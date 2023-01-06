ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lee's Summit, MO

northwestmoinfo.com

Area Auctioneer Continues Family Tradition

Chris Arnaman of Cameron continued a family tradition Wednesday when he was among six Missourians in the field of 45 competing at the World Livestock Auctioneer Championship qualifier in Windsor. Arnaman, who now presides over sales at the Tina Livestock Auction, says his start to livestock auctions came at a...
CAMERON, MO
KCTV 5

50 States of Barbecue

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - When people think of Kansas City, one of the first things that come to mind is barbecue. So it’s no surprise that in Food Network’s 50 States of Barbecue, restaurants in Kansas and Missouri recognized for their BBQ are in the Kansas City area.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KOLR10 News

One cool cave in Missouri you’re not allowed to enter

DANVILLE, Mo — Missouri has a lot of caves and many can be explored. One, in particular, is strikingly beautiful in all four seasons, not to mention it’s full of history. However, you’re not allowed to go inside. Graham Cave State Park in Danville, Missouri (just west of the Saint Louis area) is an exciting place. […]
MISSOURI STATE
FOX 2

A $2M Powerball ticket is among Missouri’s unclaimed prizes

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — There are millions of dollars in unclaimed Missouri Lottery prizes, and they can all be seen on the lottery’s new website. All draw games with prizes over $50,000 are listed there. An unclaimed Powerball ticket worth $2 million was just sold this week in Laurie, Missouri. The winning ticket sold at […]
MISSOURI STATE
KOLR10 News

New Missouri attraction could see 500,000 visitors

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KSNF/KODE) — A planned $300 million family resort and entertainment district set to be built at Missouri’s Lake of the Ozarks could bring half a million new visitors to Missouri as soon as 2024. The major project known as “Oasis at Lakeport” is planned for Osage Beach’s community. A press release about the resort […]
OSAGE BEACH, MO
KCTV 5

Day of internment to follow funeral services of late Kansas AG

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The day of internment for late Kansas AG Robert Stephan has been set to immediately follow his funeral services. On Monday, Jan. 9, Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced that the day of internment for late Kansas Attorney General Robert Stephan has been set for Tuesday, Jan. 10, following his funeral services.
KANSAS STATE
showmeinstitute.org

Breaking: The Actual Starting Teacher Salary According to DESE

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch, and other major media outlets in Missouri, continually claim that Missouri teachers are, on average, the lowest-paid in America. That claim is false. As the data clearly show in the National Education Association’s report, which the Post-Dispatch cites for its claim, Missouri ranks 50th. That’s 50 out of 51 because Washington, D.C. is included. Montana ranks lower than Missouri.
MISSOURI STATE

