Chilly weekend, scattered snowflakes

Clouds will linger through the day, along with scattered snow flurries, as temperatures settle in at more seasonal levels in the mid-30s.

High pressure in the Northeast will filter down seasonably chilly and dry air Saturday. Low pressure in the central Plains will drift northeast along the Ohio River Sunday, bringing a few afternoon and evening showers. The rain could mix with snow across northern parts of the state.

Clouds will decrease on Monday, with some afternoon sunshine. The relatively mild January weather will continue early next week, with temperatures in the low to mid-40s, as high pressure stretches across the Southern states.

A cold front will bring a return to seasonably cool weather midweek.

FORECAST

Friday: Cloudy, cold, flurry. High 38

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low 30

Saturday: Mix clouds and sun. High 40 (30)

Sunday: Cloudy, chilly, showers/mix north. High 41 (30)

Monday: Clouds, then some sun. High 42 (34)

Tuesday: Mainly cloudy. High 46 (33)

Wednesday: Early shower, cooler. High 40 (34)

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. High: 42 (28)

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.