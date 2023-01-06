ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Kraken reassign 1st round pick Shane Wright to juniors

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ph1Gp_0k5tj87400

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Kraken reassigned first-round draft pick Shane Wright to the Kingston Frontenacs of the Ontario Hockey League on Friday, a day after Wright helped Canada to a world juniors title.

Wright, who turned 19 on Thursday, appeared in eight games with Seattle this season. But he will play the rest of the year at the juniors level due to the NHL’s agreement with the Canadian Hockey League that required Wright to either remain with the Kraken or be sent to his juniors team because of his age. Spending the season with Seattle’s AHL affiliate in Coachella Valley was not an option.

“We’re very proud of Shane’s performance at the World Juniors, helping captain Team Canada to a gold medal,” Seattle general manger Ron Francis said. “He has a bright NHL career ahead of him with the Kraken and now has an opportunity to lead his junior team as they compete for a Memorial Cup.”

Wright was the No. 4 overall pick in last summer’s draft, falling to the Kraken after he was expected to be one of the top two selections entering the draft.

Wright had one goal and one assist in his eight games with Seattle, but struggled to break into the lineup as the Kraken enjoyed an unexpected run of success early in the season. Seattle is third in the Pacific Division nearing the midpoint of the season and Wright’s playing time and chances to develop at the NHL level the rest of the season were likely going to be minimal.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Nieto, Megna score in the 3rd, Sharks beat Coyotes 4-2

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Matt Nieto scored a tie-breaking goal nine seconds into the third period and Jaycob Megna scored with six minutes remaining and the San Jose Sharks 4-2 beat the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday night. Megna’s goal, his first of the season, came on an assist from Erik Karlsson, who leads the NHL with 42 assists and has points in 15 of the last 16 games. His franchise-record 14-game scoring streak ended Saturday. Kevin Labanc and Nico Sturm also scored for the Sharks, who had lost five of six coming in. Kaapo Kahkonen had 26 saves in his third start in four games. Barrett Hayton and Christian Fischer also scored for the Coyotes, and Karel Vejmelka had 29 saves in his sixth start in seven games. Jakob Chychrun and Shayne Gostisbehere had two assists.
SAN JOSE, CA
The Associated Press

Thomas scores in OT, Blues rally past Flames 4-3

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Robert Thomas made the most of his second chance Thomas’ goal 28 seconds into overtime capped a St. Louis comeback as the Blues beat the Calgary Flames 4-3 on Tuesday night. Thomas’ game-winner came on a one-timer on an odd man rush with Jordan Kyrou. “He (Kyrou) made a great play,” Thomas said. “The D-man came over sliding at him quick and he had to make it quick, get it over the stick. It’s a great play by him and yeah, I just had to get it upstairs.”
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
614K+
Post
656M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy