ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
click orlando

SpaceX prepares Falcon Heavy for launch from Florida’s Space Coast

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – SpaceX announced that is targeting mid-January for a Falcon Heavy rocket launch of the USSF 67 mission for the U.S. Space Force. After the Twitter announcement on Tuesday that the full-duration static fire of Falcon Heavy was complete, SpaceX said the rocket will launch from Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center no earlier than Jan. 14.
CAPE CANAVERAL, FL
click orlando

Antisemitic flyers show up in Orange County neighborhood

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Neighbors in west Orange County say flyers filled with antisemitic statements showed up in their front yards and driveways this weekend. Pictures of the flyers shared with News 6 show the hateful rhetoric and disinformation regarding the Jewish people, blaming them for the slave trade and COVID-19 pandemic.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Car fire creates delays on SR-408 in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. – A car fire is creating delays in the westbound lanes of State Road 408 in Orlando. Orlando police said officers responded to the vehicle fire Tuesday afternoon on SR-408 at Crystal Lake Drive, near Conway Toll Plaza. [TRENDING: Can your employer track you? Man fired after...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Here’s your first look at new Brightline station at Orlando International Airport

ORLANDO, Fla. – A new Brightline station at Orlando International Airport is set to open this year, and the rail system is giving a first look at what travelers can expect. The station will be in the heart of the airport’s newest terminal, Terminal C. The station will connect stops in Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach to Orlando.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Daytona International Speedway hosts hiring event ahead of 2023 races

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Daytona International Speedway officials announced they are hosting a hiring event in advance of the 61st Rolex 24 at Daytona. For the event, a host of positions are available including guest services, hospitality, security, emergency services and ticketing. Those who will be a part of the Fan Crew during the Rolex 24 events will also be eligible to work during Speedweeks, which includes the 65th Daytona 500, as well as other events at the venue in 2023, the speedway announced in a news release.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
click orlando

Gunman carjacks driver at Orlando International Airport, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A driver was carjacked early Monday by a gunman at Orlando International Airport, according to police. Orlando police said that just after midnight Sunday a man wearing dark clothing approached the driver’s-side door of a vehicle that was curbside at the Frontier Airlines entrance. [TRENDING:...
ORLANDO, FL
WOKV

Gov. Ron DeSantis activates National Guard in response to migrants in Florida Keys

Jacksonville FL — On Friday, Governor Ron DeSantis signed an executive order activating the National Guard in response to the mostly Cuban migrants who have landed in the Florida Keys. The state will help local law enforcement agencies by deploying air assets, and marine patrols to support water interdictions and to make sure migrants attempting to get to Florida are safe.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Here’s how Brevard County’s new beach cleaning robot could save lives

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Florida’s efforts to keep beaches clean and save lives in the ocean are taking a high-tech turn with the introduction of a cleaning robot. “This is BeBot, and it cleans the beach,” said Bryan Bobbitt, executive director of Keep Brevard Beautiful. “BeBot is a solar-powered and electric robot that will actually sift through the sand and remove all the microplastics and sift everything out.”
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
click orlando

3 masked men with guns attack, rob victim in Orlando apartment

ORLANDO, Fla. – Three men are on the run after a violent home invasion at an Orlando apartment, according to police. Police said they responded to 55 W. Church Street on Monday around 1:20 p.m. [TRENDING: Can your employer track you? Man fired after company’s app detected him at...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Trial pushed back for man accused of killing Daytona Beach police officer

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The trial date for the man accused of shooting and killing a Daytona Beach police officer in June 2021 has been pushed back. Othal Wallace was charged with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of Officer Jason Raynor, 26, who was shot in the head and died 55 days later in August 2021 from his injuries. Wallace’s trial was previously scheduled for April 3, but it has been rescheduled for July 31.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
click orlando

37 Florida Lottery winners lose money to DEO overpayments

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. – What was supposed to be a happy day at the lottery office turned into a financial gut punch for Florida couple Dolly Kountz and Dave Kreshpane. The couple from Stuart walked into a Palm Beach County lottery office a few weeks ago to collect $2,900 in prize money from a Pick 4 ticket only to be told Kountz owed $11,000 in unemployment overpayments to the Department of Economic Opportunity.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Security heightened at Wekiva High School after teen shot on campus

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Extra deputies were at Wekiva High School on Monday after a teen was shot on the campus three days ago. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the school Friday night and found a teen suffering from a gunshot wound in the parking lot near the gym after a basketball game.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy