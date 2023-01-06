Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Ohio Restaurant Serves Some of the Biggest Pancakes in the StateTravel MavenKent, OH
4 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
4 Places To Get a Cheesesteak in ClevelandIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Local Business Offers Opportunity for Local Crafters & ArtisansCottage Hill Farm Market LLCBrunswick, OH
Woman whose face tattoo mugshot went viral stuns internet with reverse transformation: ‘I feel proud’ShamsCleveland, OH
Related
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
Wichita Eagle
Falcons Adjust OT Jake Matthews’ Contract; Salary Cap Impact?
Atlanta Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot wasted little time in getting to work this offseason. According to ESPN, the Falcons "accelerated" $7 million of starting left tackle Jake Matthews' 2023 roster bonus onto this league year's salary, opening up $4.2 million in cap space for 2023. It was the final day Atlanta could execute such a move, and Fontenot capitalized.
Wichita Eagle
Seahawks NFC West Watch: Cardinals Fire Coach Kliff Kingsbury
As the Seattle Seahawks march into the playoffs, they get to watch as most of the rest of the league begins offseason preparations. This includes the Arizona Cardinals, as Seattle's NFC West rival wasted no time getting down to business on "Black Monday," as the team fired coach Kliff Kingsbury after a disappointing 4-13 season.
Wichita Eagle
Bengals Receiving Great Named Wild Card Ruler Of The Jungle
CINCINNATI — Former Bengals wide receiver T.J. Houshmandzadeh is the Ruler of the Jungle for the Wild Card bout against Baltimore. The go-to possession receiver played eight seasons in Cincinnati, posting 507 catches, 5,782 receiving yards, and 37 touchdowns. He holds the Bengals' record for most receptions in a season (112 in 2007).
SB Nation
Stetson Bennett’s drunk interview is still one of his greatest achievements
I’ve got to admit, I’ve been furiously refreshing the Good Morning America Twitter feed since I woke up in hopes they would have Stetson Bennett back on to give a morning interview after a night full of partying. Alas, it wasn’t to be. The powers that be decided against putting Stetson on TV, but that doesn’t mean we can’t remember how great it was.
Wichita Eagle
Cleveland Browns Wearing Shirts in Support of Bills Damar Hamlin Pregame
Support continues to pour in for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin following the cardiac arrest he suffered on Monday Night Football recently. Cleveland Browns are joining other teams in the league by wearing shirts for Hamlin in the pregame. Cleveland will daunt these shirts out there today that say "Love...
Wichita Eagle
Report: NFL Not Expected to Suspend Quay Walker for Pushing Lions Trainer
The NFL isn’t expected to suspend Packers rookie linebacker Quay Walker after he was ejected for shoving a Lions trainer during Sunday night’s NFC North finale, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. The league is still reviewing the incident which took place in the fourth quarter of...
Wichita Eagle
Cleveland Browns Finish at an Interesting Spot in These Power Rankings
At the end of the season, the Cleveland Browns are in the back half of the league in these NFL Power Rankings, according to Pro Football Talk. The rankings have the Browns at spot No. 19 to end the regular season. It makes sense since the Browns did not make...
Wichita Eagle
X-Factor: Cowboys Playoff ‘Surprise’ in New CB?
FRISCO - Do the Dallas Cowboys have another cornerback “surprise” in store for their NFL playoff debut … in the form of veteran newcomer Xavier Rhodes’ Dallas debut?. “It wouldn’t surprise me,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said on 105.3 The Fan of Rhodes, who was signed just days ago to the practice squad,” if he were in our active group.”
Wichita Eagle
A Look at the Cleveland Browns 2023 Schedule
With the Cleveland Browns finishing up their 2022 season with a 7-10 record, it is now known who Cleveland will have on the schedule next season. The Browns fell to the Steelers in a disappointing 28-14 loss to end their season. Next year at home, the Browns will play the...
