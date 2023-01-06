Now that the last page of the 2022 season has been turned, the Panthers will open the book on the most important off-season in franchise history. The Panthers brought life into a dying fanbase with a stretch of football that we haven't seen in Charlotte in years. Carolina won six of their last twelve games, which isn't impressive compared to other teams, but winning games in November/December had been unheard of since 2020.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO