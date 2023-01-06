Read full article on original website
Look: Tony Dungy Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
The Houston Texans made the first official coaching change of 2023 on Sunday night. They informed Lovie Smith that he had been relieved of his duties when the team got back to Houston on Sunday night. It came after the Texans defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday afternoon, 32-31. The...
David Andrews Started Crying When Asked About These Patriots Teammates
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Following the Patriots’ season-ending 35-23 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, neither Devin McCourty nor Matthew Slater confirmed whether they planned to retire. But, after listening to David Andrews and others talk about the two Patriots legends, it’s hard to imagine them being...
New England Patriots Likely Losing Prominent Coach
The New England Patriots and Head Coach Bill Belichick have a lot on their plate after a disappointing season that had the team come up one game short of making the playoffs. It looked like the offseason was off to a good start for the team when Head Coach Bill Belichick announced he would be returning next year for the 2023 NFL season, but then an already thin coaching room looks to be getting even thinner.
Stephen A. Smith Calls Out Jerry Jones For Lying Before Cowboys-Bucs Game
Jerry Jones on Tuesday insisted Mike McCarthy’s job security is not dependent on how the Cowboys fare against the Buccaneers on Monday night. Stephen A. Smith believes there’s no truth to that claim. The football world for a while now has speculated McCarthy might not have a future...
Look: TCU Cheerleader Going Viral Before National Title Game
The College Football Playoff national championship game is finally here, and it's safe to say TCU's cheerleaders are ready for this moment. On Sunday, the official Instagram account for TCU posted a photo of cheerleader Nicky Wright along with the caption: "Getting excited for tomorrow! Who is cheering on the frogs?"
TCU Coach Sonny Dykes Is Getting Crushed For His Decision
A conservative decision by Sonny Dykes dug TCU a deeper hole in Monday's College Football Playoff National Championship. Georgia has easily moved the ball, but the Horned Frogs elected to punt on 4th-and-6 at the 47-yard line. Although TCU punter Jordy Sandy forced the Bulldogs to start at the eight, the defending champions quickly mitigated the change in field position.
Stetson Bennett’s drunk interview is still one of his greatest achievements
I’ve got to admit, I’ve been furiously refreshing the Good Morning America Twitter feed since I woke up in hopes they would have Stetson Bennett back on to give a morning interview after a night full of partying. Alas, it wasn’t to be. The powers that be decided against putting Stetson on TV, but that doesn’t mean we can’t remember how great it was.
Jack Jones Reportedly ‘Talked Back’ To Bill Belichick Over Suspension
Bill Belichick and Jack Jones probably need to sit down for a good, long chat this offseason. The New England Patriots last week officially suspended Jones, ending what once was a promising rookie campaign for the fourth-round cornerback. The decision reportedly was made after Jones was late to — and missed — rehab sessions for the knee injury he suffered in Week 14. The situation led Belichick to hold a team meeting, during which he used Jones as an example of what players shouldn’t do while rehabbing injuries.
What we heard in Patriots locker room: Players pack bags, thank you’s to Matt Slater, Devin McCourty
On Sunday, the New England Patriots lost what Jerod Mayo dubbed a “plastic bag game,” spelling an end to their season. On Monday, those very plastic bags were strewn about the locker room at Gillette Stadium as player packed up their belongings. It marked the last time the 2022 Patriots would gather as a team.
Here’s When Patriots Will Pick In First Round Of 2023 NFL Draft
The Patriots’ reward for their disappointing 2022 season is their highest draft pick in a decade-and-a-half. By finishing 8-9 and missing the playoffs, New England officially will receive the 14th overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft. The last time the Patriots picked higher than 15th was in 2008,...
What Trio Of Patriots Free Agents Said About Possible Returns
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — The Patriots could see significant roster turnover this offseason, with multiple key players set to hit free agency. Some of those players were asked about their contract statuses following Sunday afternoon’s season-ending road loss to the Buffalo Bills. Jakobi Meyers and Damien Harris both left no doubt that they’d love to return to New England, while Devin McCourty and Matthew Slater both sounded like players ready to retire.
NFL coaching rumors: Patriots ‘have done their research’ on Kliff Kingsbury (report)
Coming off a 2022 season where the offense fell below expectations, the New England Patriots could be in the market for a new offensive coordinator. Early rumblings have linked Bill Belichick to former assistant Bill O’Brien, who’s now at Alabama. However, recent rumors have linked the Patriots to another offensive coach with New England ties.
Sean McDermott Makes Admission After Bills’ Storybook Touchdown
A stroke of good luck set the stage for an incredible moment for the Bills on Sunday afternoon. Bad luck might actually be a better way of putting it. Head coach Sean McDermott planned to defer if Buffalo won the opening toss, but the coin ended up flipping in favor of the visiting New England Patriots. What happened next was a scene straight out of a feel-good film.
Impending Free Agent Jakobi Meyers Reflects On Patriots Tenure
FOXBORO, Mass. — Jakobi Meyers first stepped foot into One Patriot Place just hoping to earn a spot on the Patriots receiver depth chart despite transitioning from quarterback to wideout during his sophomore year at North Carolina State. The soft-spoken 23-year-old tried to gain any insight he could from...
Patriots Fallout Begins? Browns Request Jerod Mayo Interview
FOXBORO -- New England Patriots inside linebackers coach Jerod Mayo is already in high demand. Despite his team's season-ending loss to the Buffalo Bills Sunday at Highmark Stadium, Mayo’s defense was clearly the team’s top unit in 2022. The Pats led the NFL with seven defensive touchdowns and produced 30 takeaways, second to only the Dallas Cowboys (33). Of the NFL's 11 defenses creating the most turnovers, only the Patriots (2nd) and Houston Texans (7th) missed the playoffs.
Broken Thumb Could Keep Raheem Mostert Out vs. Bills Sunday
Things appear to have gone from bad to worse for the Miami Dolphins, specifically with their offense. Running back Raheem Mostert broke his thumb in Miami’s must-win thriller against the New York Jets yesterday. According to National Insider for NFL Network and NFL.com, Ian Rapoport, Mostert’s status is very much in doubt ahead of the Fins wild card game in Buffalo this Sunday.
Titans Fire Offensive Coordinator Todd Downing
The Tennessee Titans have fired offensive coordinator Todd Downings, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Downing spent two seasons as Tennessee’s offensive coordinator. The Achilles heel of this Titans offense was their inability to get it done through the air, which likely led to this decision. The team averaged just 171.4 passing yards per game, good for 30th in the NFL and only ahead of the run-heavy attacks of the Atlanta Falcons and Chicago Bears. Because of their one-dimensional reliance on star running back Derrick Henry, the Titans finished just 24th in yards per play in 2022 with 5.1. In Downing’s defense, it’s hard to get it done in the back end of the season with Malik Willis and Joshua Dobbs as your quarterbacks, but something had to change following the drastic meltdown that kept them out of the playoffs.
Bill Belichick Gives Vague Answer To Question About Mac Jones’ Patriots Future
Will Mac Jones be back as the Patriots’ starting quarterback next season? Probably. But, as was the case during the height of “Zappe Fever,” we still have no idea where Bill Belichick’s head is at. New England’s head coach held his end-of-season news conference Monday morning,...
Patriots Sign 11 Players To Future Contracts After Season Finale
The Patriots began the process of constructing their 2023 roster Tuesday, locking up most of their 2022 practice squad. New England signed the following 11 players to future contracts two days after its season-ending loss in Buffalo:. LB Terez Hall. DB Brad Hawkins. OL Hayden Howerton. DB Quandre Mosely. LB...
Packers Rookie Quay Walker Tweets Thread After Trainer Shove, Ejection
The wheels completely fell off for the Packers in crunch time Sunday night at Lambeau Field. In addition to Aaron Rodgers and company looking out of sync when it mattered most, Green Bay lost an important defender midway through the fourth quarter of its eventual loss to Detroit. Rookie linebacker Quay Walker was ejected from the Week 18 contest for shoving a Lions trainer who was trying to tend to injured running back D’Andre Swift.
