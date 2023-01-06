ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Comments / 2

Related
97X

Illinois’s Smallest Town Has A Population Of Under 15 People

Illinois might have a bustling metropolis with Chicago but it also has a tiny town too. I don't know if I could particularly deal with seeing the same small handful of people day in and day out but it seems like that's the sum of it for one town in Illinois. The town is still an incorporated actual town.
ILLINOIS STATE
97X

Can A Teen Legally Carry Pepper Spray In Iowa?

It's a widely used form of self-defense but Iowa has specific regulations on pepper spray. Girls always have to pay attention to our surroundings, in daylight or at night. We carry our keys like claws because we have to. I'm a city girl for sure but because I walk through alleys and dark parking lots, I have to be ready to jump to my own defense. I have a loud flashing alarm on my keychain and I've walked around with pepper spray since I was a teenager.
IOWA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Sheriff launches investigation of Iowa dog breeder

This dog was photographed by a federal inspector during a 2021 visit to Henry Sommers' Happy Puppy kennel in Cincinnati, Iowa. (USDA photo, courtesy of Bailing Out Benji) County law enforcement officials say they are investigating a rural Iowa dog breeder who is being sanctioned by federal regulators. The U.S....
CINCINNATI, IA
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowans give millions to sheriffs’ group that spends only 34% on charity

Less than 34% of the $2.6 million Iowans have donated to an Iowa sheriffs’ group in recent years has been used for the stated purpose of training officers and helping underprivileged children. Newly disclosed tax filings by the Iowa State Sheriffs and Deputies Association Institute indicate the organization raised more money in 2021 than at […] The post Iowans give millions to sheriffs’ group that spends only 34% on charity appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
IOWA STATE
Q98.5

Iowa DNR Confirms This Large Animal Now Back In The State

The state of Iowa continues to see a renaissance of wildlife. Mountain lion sightings are now almost commonplace. The occasional bear or wolf sighting also can't be ruled out. And now, trail cam photos and video confirm another large animal has made its way back to Iowa. That large animal...
IOWA STATE
97X

Why It’s Better To Win The $1.1 Billion Dollar Lottery In Illinois vs. Iowa

On Tuesday (January 10) somebody in Iowa or Illinois could win $1.1 Billion dollars in the Mega Millions lottery. When you get to that kind of cash prize it might seem like a few extra dollars here or there might not be a big deal. But nobody wants to give more money to the government. So as you can see below, you should surprisingly buy your lottery tickets in Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
KOEL 950 AM

Iowa Native Made History In Recent Blockbuster

One of the most highly anticipated movies of last year featured an Iowa native at its very heart. Not only did this actress from the Hawkeye State quickly become a fan favorite, but she ended up making history as well. Iowa has no shortage of representation in some of your...
IOWA STATE
97X

Iowa Is In 2023’s Top 10 Best States To Raise A Family

If you or someone you know is looking for a great place to raise children and establish roots for your growing family, one of the states that make up the Quad Cities is one of the best in America. If you couldn't tell by the headline, that state is Iowa but Illinois isn't too far behind. That means the Quad Cities is a great place to raise a family and to call home.
IOWA STATE
KIMT

Iowa GOP vows more conservative policies

DES MOINES — Emboldened by six years of conservative reforms under their belts and multiple elections that expanded their majorities in the Iowa Legislature, Republicans kicked off the 2023 state lawmaking session Monday by promising more conservative action — particularly on K-12 education and property taxes. The 90th...
IOWA STATE
KCRG.com

I-80 crash leaves two dead

Governor Kim Reynolds will lay out her legislative priorities for the year as she gives the Condition of the State address. Jury selection to begin in trial for Cedar Rapids man accused of killing his family. Updated: 27 minutes ago. Jury selection is set to begin *today for the trial...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
WHO 13

New bottle deposit rules now in effect in Iowa

PELLA, Iowa — Last year, the Iowa Legislature passed and the Governor signed a new bottle redemption law into effect. The new law will be administered by the Iowa DNR. People involved in the recycling of cans, bottles, and glass must be registered with the DNR. Those who accept and sort bottles and cans will […]
IOWA STATE
bleedingheartland.com

Four ways Brenna Bird shook up Iowa Attorney General's office

Brenna Bird wasted no time putting her mark on the Iowa Attorney General's office. Big changes commenced before the Republican's formal swearing in on January 5. From the day she launched her second bid for statewide office, Bird was running as much against President Joe Biden as against her Democratic opponent longtime Attorney General Tom Miller. She frequently said she'd see Biden in court, and promised to "give Joe Biden exactly what he deserves" in her first television commercial (famous for its tag line, "Give 'em the Bird!").
IOWA STATE
B102.7

Frightful Number of Missing People in Minnesota, Iowa & South Dakota

Just one would be too many but the figures are heartwrenching. Each year there are approximately 600,000 people that go missing. With no target age from juveniles to seniors the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUS) is hard at work assisting law enforcement with technology, forensic services, and investigative support.
MINNESOTA STATE
WHO 13

UPDATE: ‘Endangered’ Iowa girl found safe in Missouri

UPDATE — The Iowa Department of Public Safety says Fallon Wells has been located safe in Missouri. She is currently with law enforcement and human services officials. The circumstances surrounding her reported disappearance are still under investigation. ORIGINAL STORY: MOUNT AYR, Iowa — The Ringgold County Sheriff’s Office and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation […]
MISSOURI STATE
97X

97X

Davenport, IA
16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

97X plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Quad Cities, Iowa. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://97x.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy