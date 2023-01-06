Read full article on original website
Funeral for Norman County Sheriff Jeremy Thornton Wednesday at Ada-Borup-West High School
ADA, Minn. (KFGO KVRR) – Norman County is mourning the sudden loss of Sheriff Jeremy Thornton who died after a battle with pancreatic cancer at age 53. Norman County Chief Deputy Ben Fall said, “It will be impossible to replace Sheriff Thornton.”. Sheriff Thornton began feeling fatigued around...
Structure Fire Destroys Outbuilding near Frazee
FRAZEE (KDLM) – A structure fire destroyed a small outbuilding near Frazee, Friday. The fire was reported around 1:30 p.m., Friday north of Acorn Lake. Nobody was injured in the fire, the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
Lakes Area’s Most Wanted: Week of January 9, 2023
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM/LAKES TV3) – The Becker County Sheriff’s Department and Detroit Lakes Police share their most wanted. Check back each week to see if the most wanted person has been located!
Detroit Lakes Resident Named 2023 Upstream Artist Fellow
ST. PAUL (KDLM) – Upstream Initiative, a Twin Cities based nonprofit has selected a Detroit Lakes resident as one of their 2023 Artist Fellows. Erika Gilsdorf was selected as one of 13 artists from a variety of mediums who share a love for Minnesota’s natural places and care for them personally and through their work.
Polar Fest Plunge Celebrating 27th Year in Detroit Lakes February 25
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – The annual tradition of jumping into the ice cold waters of lake Detroit known as the Polar Fest Plunge will be celebrating their 27th year on February 25. The Polar Fest Plunge, a fundraiser for the Boys & Girls Club of Detroit Lakes gives residents...
Laker Boys Remain Undefeated at Home with win over Willmar
DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – The Laker boys basketball team remained undefeated at home as they picked up their fifth win of the season on Saturday afternoon, defeating the Willmar Cardinals 80-75. The Lakers move to 3-0 at the Lakeshirts Fieldhouse and 5-4 overall. The win also helps playoff seedings for the end of the season, as both the Cardinals and the Lakers belong to Section 8AAA.
Fegley Family Hits The Ground Running With LIT Gifts + Decor; Will Expand Business To Include Interior Design
DETROIT LAKES, MN (KDLM) – Uni Fegley never thought she’d be the owner of a business in downtown Detroit Lakes but, after purchasing Lit Décor and Gifts from Steve and Lauren Zima last November, here she is. “It feels natural,” says Fegley. “But I’ll admit that I’ve...