Wichita Eagle
Jaguars vs. Chargers: Riley Patterson Misses Tuesday’s Practice
The Jacksonville Jaguars kicked off playoff week on Tuesday, holding their first practice ahead of Saturday night's AFC Wild Card matchup vs. the Los Angeles Chargers. With the practice comes the first injury report of the postseason. Unlike the last few weeks, the Jaguars' injury report is relatively slim, though there are a few key players listed.
Wichita Eagle
Kyler Murray Will Have Input on Next Cardinals Coach, Owner Says
View the original article to see embedded media. The Cardinals fired coach Kliff Kingsbury on Monday after four seasons with the franchise. General manager Steve Keim also will not return, as he has elected to step down to focus on his health. Owner Michael Bidwill has his work cut out...
Wichita Eagle
Texans Wide Receiver Brandin Cooks ‘Doesn’t Want to be Part of Rebuild’
HOUSTON — Veteran wide receiver Brandin Cooks had no interest in leaving the Houston Texans following the 2020 campaign. But two years after declaring he would "not accept any more trades," Cooks has changed his tone following a 3-13-1 season with the Texans. "I’m not going into this offseason...
Wichita Eagle
Dolphins and the Playoff Experience Issue
It's been a while since the Miami Dolphins have been in the playoffs, and it will represent a new experience for more than half the roster. Cornerback Xavien Howard is the only remaining player from the last Dolphins playoff team, the team that lost against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the 2016 wild-card round.
Wichita Eagle
Commanders Fire Scott Turner; Nathaniel Hackett to Replace with Aaron Rodgers as ’23 QB?
The Washington Commanders are looking for a new offensive coordinator after firing Scott Turner Tuesday. Turner, 40, coordinated the Commanders offense for three seasons on Ron Rivera's staff, but Washington finished 20th in total offense this season, averaging 330.3 yards per game. There are a number of candidates who could...
Wichita Eagle
Browns Request to Interview Seattle Seahawks Assistant for Open Defensive Coordinator job
Cleveland Browns have requested to interview their third defensive coordinator candidate. According to a report, the Browns requested to interview Seattle Seahawks associate head coach on defense Sean Desai. Desai now brings the list to three, as Cleveland has already requested to interview Brian Flores and Jerod Mayo. The Browns...
Wichita Eagle
PFF Ranks Jaguars’ Tyson Campbell as a Top-5 CB in 2022
Jacksonville Jaguars cornerback Tyson Campbell has come a long way since his early days in the NFL. Through the first month of his rookie season last fall, the 2021 second-round pick was not only playing out of position in the slot, but he was also taking hits to his confidence.
Wichita Eagle
Steelers Sign 10 Players to Reserve/Future Contracts
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed 10 players to future/reserve contracts as they begin their offseason. The team announced they have signed wide receiver Ja'Marcus Bradley, defensive back Duke Dawson, guard William Dunkle, linebacker Emeke Egbule, running back Jason Huntley, center Ryan McCollum, defensive back Scott Nelson, running back Master Teague, wide receiver Cody White and tight end Rodney Williams. All spent time on the Steelers' practice squad at some point during the 2022 season.
Wichita Eagle
Candidates the Panthers Should Consider for the Head Coaching Job
Now that the last page of the 2022 season has been turned, the Panthers will open the book on the most important off-season in franchise history. The Panthers brought life into a dying fanbase with a stretch of football that we haven't seen in Charlotte in years. Carolina won six of their last twelve games, which isn't impressive compared to other teams, but winning games in November/December had been unheard of since 2020.
Wichita Eagle
Bills vs. Patriots Ratings Success Sparked by Damar Hamlin Recovery, Hines’ TDs
In addition to being one of the NFL’s most potent and well-balanced teams, the Buffalo Bills are also quite a hit with viewers. With a capacity crowd on hand at Highmark Stadium, legions of Bills Mafia members tuned-in to watch their beloved Bills secure the No. 2 seed in the AFC playoff standings, as they dispatched their division-rival New England Patriots 35-23 on Sunday afternoon.
Comments / 0