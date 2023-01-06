Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Florida witness reports three triangle-shaped objects went 'invisible'Roger MarshOrange City, FL
Major Magic Kingdom AnnouncementFlour, Eggs and YeastOrlando, FL
4 Amazing Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Enjoy a Weekend at the Winery with Live Entertainment in Lake County, FloridaLake County Florida - Here's What's HappeningLake County, FL
Grand Opening Alert Portillo'sFlour, Eggs and YeastKissimmee, FL
Related
click orlando
SpaceX prepares Falcon Heavy for launch from Florida’s Space Coast
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – SpaceX announced that is targeting mid-January for a Falcon Heavy rocket launch of the USSF 67 mission for the U.S. Space Force. After the Twitter announcement on Tuesday that the full-duration static fire of Falcon Heavy was complete, SpaceX said the rocket will launch from Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center no earlier than Jan. 14.
click orlando
Antisemitic flyers show up in Orange County neighborhood
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Neighbors in west Orange County say flyers filled with antisemitic statements showed up in their front yards and driveways this weekend. Pictures of the flyers shared with News 6 show the hateful rhetoric and disinformation regarding the Jewish people, blaming them for the slave trade and COVID-19 pandemic.
click orlando
Local leader joins call to remove former Brazilian president from Central Florida
KISSIMMEE, Fla. – Orlando-area lawmakers are calling for the expulsion of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro from the United States after he was released Monday from an Osceola County hospital. State Rep. Anna Eskamani (D) told News 6 that Bolsonaro needs to leave the U.S. and take accountability for...
click orlando
Mystery patient arrives at Orlando hospital, deputies ask for help identifying him
ORLANDO, Fla. – Orlando Health is asking the public’s assistance identifying a patient currently at Orlando Regional Medical Center. Hospital officials said the patient was struck by a vehicle in a crash on Dec. 31 at 6:20 p.m. in the Colonial and Dorchester area and was transported to the hospital by Orange County Fire Rescue.
click orlando
Car fire creates delays on SR-408 in Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. – A car fire is creating delays in the westbound lanes of State Road 408 in Orlando. Orlando police said officers responded to the vehicle fire Tuesday afternoon on SR-408 at Crystal Lake Drive, near Conway Toll Plaza. [TRENDING: Can your employer track you? Man fired after...
click orlando
Here’s your first look at new Brightline station at Orlando International Airport
ORLANDO, Fla. – A new Brightline station at Orlando International Airport is set to open this year, and the rail system is giving a first look at what travelers can expect. The station will be in the heart of the airport’s newest terminal, Terminal C. The station will connect stops in Miami, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach to Orlando.
click orlando
Daytona International Speedway hosts hiring event ahead of 2023 races
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – Daytona International Speedway officials announced they are hosting a hiring event in advance of the 61st Rolex 24 at Daytona. For the event, a host of positions are available including guest services, hospitality, security, emergency services and ticketing. Those who will be a part of the Fan Crew during the Rolex 24 events will also be eligible to work during Speedweeks, which includes the 65th Daytona 500, as well as other events at the venue in 2023, the speedway announced in a news release.
click orlando
Gunman carjacks driver at Orlando International Airport, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. – A driver was carjacked early Monday by a gunman at Orlando International Airport, according to police. Orlando police said that just after midnight Sunday a man wearing dark clothing approached the driver’s-side door of a vehicle that was curbside at the Frontier Airlines entrance. [TRENDING:...
Gov. Ron DeSantis activates National Guard in response to migrants in Florida Keys
Jacksonville FL — On Friday, Governor Ron DeSantis signed an executive order activating the National Guard in response to the mostly Cuban migrants who have landed in the Florida Keys. The state will help local law enforcement agencies by deploying air assets, and marine patrols to support water interdictions and to make sure migrants attempting to get to Florida are safe.
click orlando
Here’s how Brevard County’s new beach cleaning robot could save lives
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Florida’s efforts to keep beaches clean and save lives in the ocean are taking a high-tech turn with the introduction of a cleaning robot. “This is BeBot, and it cleans the beach,” said Bryan Bobbitt, executive director of Keep Brevard Beautiful. “BeBot is a solar-powered and electric robot that will actually sift through the sand and remove all the microplastics and sift everything out.”
click orlando
3 masked men with guns attack, rob victim in Orlando apartment
ORLANDO, Fla. – Three men are on the run after a violent home invasion at an Orlando apartment, according to police. Police said they responded to 55 W. Church Street on Monday around 1:20 p.m. [TRENDING: Can your employer track you? Man fired after company’s app detected him at...
click orlando
Florida’s Democratic Party chairman resigns, says party ‘resistant to change’
ORLANDO, Fla. – Manny Diaz, the former Miami mayor who was in charge of the Democratic Party in Florida, resigned as party chairman Monday in a lengthy letter to party members that exposed shortcomings with building membership and accused the party’s culture as being “resistant to change.”
click orlando
‘It’s not livable:’ Man hurt after Altamonte Springs apartment floor collapses
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – A sign posted on the door of an Altamonte Springs apartment unit where a man got his foot stuck when part of the floor collapsed Friday deems the unit “unsafe” by order of the city of Altamonte Springs. No one is allowed to enter or occupy the unit because of “serious damage,” according to the notice.
click orlando
Trial pushed back for man accused of killing Daytona Beach police officer
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The trial date for the man accused of shooting and killing a Daytona Beach police officer in June 2021 has been pushed back. Othal Wallace was charged with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of Officer Jason Raynor, 26, who was shot in the head and died 55 days later in August 2021 from his injuries. Wallace’s trial was previously scheduled for April 3, but it has been rescheduled for July 31.
click orlando
37 Florida Lottery winners lose money to DEO overpayments
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. – What was supposed to be a happy day at the lottery office turned into a financial gut punch for Florida couple Dolly Kountz and Dave Kreshpane. The couple from Stuart walked into a Palm Beach County lottery office a few weeks ago to collect $2,900 in prize money from a Pick 4 ticket only to be told Kountz owed $11,000 in unemployment overpayments to the Department of Economic Opportunity.
click orlando
Security heightened at Wekiva High School after teen shot on campus
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Extra deputies were at Wekiva High School on Monday after a teen was shot on the campus three days ago. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the school Friday night and found a teen suffering from a gunshot wound in the parking lot near the gym after a basketball game.
click orlando
Questions remain as deputies investigate teen shooting near Wekiva High School
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Increased security once again showed up outside Wekiva High School on Tuesday after investigators said a teen was shot on campus Friday evening. That teen was taken to the hospital in stable condition. Deputies said it happened in the parking lot after a basketball game...
click orlando
Brevard AT&T technician tries to force himself on woman during home service call, police say
WEST MELBOURNE, Fla. – A Brevard County technician is accused of trying to sexually force himself onto a woman in her home during a service call on Monday. Devon Bell, 59, was arrested Tuesday in connection with the attempted sexual battery at the West Melbourne home, police said. [TRENDING:...
click orlando
1 killed when car careens off Altamonte Springs bridge, lands in water
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – A driver was killed early Tuesday when a vehicle crashed and rolled off a bridge in Seminole County, becoming partially submerged in a river, police said. The fatal crash happened around 4:15 a.m. on State Road 436 at Orange Avenue in Altamonte Springs. [TRENDING: Become...
Comments / 0