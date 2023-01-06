Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Lee's SummitTed RiversLee's Summit, MO
A Kansas City Man's Dog Came Down w/ Canine Dysautonomia and He Wants Others to Know About This Strange Dog DiseaseZack LoveKansas City, MO
NFL Wild Card Weekend Playoff ScheduleFlurrySportsKansas City, MO
Extend JuJu!Chiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
A Missouri Pacific Depot in Independence, Missouri was constructed in 1913CJ CoombsIndependence, MO
Related
One of the 5 Best Sandwich Shops in the USA is in Missouri
A website has ranked sandwich shops from across the nation looking for ones that make the absolute best sandwiches in the US, and a shop in the Show-Me State makes the top 5. We have never heard of it before, but now we can't wait to try it!. According to...
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Missouri
If you live in Missouri and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing pizza spots in Missouri that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only.
Rising egg prices driving small Kansas City area business to social media
There have been roughly a dozen confirmed Avian flu cases on each side of the state line with the most recent confirmations coming in both states last week.
northwestmoinfo.com
Area Auctioneer Continues Family Tradition
Chris Arnaman of Cameron continued a family tradition Wednesday when he was among six Missourians in the field of 45 competing at the World Livestock Auctioneer Championship qualifier in Windsor. Arnaman, who now presides over sales at the Tina Livestock Auction, says his start to livestock auctions came at a...
Food Network Says This is the Most Awesome BBQ Joint in Missouri
Everyone has a food opinion they feel strongly about. However, I tend to pay special attention when an entire network dedicated to food declares they know which BBQ joint in Missouri is the most awesome of them all and that's what just happened. Food Network just landed their "Best Barbeque...
KCTV 5
50 States of Barbecue
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - When people think of Kansas City, one of the first things that come to mind is barbecue. So it’s no surprise that in Food Network’s 50 States of Barbecue, restaurants in Kansas and Missouri recognized for their BBQ are in the Kansas City area.
One cool cave in Missouri you’re not allowed to enter
DANVILLE, Mo — Missouri has a lot of caves and many can be explored. One, in particular, is strikingly beautiful in all four seasons, not to mention it’s full of history. However, you’re not allowed to go inside. Graham Cave State Park in Danville, Missouri (just west of the Saint Louis area) is an exciting place. […]
Winning Scratcher sold in Independence is 200th $1M+ prize in Missouri Lottery history
The winning “Millionaire Blowout” ticket was sold at QuikTrip, 6501 E. Highway 40, in Independence, according to Missouri Lottery.
“Most Haunted Road In Missouri”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re Alone
Missouri is a state with a rich history and a diverse landscape, and it is no surprise that it is home to a number of haunted roads. From eerie forests to abandoned bridges, these haunted roads are sure to send shivers down your spine. Here are the five most haunted roads in Missouri:
A $2M Powerball ticket is among Missouri’s unclaimed prizes
ST. LOUIS, Mo. — There are millions of dollars in unclaimed Missouri Lottery prizes, and they can all be seen on the lottery’s new website. All draw games with prizes over $50,000 are listed there. An unclaimed Powerball ticket worth $2 million was just sold this week in Laurie, Missouri. The winning ticket sold at […]
New Missouri attraction could see 500,000 visitors
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — A planned $300 million family resort and entertainment district set to be built at Missouri’s Lake of the Ozarks could bring half a million new visitors to Missouri as soon as 2024. The major project known as “Oasis at Lakeport” is planned for Osage Beach’s community. A press release about the resort […]
Kansas City human trafficking victim shares story of survival, new beginnings
Human trafficking is an issue that has impacted many worldwide, including here in the Kansas City area.
KCTV 5
Day of internment to follow funeral services of late Kansas AG
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The day of internment for late Kansas AG Robert Stephan has been set to immediately follow his funeral services. On Monday, Jan. 9, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced that the day of internment for late Kansas Attorney General Robert Stephan has been set for Tuesday, Jan. 10, following his funeral services.
Bertha Gifford: Missouri’s first female serial killer
Bertha Gifford was a serial murderer who killed people in Missouri in the early 1900s. She is thought to have poisoned at least 17 people, some of whom were children, over a number of years.
KSDK
The Perfect Blend: Missouri Coffee Shop run by employees with disabilities
Welcome to Common Grounds, a coffee shop where something unique is brewing. The shop opened in 2019 with the specific intention of hiring workers with special needs.
showmeinstitute.org
Breaking: The Actual Starting Teacher Salary According to DESE
The St. Louis Post-Dispatch, and other major media outlets in Missouri, continually claim that Missouri teachers are, on average, the lowest-paid in America. That claim is false. As the data clearly show in the National Education Association’s report, which the Post-Dispatch cites for its claim, Missouri ranks 50th. That’s 50 out of 51 because Washington, D.C. is included. Montana ranks lower than Missouri.
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Lee's Summit
Lee's Summit might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Lee's Summit.
Mississippi River in Missouri Freezes Solid During Bomb Cyclone in Shocking Pics
A part of the mighty Mississippi river saw unprecedented freezing temps during the bomb cyclone event that hit the country recently. According to reports, this unique weather event has led to areas of the massive river freezing over completely. The Mississippi River Turns Into “One Solid Mass” of Ice In...
Flags ordered to fly half-staff until sundown Tuesday
Governor Laura Kelly has ordered all flags in Kansas to fly at half-staff from now until sundown Tuesday.
Comments / 0