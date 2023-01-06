ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Army hockey player suffers ‘severe’ injury after skate cuts neck. ‘Tragedy was avoided’

By Brendan Rascius
Miami Herald
Miami Herald
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SWdAl_0k5tgtSv00

An Army hockey player at West Point suffered a traumatic injury in the rink after his neck was sliced by an ice skate, officials say.

The player, a student at the United States Military Academy in New York, sustained a “severe” neck laceration after a skate inadvertently struck his neck during a game in Connecticut, Army Hockey stated in a Jan. 6 news release.

Following a “pivotal” reaction from his trainer, he was transported to a hospital where he underwent surgery, the team stated.

The operation was successful and the student, a junior from Dallas, Texas , was expected to return to campus on Jan. 6, the team stated.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2C7WY3_0k5tgtSv00
Eric Huss underwent successful surgery after sustaining a “severe” neck laceration on the rink, his team said. Photo from Army Hockey

“A terrible tragedy was avoided tonight because of the quick action of our trainer and the medical staff that were in the arena tonight,” the team’s head coach, Brian Riley, wrote on Twitter on Jan 5. “Grateful that our player will be ok because of them.”

The player’s injury comes one year after a Connecticut high school student died after suffering a “tragic injury” in the middle of a hockey game, according to the New Canaan Police Department.

The incident also draws parallels with a 1989 accident in which National Hockey League player Clint Malarchuk was struck in the neck by an opposing player’s skate, severing his jugular vein, according to CBC. He survived thanks to the team’s trainer, who managed to stop the bleeding.

Connecticut state officials have called for further research into sports injury prevention in the wake of recent events and also proposed a bill that would mandate neck guards for youth hockey players, according to NBC Connecticut.

A spokesperson for West Point did not immediately respond to a request for comment from McClatchy News.

Eighth-grade student strip-searched over vape pen at Ohio school, mom says in lawsuit

High school librarian sent nudes to student she sexually abused for months, NC cops say

The inside of this home for sale in California gives mixed vibes. A ‘cat walk’ room?

Honeybees can now get vaccinated, USDA says. Company aims to ‘protect our pollinators’

Comments / 0

Related
Miami Herald

Guess who gets blamed when home buyers believe they’ve paid too much?

Buyer’s remorse is likely to take on a more sinister turn in the coming months, as people who purchased their houses at the top of the market take out their frustrations on their real estate agents. Historical precedent suggests that as housing values stagnate and then fall, the “last batch” of buyers often become resentful — so much so that they may lash out at their agents or other professionals involved in the process, according to Victor Insurance Managers.
TEXAS STATE
Miami Herald

Miami Herald

Miami-Dade County, FL
53K+
Followers
1K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

The Miami Herald, part of The McClatchy Company, LLC, is dedicated to serving the diverse and growing South Florida region and its people as the community's most credible and dynamic source of news, information, and advertising solutions.

 https://www.miamiherald.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy