Park Record
Lecture excavates Park City mining developments￼
Longtime Parkite Mark Danninger will attempt to cram 100 years into one hour when he gives his lecture titled “Progression of the Mining Industry in the Park City District” on Wednesday, Jan. 11, at the Park City Museum Education and Collections Center. The free event will serve as...
Park Record
Summit County Council to revisit nightly rental regulations
Concerns about short-term rentals are growing in Summit County, and the community has mixed opinions about how to respond – causing the County Courthouse to question what can be done to regulate the units. The Summit County Council on Wednesday was slated to revisit the issue of enforcement, eight...
Park Record
Summit County hires new manager
Summit County will welcome a new manager next month after a nearly five-month-long search. The Summit County Council in a special session on Jan. 5 unanimously appointed Shayne Scott as the county’s third manager, following the departure of Tom Fisher in late July. Scott was serving as the city manager of Kaysville, about 45 miles northwest of Coalville, before accepting the role. He is expected to start work at the County Courthouse in early February.
Park Record
Guest editorial: This isn’t Disneyland, it’s Park City
In response to Mr. Todd Bennett’s guest editorial of Dec. 24 (“We are listening“), I think we need to get all the facts on the table. It was a great marketing piece, but failed to mention any of the concerns the residents of Deer Valley and Park City have.
ksl.com
1 killed in ski accident at private Utah resort
PETERSON, Morgan County — A 38-year-old man hit a snowbank and died while skiing Sunday at a private ski club in Morgan County. Deputies and ski patrol members responded to an incident at the new Wasatch Peaks Ranch on Sunday afternoon. Morgan County Sheriff's Sgt. Todd Christensen said a...
ABC 4
Blood donation ban lifted on people who spent time in Europe during 80s and 90s
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – People who lived or worked overseas in Europe during the 1980s and 90s can now donate blood and platelets after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) updated their guidelines on Monday. The change applies to individuals who spent time in the United...
Outdoor Retailer plans big 'homecoming' as it returns to Utah
When does the Outdoor Retailer trade show start in Utah? Will Outdoor Retailer have other events in Utah this year?
Outdoor Retailer returns to Salt Lake City, but is it ‘dead on arrival’?
Strike up the band, fire up the pep rally. It’s homecoming for the Outdoor Retailer trade show, which is returning to Salt Lake City — its home for 20 years — this week after spending the past five years in Denver. To celebrate, show organizers are leaning into the theme by inviting the public to their version of the homecoming dance in front of the Salt Palace Convention Center on Tuesday, complete with a royal court and DJ, plus a beer garden and appearances by Olympic athletes.
4 best Taco Tuesday deals in Salt Lake City
What better way to celebrate a Tuesday than with this Mexican staple?. Here are four Salt Lake City businesses that have the best Taco Tuesday specials. This traditional Mexican restaurant is known for its grilled meats and cozy ambiance. Tuesday deal: Three tacos — asada, birria or shrimp — for...
SNAPPED: Avalanche near Bridal Veil Falls
PROVO CANYON, Utah — The Utah Department of Transportation observed an avalanche this morning in Provo Canyon near Bridal Veil Falls. According to the Utah Avalanche Center, this avalanche ran […]
etvnews.com
Hydrocarbon Highway Threatens Historic Nine Mile Canyon
The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is considering a proposal by Duchesne County to construct a Hydrocarbon Highway through Gate Canyon, connecting the Uinta Basin to Nine Mile Canyon. The intent of the project is to facilitate trucking of Uinta waxy crude oil and expand oil production in the Basin. The project would obliterate Gate Canyon, removing its meanders and filling the canyon with over 180 feet of dirt. Once completed, it is anticipated there will be one oil tanker every three minutes through Nine Nile Canyon.
kjzz.com
Employee stuck in funicular for approximately one hour at Deer Valley
PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — Officials have shared more details after a person got stuck inside a funicular at St. Regis Deer Valley. Battalion Chief Sean Briley with Park City Fire District said they received a call about the incident at 5:15 a.m. on Friday. An employee had reportedly...
This is The Tallest Man-Made Structure In Utah
You've probably driven past this structure a dozen times, completely unaware of its claim to fame. This is the tallest man-made structure in the state of Utah. You'll pass by this as you drive down I-80 west of Salt Lake City, Utah. It is by far the tallest man-made structure in the state, measuring 1,215 feet.
Gephardt Daily
Thousand-pound propane tank leaks in SLC, threat averted
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 9, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Emergency crews responded quickly to repair a leaking 1,000-pound propane tank Monday evening. A valve was somehow knocked off the tank on a construction site at 1925 W. North Temple around 6 p.m., said Salt Lake City Fire Department Capt. Shaun Mumedy. That led to the closure of the nearest street, Orange Street, for about two hours, mainly to keep motorists away.
Heber Valley Airport Flightpath team to review draft of Airport Layout Plan at Jan. 9 public meeting
HEBER CITY, Utah — The Heber Valley Airport Flightpath team will review the draft Airport Layout Plan at a public meeting on January 9. According to event details, during this […]
dailyutahchronicle.com
Sports x Wasatch: The Situation in Little Cottonwood Canyon
Located in the Wasatch Mountain Range, Little Cottonwood Canyon is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the state of Utah. Known to locals as an adventurer’s playground, the canyon contains several of the area’s premier ski resorts. For years on end, the traffic up the canyon has been a issue in the skiing community. Avalanches, collisions and cars sliding off road while driving in the canyon during winter can not only be unpleasant for tourists, but dangerous as well. The Utah Department of Transportation has been working on cost-effective solutions for years now, but in 2020 the department came up with a game-changing solution that will forever alter the future of the canyon.
UTA rider says deadly accident was 'bound to happen'
Some riders say this weekend's deadly accident involving a Utah Transit Authority train downtown highlights a danger they've been concerned about for some time.
Fox 13 Now - Salt Lake City
Video published by FOX 13 News indefinitely postpones POST Director appointment
TAYLORSVILLE — Wasatch County Sheriff Jared Rigby was getting ready to be sworn in on Monday as one of Utah’s top law enforcement officials. As the state-appointed director of Utah POST, or Peace Officer Standards and Training, Rigby would have overseen the training and certification of the approximately 9,000 officers, deputies, and troopers across Utah.
multihousingnews.com
RedHill Realty, Citymark Sell 151-Unit Salt Lake City Asset
The community is located in the urban core. A joint venture between RedHill Realty Investors and Citymark Capital has sold Downtown 360, a 151-unit multifamily community in Salt Lake City. The buyer was a subsidiary of Hill Street Realty, HSR Income and Value REIT2. CBRE brokered the deal on behalf of the seller.
Mysterious Antennas Are Appearing in Utah's Hills and Officials Are Stumped
Strange antennas have appeared in the foothills around Salt Lake City and authorities have no idea what they are or who put them up. As first reported by KSLTV 5 in Utah, people first began noticing the antennas a year ago. They’re simple machines made up of a LoRa fiberglass antenna, a locked battery pack, and a solar panel to power it. The Salt Lake City public lands department has been pulling them down as they find them, and told KSLTV that there have been as many as a dozen.
