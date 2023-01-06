Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest woman in OhioLuay RahilYoungstown, OH
Steph and Ayesha Curry announce plans to create 150 libraries in Oakland to help improve childhood literacyJalyn SmootOakland, CA
Siberian tiger that killed teenage boy at SF Zoo shows the effect of animal bullyingCristoval Victorial
"Comfort Food Month" In January Gives Concord Eateries The Chance To Shine, And Residents An Excuse To DineVince MartellacciConcord, CA
This is the most Instagrammable Coffee Shop In Walnut CreekVince MartellacciWalnut Creek, CA
Related
Live: Cindy Elias reappointed to SF Police Commission
The Board of Supervisors split 7-4 today on its reappointment of Cindy Elias to the San Francisco Police Commission. Elias has served on the commission since 2018, and her colleagues recently voted for her to serve as the body’s president, but her early reappointment recently became a divisive topic at the Board.
San Francisco storm: Mission’s homeless weather rain, hail
Roger “Popeye” Schneider, 75, huddled up on a hammock, wrapped himself in a red, waterproof sleeping bag behind the San Francisco Best Buy and braved the afternoon’s harsh wind, rain and hail. The only evidence that a person was under the bundle: a quaking shoe that stuck...
Bayview honors two sisters killed days before Christmas
As the last of sunlight faded Thursday evening, Bayview residents and a community group gathered on Navy Road to remember Justice Alma Anthony, 5, and Paragon Maya Anthony, 1, who were killed two days before Christmas in the apartment they shared with their mother and father. The girls’ mother, Paulesha...
Mission Moves: New Greek food, Bissap Baobab’s lunch menu, condos
We’ve come back and there seems to be no shortage of news or changes. I’m breathless just thinking about it. Anyhow, here are some moves happening throughout the Mission. It’s a Turkish delight. A Greek and Turkish-inspired eatery, Gyros and Tzatziki, makes a home on 3111 24th...
Stuff to do: Storm resources, artist call, dance party
And just like that, another year begins. It’s a cold and wet one, but it looks like as of Wednesday, most businesses are still open. And some of them are asking you to chip in. Let’s dive into some neighborhood news, then make your plans. Neighborhood Notes. Rintaro...
Pedestrian struck by driver at 16th and Valencia
An elderly woman was struck in a crosswalk at 16th and Valencia Streets this evening, according to Officer Gian Tozzini, one of numerous police officers at the scene. Tozzini said he was told that the woman suffered life-threatening injuries, and she was taken to San Francisco General Hospital by an ambulance with the lights on and the sirens blaring.
Suspected drunk driver scares McDonalds crowd after driving on sidewalk
The San Francisco Police Department arrested a man today who gave passersby a scare earlier in the day as his car jumped the sidewalk at 24th Street in front of McDonalds. No one was hurt in the incident, which occcured just after noon. The driver, who police allege was intoxicated,...
With storm looming, SF residents take matters into their own hands
Still reeling from the severe flooding on New Year’s Eve, residents and businesses around the longstanding flood zone at 17th and Folsom streets were hard at work on Tuesday, taking advantage of a rain-free morning to prepare for another storm tomorrow. No-parking signs were placed along the southwest corner...
After this week’s storm, what’s ahead for San Francisco?
Long story short: It’s slated to be a wet 10 days, especially next Monday, according to John P. Monteverdi, professor emeritus of meteorology at San Francisco State University. At least that is the outlook from today’s weather maps, he said. And for now, San Francisco is unlikely to have...
Man dead in quadruple shooting near Mission Police Station
A late-night shooting of four people left one man dead early Friday morning — on the same block as the Mission police station, according to authorities. Police didn’t have to go far when they received reports of a shooting at 1:53 a.m. on the 600 block of Valencia Street near 17th Street, the site of Mission Station. Two male and two female victims had been shot and were transported to the hospital, according to a statement from the SFPD.
San Francisco continues to fail its teachers
It took Daniel Wagner three years to become a National Board Certified Teacher. This is a grueling process undertaken by particularly adept — and, perhaps, masochistic — teachers involving a battery of tests, multiple presentations and lengthy essays. It can require thousands of dollars and scores of hours. Not quite 3 percent of United States teachers make the cut.
Security robot protects PG&E’s SF turf — residents are not amused
A Knightscope Autonomous Security Robot has been patrolling the PG&E property at 19th and Folsom since earlier this month, presumably keeping vandals and others away. Most assuredly, it has annoyed some neighbors. “It’s creepy. No one likes this. Just – no one likes this,” said Emily, a 25-year-old bartender at...
This year, Chinatown put a spotlight on itself for Christmas
The change began with a deal. A month ago, a group of community advocates began offering free “LED energy-saving lights that are easy and safe to install” to businesses in Chinatown that wanted to decorate for the holidays. Responses arrived swiftly. Within three days, 151 small businesses signed up for the Christmas lights.
New Year’s Day driver kills SF woman, flees scene
As Bess Chui and a friend left a Jan. 1 celebration ringing in the New Year, a driver struck both pedestrians, killing Chui, 50, and injuring her friend. The driver subsequently fled the scene. The incident occurred between 8:15 and 8:20 p.m. on New Year’s Day at Potrero Avenue and...
SF to enjoy a break in rain until 11 p.m. — rainfall won’t match New Year’s downpour
Another long story short: There will be a troublesome deluge tonight and tomorrow, but not a dangerous one, and definitely not a downpour like the one that occurred on New Year’s Eve. That’s the word from John P. Monteverdi, professor emeritus of meteorology at San Francisco State University.
Judge appears poised to ban SF’s homeless camp sweeps
Update, Dec. 23: Judge Ryu has granted a partial injunction, and restricted the sweeping of homeless encampments off the streets of San Francisco. Dec. 22: A preliminary injunction that could bar San Francisco from sweeping homeless encampments could be issued within the next one to two weeks. In September, advocates...
Distillations: Old friends and new memories at Uptown
“It means I’m getting old,” Peter said. “But I like that this bar hasn’t changed. I’m glad that it has absolutely refused to gentrify, sell out, or keep up with the times in any way. The drinks are still cheap, and it’s exactly what it was.”
SFUSD workers asked to return alleged overpayments
On Friday afternoon, as teachers and students were preparing to head off for winter break, the San Francisco Unified School District sent an email to large chunk of employees, warning them that they had been overpaid and that the district is “required by law to recover such payments.”. Few...
The hard conversations on supervised drug-use are coming
Last week, in the final board meeting of 2022, an intriguing consortium of seven supervisors signed on to Hillary Ronen’s legislation calling for expedited “wellness hubs” — a more aesthetically pleasing way of saying “supervised drug-use sites.” This supermajority includes both Ahsha Safaí and, most intriguing of all, Matt Dorsey.
SF’s trash can contest: The second most costly model wins
The city’s Public Works Department announced today that the “Slim Silhouette” model will be the new public trash can. The silvery-gray bin, made from stainless steel pipes, with a curved top, is meant to discourage graffiti and piling of trash atop the bin. It stood out from...
Mission Local
San Francisco, CA
2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
470K+
Views
ABOUT
Since 2008, Mission Local has been all up in the Mission District reporting on everything from tacos to tech, crime to culture, murals to MUNI, recording the lives and changes in the city’s oldest (and arguably, best) neighborhood.https://missionlocal.org/
Comments / 0