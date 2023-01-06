ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Chilly weekend, scattered snowflakes

By Ben Gelber, Dave Mazza
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vaIPg_0k5tfPDS00

Columbus and Central Ohio Weather

Clouds will linger through the day, along with scattered snow flurries, as temperatures settle in at more seasonal levels in the mid-30s.

High pressure in the Northeast will filter down seasonably chilly and dry air Saturday. Low pressure in the central Plains will drift northeast along the Ohio River Sunday, bringing a few afternoon and evening showers. The rain could mix with snow across northern parts of the state.

Clouds will decrease on Monday, with some afternoon sunshine. The relatively mild January weather will continue early next week, with temperatures in the low to mid-40s, as high pressure stretches across the Southern states.

A cold front will bring a return to seasonably cool weather midweek.

FORECAST

  • Friday: Cloudy, cold, flurry. High 38
  • Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low 30
  • Saturday: Mix clouds and sun. High 40 (30)
  • Sunday: Cloudy, chilly, showers/mix north. High 41 (30)
  • Monday: Clouds, then some sun. High 42 (34)
  • Tuesday: Mainly cloudy. High 46 (33)
  • Wednesday: Early shower, cooler. High 40 (34)
  • Thursday: Mostly cloudy. High: 42 (28)
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Warmer temps, rainy weather, few rumbles for Columbus area

We are watching as light rain showers are moving east and should be wrapping up just after sunset tonight, with skies starting to clear a bit from the west. We will see clearing skies for a period this evening into the overnight hours, with clouds returning late. Lows tonight will stay nearly 10+ degrees above normal in the lower 30s.
COLUMBUS, OH
WKYT 27

Chris Bailey’s Forecast | A Big Late Week Storm System

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Milder winds continue to take over across the area over the next several days. These winds are ahead of a storm system set to bring the chance for strong storms and light snow, all within a few hours. With the track of the low right going...
KENTUCKY STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Few Showers today, warmer work week for Columbus area

Today: Clouds increase, chance showers later, high 40. After a frosty start to the day, clouds will fill in quickly, and make for a mostly cloudy day. Drier air near the ground should keep most of our area dry through the morning. By the afternoon and evening hours we will see a weak system work through mainly in our southern counties.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Cold morning, clearing, seasonable Monday afternoon

A weak area of low pressure south of Ohio brought a light, spotty rain/snow mix this evening, which has moved out of the state. We will see more sunshine Monday, with afternoon temperatures near 40 degrees, after a cold start in the mid-20s. The relatively mild January weather will continue, as high pressure builds into […]
COLUMBUS, OH
ocj.com

Ohio Ag Weather and Forecast, January 9, 2023

Dry, but chilly to start off this week. eEsterday we had sunshine try to work though the clouds, but ultimately a minor disturbance passing by to the south of the Ohio River. Today, we have no such issue. We should see a mix of clouds and sun through the day, and temps, while chilly still, are on the cusp of a moderating surge. Tomorrow we see more clouds again and the warmer are starts to override the cold, but no threat of precipitation. Wednesday is a very mild day, with sun to start, but increasing and thickening clouds in the afternoon and evening.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Seasonably chilly weekend, light wintry mix Sunday

High pressure provided a fair amount of sunshine, along with seasonably chilly temperatures. Clouds will return late tonight. A weak area of low pressure will pass south of Ohio Sunday, causing clouds to thicken. The bulk of the moisture will stay south of central Ohio, with a rain/snow mix developing over the southern areas.  A light […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 announces change to weather lineup in the mornings

NBC4 is excited both for Bob's continued progress in his fight against cancer and with McKenna becoming a regular part of the NBC4 Today family. NBC4 announces change to weather lineup in the mornings. NBC4 is excited both for Bob's continued progress in his fight against cancer and with McKenna...
COLUMBUS, OH
WDTN

When could Ohio see snow in January?

A surge of warm air led to a record high of 65 degrees in Columbus on Dec. 30, and a balmy 58 early on New Year's Eve, accompanied by a half-inch of rain that led to areas of dense fog to start the New Year.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

After crash, Columbus restaurant looks to rebound

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – There’s a lot of unknown for a central Ohio restaurant after a recent crash where a car drove off the road and into the building. No one was hurt, but it all happened last Friday, while customers were eating. Hoggy’s barbeque restaurant on Bethel Road was damaged when a car drove […]
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Hilliard road closure starting Monday morning

HILLIARD, Ohio (WSYX) — Do you drive on Scioto Darby Road? If you do make sure you are aware of the road closures starting Monday morning before you head out the door. Partial road closure on Scioto Darby Road between Alton Darby Road and Cosgray Road will be in effect on weekdays between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., starting Jan 9.
HILLIARD, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Sushi restaurant Song Lan debuts in central Ohio

DUBLIN, Ohio (WCMH) — A new sushi restaurant in Dublin’s Bridge Park is preparing specialty rolls with 24k gold flakes, spicy eel, and wasabi mayo. Song Lan Restaurant is now welcoming guests after opening in December at 6628 Riverside Dr., down the street from Vaso, North Market Bridge Park, and Fado Pub & Kitchen. General […]
DUBLIN, OH
614now.com

After fire, this east side restaurant has temporarily closed

While several eateries have been temporarily shuttered due to vehicle crashes in recent months, one east side eatery was recently forced to close its doors due to damage from a December fire. The Shrimp Hut, a Whitehall restaurant specializing in seafood, released a statement to its social media accounts on...
WHITEHALL, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Things you should never store in your garage

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The new year is a time many of us start cleaning and organizing our homes to prepare for springtime. But before you put all that junk in the garage, beware. Ah the garage, that giant vacuum cleaner of a room where old bicycles and lawnmowers go to die. Where jugs of […]
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Lincoln Village neighbors fed up over trash issues

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Neighbors in Lincoln Village are losing patience when it comes to their trash not being picked up. It's a growing problem and a smelly situation. Cassandra Wilson lives in Galloway Village and said the overflow of trash is everywhere. "When we look out the window...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

One dead after north Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man is dead after a shooting in north Columbus Monday morning. According to a Columbus police dispatcher, officers were called to the 500 block of Riverview Drive in the Riverview neighborhood just before 10:15 a.m. on reports of a shooting. Officers pronounced a man dead with a gunshot wound at […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man dead in Franklin Park shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One man is dead after a shooting on the east side of Columbus. According to a Columbus police dispatcher, officers went to the 1600 block of Oak Street near East Market just after 9 a.m. in the Franklin Park neighborhood and found a man with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim, who […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

48K+
Followers
16K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy