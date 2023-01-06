Read full article on original website
Mylan Park Aquatics Center hosting a fancy dinner fundraiser
If you're in need of some fine dining and want to help community programs while doing it, this fundraiser is for you.
25,000 ‘Grow This’ participants to receive free seeds
More than 25,000 people will receive free seeds as part of West Virginia University Extension’s Grow This: West Virginia Garden Challenge.
This Brunch Train is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy Maryland
If you want to soak in some stunning views of Maryland, hop aboard a train. You’ll pass through historic tunnels, see lush, green forests, and even pretty rivers from this train that runs throughout western Maryland. The best part of this scenic ride? It includes a delicious brunch. Keep reading to learn more about the Western Maryland Scenic Railroad.
Nonprofit opens to help women in West Virginia
On Friday, a local nonprofit, Libera, held a ribbon cutting ceremony for its headquarters and first brick and mortar location in downtown Morgantown.
SPCA Serving Allegany County has BUGS!!
See the gallery of cuteness, submit an application. Oh my…the SPCA is infested with baby BUGS! And aren’t they just ‘cute as a bug’?. Meet our 6 week old bugs: Cricket, June Bug, Beetle, Mantis & Bumble Bee. If interested in adopting our Pug Boston Terrier...
Joe Hardy, 84 Lumber founder, celebrates 100th birthday
EIGHTY FOUR, Pa. — Joseph A. Hardy III, founder of 84 Lumber, Nemacolin resort and Hardy World, celebrates his 100th birthday on Jan. 7. In sharing his secret to longevity, Hardy says it’s important “to stay contemporary and stay with the times as they continue to evolve. The basic principles don’t change too much whenever you are dealing with human nature.”
Focused Things to Do in Cumberland, Maryland
If you are looking for fun things to do in Cumberland, Maryland, you will be happy to know that there are plenty of great places to go. Not only are there many historical sites, but there are also museums, parks, and beautiful scenery to enjoy. When it comes to places...
Daycation: Palace of Gold in West Virginia on National Register of Historic Places
There’s gold in the rural hills of West Virginia. Prabhupada’s Palace of Gold is a tourist attraction and part of the New Vrindaban Temple community, which houses more than 250 members of the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON). Listed on the National Register of Historical Places, the...
Morgantown officials issue report on four-day workweek
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Since the summer of 2020, the city of Morgantown has conducted a test of a 4-day workweek, and initial reports indicate it has been a success. The original plan, introduced by then-City Manager Paul Brake, called for city employees to work 10-hour days Monday-Thursday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. from July 6, 2020, through June 30, 2021. The plan opened city offices earlier and kept them open later to accommodate people who could not get away during a normal day.
Joe Hardy, 84 Lumber founder, dead at 100
Joseph A. Hardy III, founder of 84 Lumber and Fayette County’s Nemacolin Woodlands Resort, died Saturday, officials with his company reported. Joe Hardy died on his 100th birthday. “The Hardy family lost their patriarch and all-around great man,” said Amy Smiley, vice president of marketing for 84 Lumber Co....
2 Pennsylvania Health Systems Merge to Form $1B Entity
Butler Health System and Excela Health, both based in Pennsylvania, finalized their merger January 1. The two health systems have come together to form a five-hospital system that is now the third largest in western Pennsylvania, following UPMC and Allegheny Health Network. The new health system will generate more than...
Former White Sox player now selling $3 million Bridgeport, West Virginia mansion
A Bridgeport home with an outdoor kitchen and movie room is for sale, and sports fans, both local and national, might recognize the listing agent.
Winter Weather Advisory today
Rockingham-Northern Virginia Blue Ridge-Western Pendleton- Eastern Pendleton- …WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO. * WHAT…Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of. up to one inch and ice accumulations of up to one tenth of an. inch above 1500 feet elevation. * WHERE…In Virginia, Rockingham County,...
This Restaurant Has the Largest All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in West Virginia
If you're ever craving some fresh comfort food there is absolutely no better place to find it than at the Grand China Buffet and Grill in Clarksburg. This all-you-can-eat buffet is filled with delicious food and is known as being one of the biggest in the state, keep reading to learn more.
White Christmas or white supremacy? Town split over castle’s owner
For at least some residents in Berkeley Springs, West Virginia, the holiday tours of the iconic Berkeley Castle are less about a white Christmas than white nationalism. Built in the 19th century, the 9,300-square-foot castle serves as headquarters to the VDare Foundation, an anti-immigration group that provides a platform to white nationalists, anti-Semites and race pseudoscientists, the Washington Post reported.
Discover the Snowiest Place in Maryland
Climatic conditions vary across Maryland. The eastern part of the state experiences a humid subtropical climate due to its proximity to the Atlantic Ocean, while the western section has a continental climate. Like most areas in the U.S., the coldest season is winter which lasts from December to February. But...
WVSP schedules two sobriety checkpoints
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia State Police is has scheduled two sobriety checkpoints in our area. The first checkpoint will be in Randolph County on WV Route 92 in the 1900 block of Harrison Ave. in Crystal Springs on Thurs., Jan. 19 from 6 p.m. to midnight. The...
Counties with the most motor vehicle accident fatalities in West Virginia
Media outlets were quick during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdowns that defined the summer and fall of 2020 to note just how little traffic there was as a result. Simple logic would suggest that less traffic equals a lower likelihood of accidents and thus fewer injuries and fatalities. Sadly, this was not […]
WV DOH truck rolls on its side, Route 250 closed
Emergency crews responded to a single-vehicle accident on U.S. Route 250 in Taylor County on Monday morning.
West Virginia State Senator proposes at swearing-in ceremony
The West Virginia Senate District 12 has a new senator taking office, and he put on quite a show at his swearing-in ceremony in Clarksburg on Friday.
