Norman County, MN

Structure Fire Destroys Outbuilding near Frazee

FRAZEE (KDLM) – A structure fire destroyed a small outbuilding near Frazee, Friday. The fire was reported around 1:30 p.m., Friday north of Acorn Lake. Nobody was injured in the fire, the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
FRAZEE, MN
Detroit Lakes Resident Named 2023 Upstream Artist Fellow

ST. PAUL (KDLM) – Upstream Initiative, a Twin Cities based nonprofit has selected a Detroit Lakes resident as one of their 2023 Artist Fellows. Erika Gilsdorf was selected as one of 13 artists from a variety of mediums who share a love for Minnesota’s natural places and care for them personally and through their work.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
Laker Boys Remain Undefeated at Home with win over Willmar

DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – The Laker boys basketball team remained undefeated at home as they picked up their fifth win of the season on Saturday afternoon, defeating the Willmar Cardinals 80-75. The Lakers move to 3-0 at the Lakeshirts Fieldhouse and 5-4 overall. The win also helps playoff seedings for the end of the season, as both the Cardinals and the Lakers belong to Section 8AAA.
DETROIT LAKES, MN

