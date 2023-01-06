ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garrett County, MD

Travel Maven

This Brunch Train is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Maryland

If you want to soak in some stunning views of Maryland, hop aboard a train. You’ll pass through historic tunnels, see lush, green forests, and even pretty rivers from this train that runs throughout western Maryland. The best part of this scenic ride? It includes a delicious brunch. Keep reading to learn more about the Western Maryland Scenic Railroad.
CUMBERLAND, MD
wellsvillesun.com

SPCA Serving Allegany County has BUGS!!

See the gallery of cuteness, submit an application. Oh my…the SPCA is infested with baby BUGS! And aren’t they just ‘cute as a bug’?. Meet our 6 week old bugs: Cricket, June Bug, Beetle, Mantis & Bumble Bee. If interested in adopting our Pug Boston Terrier...
ALLEGANY COUNTY, MD
lbmjournal.com

Joe Hardy, 84 Lumber founder, celebrates 100th birthday

EIGHTY FOUR, Pa. — Joseph A. Hardy III, founder of 84 Lumber, Nemacolin resort and Hardy World, celebrates his 100th birthday on Jan. 7. In sharing his secret to longevity, Hardy says it’s important “to stay contemporary and stay with the times as they continue to evolve. The basic principles don’t change too much whenever you are dealing with human nature.”
FARMINGTON, PA
bestattractions.org

Focused Things to Do in Cumberland, Maryland

If you are looking for fun things to do in Cumberland, Maryland, you will be happy to know that there are plenty of great places to go. Not only are there many historical sites, but there are also museums, parks, and beautiful scenery to enjoy. When it comes to places...
CUMBERLAND, MD
wajr.com

Morgantown officials issue report on four-day workweek

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Since the summer of 2020, the city of Morgantown has conducted a test of a 4-day workweek, and initial reports indicate it has been a success. The original plan, introduced by then-City Manager Paul Brake, called for city employees to work 10-hour days Monday-Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. from July 6, 2020, through June 30, 2021. The plan opened city offices earlier and kept them open later to accommodate people who could not get away during a normal day.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Tribune-Review

Joe Hardy, 84 Lumber founder, dead at 100

Joseph A. Hardy III, founder of 84 Lumber and Fayette County’s Nemacolin Woodlands Resort, died Saturday, officials with his company reported. Joe Hardy died on his 100th birthday. “The Hardy family lost their patriarch and all-around great man,” said Amy Smiley, vice president of marketing for 84 Lumber Co....
FAYETTE COUNTY, PA
MedCity News

2 Pennsylvania Health Systems Merge to Form $1B Entity

Butler Health System and Excela Health, both based in Pennsylvania, finalized their merger January 1. The two health systems have come together to form a five-hospital system that is now the third largest in western Pennsylvania, following UPMC and Allegheny Health Network. The new health system will generate more than...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wsvaonline.com

Winter Weather Advisory today

Rockingham-Northern Virginia Blue Ridge-Western Pendleton- Eastern Pendleton- …WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO. * WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of. up to one inch and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an. inch above 1500 feet elevation. * WHERE…In Virginia, Rockingham County,...
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA
therealdeal.com

White Christmas or white supremacy? Town split over castle’s owner

For at least some residents in Berkeley Springs, West Virginia, the holiday tours of the iconic Berkeley Castle are less about a white Christmas than white nationalism. Built in the 19th century, the 9,300-square-foot castle serves as headquarters to the VDare Foundation, an anti-immigration group that provides a platform to white nationalists, anti-Semites and race pseudoscientists, the Washington Post reported.
BERKELEY SPRINGS, WV
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Snowiest Place in Maryland

Climatic conditions vary across Maryland. The eastern part of the state experiences a humid subtropical climate due to its proximity to the Atlantic Ocean, while the western section has a continental climate. Like most areas in the U.S., the coldest season is winter which lasts from December to February. But...
MARYLAND STATE
WDTV

WVSP schedules two sobriety checkpoints

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia State Police is has scheduled two sobriety checkpoints in our area. The first checkpoint will be in Randolph County on WV Route 92 in the 1900 block of Harrison Ave. in Crystal Springs on Thurs., Jan. 19 from 6 p.m. to midnight. The...
BRIDGEPORT, WV

