Congressman Kildee announces federal funding for two local arts organizations
WASHINGTON—Congressman Dan Kildee today announced $20,000 in new federal funds to support the performing arts in mid-Michigan. The grants are being awarded through the National Endowment for the Arts’ (NEA) Grants for Arts Projects program and Challenge America program. The programs fund public engagement and access to art, including by supporting the creation of art and arts education.
Kimberly Turner appointed to vacant seat on Westwood Heights Board of Ed
Flint, MI–The Westwood Heights Schools Board of Education has appointed Kimberly Turner to fill its vacant seat. Turner was sworn into office at a Board meeting on Jan. 4, 2023. She was one of two candidates interviewed by the Board in December 2022 for the vacant seat, which will be up for election in November 2024.
Bartending school opens in downtown Flint
Flint, MI—Sheena Harrison is shaking up daiquiris and Flint’s downtown business scene at her newly-opened bartending school in Buckham Alley. The Flint native moved her formerly Burton, Mich. based school to its alley storefront just ahead of the Christmas holiday, offering her first training on Dec. 19, 2022.
Genesee County Board of Commissioners swears in members, seeks candidates for two vacant seats
Flint, MI—Genesee County commissioners, newly elected and returning, raised their hands in unison to be sworn in as members of the Genesee County Board of Commissioners during the new board’s meeting on Jan. 4, 2023. During the meeting, the board voted to appoint District 3 Commissioner Ellen Ellenburg...
Walk-in COVID vaccine clinics available in January
Genesee County, MI—Walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics are open to Flint residents throughout January. Below is the schedule for the Genesee County Health Department’s (GCHD) clinics, and appointments are not needed. Sites’ COVID vaccines are available for individuals aged 6 months or older unless stated otherwise. Michigan State...
Here’s the schedule for Flint mobile food pantries in January
Flint, MI—Mobile food pantries offering nutritious food will be available throughout January 2023, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) announced. Since 2016, MDHHS has partnered with the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan to provide mobile food pantries in Flint, Mich. Here’s the schedule for this month:
Kildee secures federal funds for 15 Mid-Michigan community projects, Flint Registry
WASHINGTON—Congressman Dan Kildee, Chief Deputy Whip of the House Democratic Caucus, today applauded the passage of bipartisan legislation, supported by Republicans and Democrats, to fund the government for fiscal year 2023. The legislation includes all 15 of Congressman Kildee’s Community Project Funding requests, benefitting Genesee, Saginaw and Bay County residents and full funding for the Flint Registry to help people recover from the Flint water crisis.
HBCU Forum to be held at the Flint Public Library
Flint, MI—Considering attending one of the country’s Historically Black Colleges & Universities (HBCUs)? If so, a local initiative is set to host an informational event at the Flint Public Library on Dec. 27, 2022 from 5:00 to 7:30pm. The forum-style gathering is open to all middle and high...
GLWA commits $1.5 million to support income-based water bill assistance program in Flint
Flint, MI—The Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA) Board of Directors recently approved more than $1.5 million in additional program funding for Flint, helping bolster a new income-based water bill assistance plan to better meet residents’ needs. The funding comes by way of the Water Residential Assistance Program (WRAP),...
City of Flint urges residents to remove vehicles from streets ahead of winter storm
Flint, MI—The City of Flint is preparing for the coming winter storm and urges residents to refrain from parking on public streets in order not to obstruct snow and ice removal. Vehicles parked on public streets may be towed and impounded so that snow and ice removal operations can...
GHS is requesting mini-grant applications from local nonprofits
Genesee County, MI—Genesee Health System (GHS) has released an opportunity for non-profit entities to submit proposals for the 2023 Mini Grant Program. This program is for non-profits seeking grant funding for services and programs intended to address at least one of the Mental Health Millage Focus Areas. “We must...
Meet the new executive director of Flint River Watershed Coalition
Flint, MI—Jennifer Raymond spends much of her free time outdoors—mostly in a kayak. “Getting on the river means I have to put the technology down and I have to be present,” Raymond said. “That brings me an immense amount of peace. Beyond that, I just really enjoy seeing the scenery flow by.”
Early childhood program in Flint, Genesee County is enrolling
Genesee County, MI—An early childhood program in Genesee County is currently enrolling children for the remainder of the 2022 to 2023 academic year. The Great Start Readiness Program (GSRP) serves 4-year-old children from low-income families, and most GSRP sites in Genesee County offer full-day schedules from Monday through Thursday.
County prosecutor recommends ‘additional training,’ not criminal charge, over false name on Flint precinct’s voter list
Flint, MI—Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton has recommended “additional training” in response to the county’s Board of Canvassers concern over a false name listed in a Nov. 8 election record provided by the City of Flint Clerk’s Office. The false name came to the board’s...
Flint barbershop chorus spreads holiday harmonies through decades of brotherhood
Flint, MI—Dave Flattley held his newborn daughter in his arms as a barbershop quartet, adorned in peppermint-striped suits and white straw bowler hats, took to the field at Toledo’s old Ned Skeldon Stadium to sing the national anthem ahead of a Mud Hens game on Labor Day weekend in 1992.
Public viewing for Bryant “BB” Nolden to be held at Berston Field House
Flint, MI—Bryant “BB” Nolden will be laid to rest this Saturday, Dec. 17, 2022, but not before one last visit to his beloved Berston Field House. The Genesee County commissioner and executive director of Friends of Berston died unexpectedly on Dec. 7, leaving behind a legacy of impact on the Flint community. He was 57.
Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley delivers State of the City address
Flint, MI–Mayor Sheldon Neeley delivered his third State of the City address at the Capitol Theatre on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2022. Neeley said that the theme for his address was “from crisis to recovery.”. Since he was sworn in as mayor of Flint for his first term on...
Here’s a roundup of Flint’s holiday events
Flint, MI —The holidays are here again, and Flint event organizers are celebrating Christmas and New Years through a series of events over the next two weeks. From live music to Christmas tree and menorah lighting ceremonies, movie showings to a New Year’s Eve marathon—if you’re staying in town this holiday, there’s a busy week ahead.
Here’s what happened at the Dec. 12 Flint City Council meeting
Flint, MI–At its recent meeting, Flint City Council agreed to renew a contract with the city’s ARPA compliance firm, appeal the outcome of a lawsuit from a former member, and approved appointments to Flint’s Downtown Development Authority and Zoning Board of Appeals. Council also sent resolutions to...
Bryant ‘BB’ Nolden remembered as leader, brother and inspiration
Flint, MI—Hundreds of mourners filled Berston Field House for the late Bryant “BB” Nolden’s public viewing on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, illustrating the sheer number of lives the 1st District Genesee County Commissioner touched throughout his 57 years. Nolden served both as Berston’s executive director and...
