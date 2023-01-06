A late-night shooting of four people left one man dead early Friday morning — on the same block as the Mission police station, according to authorities. Police didn’t have to go far when they received reports of a shooting at 1:53 a.m. on the 600 block of Valencia Street near 17th Street, the site of Mission Station. Two male and two female victims had been shot and were transported to the hospital, according to a statement from the SFPD.

