Wichita State bobbleheads unveiled

By Ryan Newton
KSN News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KUtIT_0k5th7Il00

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled two officially licensed, limited-edition Wichita State bobbleheads in conjunction with National Bobblehead Day.

The first bobblehead features the current costumed WuShock mascot, while the second features the vintage Wichita State mascot.

The bobbleheads are expected to ship sometime in March. You can pre-order them here.

Once-in-a-lifetime phenomenon to appear over Kansas skies

“Given all the requests we’ve received for new Wichita State bobbleheads, we’re very excited to be releasing these to celebrate National Bobblehead Day,” National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said. “We think these will be very popular bobbleheads for Wichita State.”

The bobbleheads are $35 each or $65 for the set of two, plus an $8 flat-rate shipping charge per order.

