San Francisco from sweeping homeless encampments could be issued within the next one to two weeks. In September, advocates...
SFUSD workers asked to return alleged overpayments

On Friday afternoon, as teachers and students were preparing to head off for winter break, the San Francisco Unified School District sent an email to large chunk of employees, warning them that they had been overpaid and that the district is “required by law to recover such payments.”. Few...
The hard conversations on supervised drug-use are coming

Last week, in the final board meeting of 2022, an intriguing consortium of seven supervisors signed on to Hillary Ronen’s legislation calling for expedited “wellness hubs” — a more aesthetically pleasing way of saying “supervised drug-use sites.” This supermajority includes both Ahsha Safaí and, most intriguing of all, Matt Dorsey.
