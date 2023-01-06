Effective: 2023-01-10 18:46:00 CST Expires: 2023-01-11 03:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin. Target Area: Chippewa; Kandiyohi; Lac Qui Parle; Pope; Renville; Swift; Yellow Medicine .A band of light precipitation will move through the area tonight, bringing a period of light freezing rain which could mix with light snow at times. Accumulations of freezing rain and snow will be minimal, but the freezing precipitation will make roadways and walkways slick and dangerous if untreated. The primary time frame for the precipitation will be from around 9 PM through 3 AM. WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Total snow accumulations of less than one inch and ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Portions of central and west central Minnesota. * WHEN...Until 3 AM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

CHIPPEWA COUNTY, MN ・ 4 HOURS AGO