Practice Squad Linebacker Suffers Fractured Femur

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Rookie linebacker DQ Thomas, a member of the Green Bay Packers’ practice squad, left practice in an ambulance after sustaining a broken femur at practice on Thursday.

“DQ Thomas unfortunately suffered a femur fracture, which is rare,” coach Matt LaFleur said before Friday’s practice. “I’ve never been around one like that before. The way the week started off, what transpired in that Monday night game and then you’ve got a guy like that has one of these injuries, it was a bad deal. From what I’ve been told, he had successful surgery and obviously we’re wishing him well and look forward to seeing him back hopefully tomorrow back in our building.”

The injury was sustained during an 11-on-11 period.

“It just was a freak thing where two guys collied knees and that’s what happened,” LaFleur said.

The Packers signed Thomas to the practice squad on Sept. 20 . He had not been elevated to the gameday roster for a game this season.

A four-year starter at Middle Tennessee State, Thomas ranked No. 1 in school history with 53 tackles for losses and tied for No. 3 with 20.5 sacks. On the career sacks list, he trailed former Packers linebacker Erik Walden (22.5) for the top spot and was tied with former Packers linebacker Jamari Lattimore for third.

As a fifth-year super-senior in 2021, Thomas had five sacks, 17 tackles for losses and 89 tackles. He ranked ninth nationally with 1.4 TFLs per game.

Thomas went undrafted this year; the Jets signed him to a contract that included $130,000 guaranteed. He failed to make their roster and opened the regular season on their practice squad.

At pro day, he measured 6-foot-1 5/8 and 226 pounds. He ran his 40 in 4.67 seconds.

Thomas’ first name is D’Quarius . When a fourth-grade teacher couldn’t pronounce his name, he became DQ.

At Middle Tennessee, he learned from those ahead of him on the depth chart at the start of his career, then passed on his knowledge as he became the veteran leader.

“It means a lot to be mentioned in the same breath as (some of my old teammates),” Thomas told the school athletics site in 2020 . “I thank those guys so much for competing with me and teaching me how to play the game and how to go about life as a professional. Because of them, I can share my experience and some of the details I've picked up from them with some of the younger guys. I always try to tell them things that I wish that people would've told me coming up.

“At the end of the day, though, football will only take you so far. What means most to me is the relationships I've been able to build and the people I've met along the way. I hope that when people look back at me, they say ‘He was a well-rounded young man.’ At the end of the day, I just really want to make my mama proud and do my best to love everybody.”

