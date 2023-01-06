DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – The Laker boys basketball team remained undefeated at home as they picked up their fifth win of the season on Saturday afternoon, defeating the Willmar Cardinals 80-75. The Lakers move to 3-0 at the Lakeshirts Fieldhouse and 5-4 overall. The win also helps playoff seedings for the end of the season, as both the Cardinals and the Lakers belong to Section 8AAA.

