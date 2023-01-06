Read full article on original website
voiceofmuscatine.com
Minnesota Farm Bureau receives New Horizon Award
Minnesota Farm Bureau is one of six states to receive the New Horizon Award during the American Farm Bureau Convention. President Dan Glessing says it’s in recognition of remodeling the ag literacy exhibit at the Minnesota State Fair. “And the efforts we put into there, and just trying to...
voiceofmuscatine.com
Ag transportation needs to improve in ’23, economist says
An ag economist says transportation challenges could be one of the top market issues again this year. Danny Munch with the American Farm Bureau says farmers could see more supply chain disruptions if conditions don’t improve for barge traffic along the Mississippi River. “Initially when the Mississippi barge slowdown...
voiceofmuscatine.com
SD proposes panel for foreign ag land transaction approval
The South Dakota state legislature is expected to take up foreign ag land ownership in the new session. Lobbyist Matthew Bogue with South Dakota Farm Bureau says Governor Kristi Noem has a draft bill that would create a state board to evaluate foreign ag land purchase requests. “The governor would...
voiceofmuscatine.com
Agronomist watching export numbers in this week’s USDA report
An Illinois based agronomist is anticipating lower demand numbers in USDA’s supply and demand report this week. Mike Toohill with AgriSompo North America tells Brownfield he is worried about exports, ethanol and feed usage going down. “We are down significantly from the last couple of years as far as...
voiceofmuscatine.com
Farmer says right to repair agreement is great news for agriculture
A Western Kansas farmer says the recent right to repair agreement creates more competition and a fairer marketplace. David Schemm says it should give him cost-effective alternative to repairing equipment. “This is not about trying to get around safety or emissions. This is about allowing opportunity to be more effective, more efficient.”
voiceofmuscatine.com
Nebraska’s Bacon shares ’23 farm bill priorities
As Congress waits for committee assignments to be finalized, a Nebraska Congressman is outlining his priorities for the next farm bill. Republican Don Bacon tells Brownfield crop insurance is the top issue. “I hear from our farmers frequently that crop insurance is the most important thing they need. We should study it to see how we could tweak it better to make it current with what the current needs are.”
voiceofmuscatine.com
Kansas winter wheat crop takes brunt of winter cold snap
Northwestern Kansas farmer David Schemm says his winter wheat crop has been suffering from historic drought and extreme cold. “We’re kind of at that northern edge. As you go south of us, those guys did not get a stand on their wheat. That’s where I get a lot more concerned about winter kill on that wheat that did not get a good stand.”
voiceofmuscatine.com
2022 concerns rolling into 2023 for Illinois farmer
A south central Illinois farmer says some of his top concerns for 2023 are issues carrying over from last year. Gary Berg of St. Elmo tells Brownfield input prices remain top of mind. “Last year we paid three times for anhydrous ammonia for our corn than what we did the year before. Input prices have come down a little bit but they are still really high.”
voiceofmuscatine.com
MO Cattlemen’s Association names officer team
The Missouri Cattlemen’s Association has elected its officers for 2023. David Dick of Pettis County will serve as president; president-elect is Chuck Miller of Miller County; Jeff Reed of Wayne County will serve as vice-president; Charlie Besher of Bollinger County will serve as secretary. Bruce Mershon moves to the past president role. Three vice-presidents were also elected to the board, including Anita Vanderwert from Region 2, Deb Thummel from Region 4 and Warren Love from Region 6.
